Rivian Georgia Assembly Plant Details Leak

Dec 16th, 2021, Rivian press release went out that the great state of Georgia had won for Rivian's second assembly plant campus. This carbon-conscious campus is to be built east of Atlanta, in Morgan and Walton counties. This is a $5-billion site development and manufacturing investment.

Rivian stated this new 2,000-acre campus would have the following:

Employ more than 7,500 workers

Produce up to 400,000 auto's a year

Renewable energy production

Construction of the plant begins summer of 2022 with production slated for some time in 2024.

Now we find a posting of the Site Plans Map and Description on the https://www.rivianforums.com site that gives us far more details about the new campus. Thanks to AdamsFan1983 for posting this.

This map plan expands showing that not only will it be an assembly plant, but we also see the additional following details:

Adventure trail and test track

On-site delivery center

144 chargers for outbound vehicle prep

R & D three story building

Training facility

Considerable outdoor amenity space

CX & Event center building

Clearly a very large investment by Rivian into the state of Georgia. With that we also now have one of the best views into the 2022 production at the Normal, Illinois production campus.

🗺 Rivian’s Georgia Plant Site Plan Revealed - Includes Trail & Test Track, Delivery Center, 144 Chargers | Rivian Forums - R1T & R1S Owners, News, Discussions, RIVN Stock

12-15-21 (rivianforums.com)