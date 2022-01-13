Jump to content
    Rivian Georgia Assembly Plant Details Leak

      From assembly to adventure trails and training, Rivian Stanton Springs North Georgia assembly plant takes shape.

    Dec 16th, 2021, Rivian press release went out that the great state of Georgia had won for Rivian's second assembly plant campus. This carbon-conscious campus is to be built east of Atlanta, in Morgan and Walton counties. This is a $5-billion site development and manufacturing investment.

    Rivian stated this new 2,000-acre campus would have the following:

    • Employ more than 7,500 workers
    • Produce up to 400,000 auto's a year
    • Renewable energy production

    Construction of the plant begins summer of 2022 with production slated for some time in 2024.

    Now we find a posting of the Site Plans Map and Description on the https://www.rivianforums.com site that gives us far more details about the new campus. Thanks to AdamsFan1983 for posting this.

    This map plan expands showing that not only will it be an assembly plant, but we also see the additional following details:

    • Adventure trail and test track
    • On-site delivery center
    • 144 chargers for outbound vehicle prep
    • R & D three story building
    • Training facility
    • Considerable outdoor amenity space
    • CX & Event center building

    Clearly a very large investment by Rivian into the state of Georgia. With that we also now have one of the best views into the 2022 production at the Normal, Illinois production campus.

    Rivian to site second manufacturing plant in Georgia

    🗺 Rivian’s Georgia Plant Site Plan Revealed - Includes Trail & Test Track, Delivery Center, 144 Chargers | Rivian Forums - R1T & R1S Owners, News, Discussions, RIVN Stock

    12-15-21 (rivianforums.com)

    Drew Dowdell
    4 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Maybe Rivian should focus more on getting product successfully out from Normal, rather than jumping the gun on a 2nd plant already.

    Companies can work on two things at once especially when they get IPOs as large as Rivian has. Rivian is intentionally throttling production out of Normal because they learned from Teslas failures when starting up production.  Rivian also has a big fat 500,000 vehicle contract to build vans for Amazon they need to start getting working on.

    balthazar

    Rivian's Amazon contract is 100K units (over 3 years), not 500K.

    - - - - -
    Allow me to restate then: Maybe Rivian should 'intentionally throttle back' on building a 2nd assembly plant until product demand comes remotely close to capacity.

    33K units of cargo vans + maybe 50K units of Rivian trucks is 83K annually.
    Rivian plant capacity : 200K.

    Robert Hall

    Amazon also announced a deal to buy ProMaster EVs from Stellantis starting in 2023, that reduces the potential for additional Rivian purchases...sounds like Amazon is going with multiple vendors for vans rather than eggs in one basket approach.

    Drew Dowdell
    7 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Rivian's Amazon contract is 100K units (over 3 years), not 500K.

    - - - - -
    Allow me to restate then: Maybe Rivian should 'intentionally throttle back' on building a 2nd assembly plant until product demand comes remotely close to capacity.

    33K units of cargo vans + maybe 50K units of Rivian trucks is 83K annually.
    Rivian plant capacity : 200K.

    That assumes no other products in the pipeline and also assumes production for only the US.

    David
    8 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Rivian's Amazon contract is 100K units (over 3 years), not 500K.

    - - - - -
    Allow me to restate then: Maybe Rivian should 'intentionally throttle back' on building a 2nd assembly plant until product demand comes remotely close to capacity.

    33K units of cargo vans + maybe 50K units of Rivian trucks is 83K annually.
    Rivian plant capacity: 200K.

    True the 100K is over 3 years but with options for more and that is where the 500K has come in if they elect to activate all options from Rivian. Meanwhile Amazon is buying EVs from everyone for all over the world. They just placed a 10,000 EV van with a new EV startup in India to get converted over there.

    Indian EV startup EVage raises $28 million, will build electric vans for Amazon (hindustantimes.com)

    Amazon has stated they want the bulk of their last mile delivery fleet worldwide to be mostly EVs by 2030 unlike UPS or FedEx that has stated 2035 and 2040. Would seem Amazon is planning to compete big time with emission free delivery autos.

    Rivian has also started to take orders for other countries like Canada and Europe, Asia comes online sometime in 2022. For now as they scout for locations, UK is the latest site they are in talks about, but until they have plants elsewhere for production, Normal will be the site as well as Georgia.

    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    I think it's been mentioned they have other products planned...

    Yes, Rivian CEO has 6 other EVs planned to come out over the next 3 to 5 years that include cars too. Be interesting to see how this works out and how fast they do end up ramping up.

