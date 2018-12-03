Sales Figure Ticker: November 2018

FCA US LLC - Up 17% (181,310 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,038,684 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 9.8% (56,782 Vehicles Sold This Month, 615,594 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 4.2% (8,181 Vehicles Sold This Month, 89,437 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Porsche Cars North America, Inc. - Up 2.1% (5,673 Vehicles Sold This Month, 53,116 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Kia Motors America - Up 1.8% (45,101 Vehicles Sold This Month, 542,245 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Hyundai Motor America - Up 1% (57,499 Vehicles Sold This Month, 612,225 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Toyota Motor North America - Down 0.6% (190,423 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,205,762 Vehicles Sold This Year)
BMW of North America, LLC - Down 0.71% (31.858 Vehicles Sold This Month, 317,544 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 3.7% (32,979 Vehicles Sold This Month, 319,159 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mazda North American Operations - Down 3.8% (20,660 Vehicles Sold This Month, 274,455 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Ford Motor Company - Down 6.9% (196,303 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,276.544 Vehicles Sold This Year)
American Honda Motor Co. - Down 9.5% (120,534 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,449,713 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Volkswagen of America - Down 8% (26,789 Vehicles Sold This Month, 322,017 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mitsubishi Motors North America - Down 10.7% (7,688 Vehicles Sold This Month, 109,088 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Nissan Group - Down 18.7% (110,513 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,345,157 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Audi of America -
Jaguar Land Rover North America -
Brands:
Acura - Up 10.5% (14,053 Vehicles Sold This Month, 142,160 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Alfa Romeo - Up 36% (1,957 Vehicles Sold This Month, 21,874 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Audi -
BMW - Up 1% (28,330 Vehicles Sold This Month, 276,657 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Chrysler - Down 21% (13,094 Vehicles Sold This Month, 153,539 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Dodge - Up 15% (33,196 Vehicles Sold This Month, 426,796 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Fiat - Down 24% (1,309 Vehicles Sold This Month, 14,544 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Ford - Down 7.3% (187,096 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,184,483 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Genesis - Down 76.5% (417 Vehicles Sold This Month, 9,698 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Honda - Down 11.6% (106,481 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,307,553 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Hyundai - Up 3% (57,082 Vehicles Sold This Month, 602,527 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Infiniti - Up 8.1% (14,086 Vehicles Sold This Month, 131,215 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Jaguar -
Jeep - Up 12% (73,784 Vehicles Sold This Month, 892,778 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Kia - Up 1.8% (45,101 Vehicles Sold This Month, 542,245 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Land Rover -
Lexus - Down 2.5% (26,446 Vehicles Sold This Month, 262,786 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Lincoln - Up 3.3% (9,207 Vehicles Sold This Month, 92,061 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mazda - Down 3.8% (20,660 Vehicles Sold This Month, 274,455 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mercedes-Benz - Up 0.6% (31,022 Vehicles Sold This Month, 283,943 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mercedes-Benz Vans - Down 43.3% (1,857 Vehicles Sold This Month, 34,062 Vehicles Sold This Year)
MINI - Down 12.6% (3,528 Vehicles Sold This Month, 40,887 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mitsubishi - Down 10.7% (7,688 Vehicles Sold This Month, 109,088 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Nissan - Down 21.6% (96,427 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,213,942 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Porsche - Up 2.1% (5,673 Vehicles Sold This Month, 53,116 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Ram Trucks - Up 44% (57,970 Vehicles Sold This Month, 529,173 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Smart - Down 23.1% (100 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,154 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Subaru - Up 9.8% (56,782 Vehicles Sold This Month, 615,594 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Toyota - Down 0.3% (163,977 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,942,976 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Volkswagen - Down 8% (26,789 Vehicles Sold This Month, 322,017 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Volvo - Up 4.2% (8,181 Vehicles Sold This Month, 89,437 Vehicles Sold This Year)
-
By William Maley •Sales Figure Ticker: November 2018
Is it a time to be thankful or not?
-
-
-
-
