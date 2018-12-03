Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Sales Figure Ticker: November 2018

      Is it a time to be thankful or not?

    FCA US LLC - Up 17% ﻿(181,310 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,038,684 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 9.8% ﻿(56,782 Vehicles Sold This Month, 615,594 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿ 
    Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 4.2% ﻿(8,181 Vehicles Sold This Month, 89,437 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿ 
    Porsche Cars North America, Inc. - Up 2.1% ﻿(5,673 Vehicles Sold This Month, 53,116 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿ 
    Kia Motors America - Up 1.8% ﻿(45,101 Vehicles Sold This Month, 542,245 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿ 
    Hyundai Motor America - Up 1% ﻿(57,499 Vehicles Sold This Month, 612,225 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿ 
    Toyota Motor North America - Down 0.6% (190,423 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,205,762 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    BMW of North America, LLC - Down 0.71% (31.858 Vehicles Sold This Month, 317,544 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 3.7% (32,979 Vehicles Sold This Month, 319,159 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Mazda North American Operations - Down 3.8% (20,660 Vehicles Sold This Month, 274,455 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Ford Motor Company -  Down 6.9% (196,303 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,276.544 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    American Honda Motor Co. -     Down 9.5% (120,534 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,449,713 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Volkswagen of America - Down 8% (26,789 Vehicles Sold This Month, 322,017 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Mitsubishi Motors North America - Down 10.7% (7,688 Vehicles Sold This Month, 109,088 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Nissan Group - Down 18.7% (110,513 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,345,157 Vehicles Sold This Year)

    Audi of America - 
    Jaguar Land Rover North America - 

    Brands:
    Acura - Up 10.5% ﻿(14,053 Vehicles Sold This Month, 142,160 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿ 
    Alfa Romeo - Up 36% ﻿(1,957 Vehicles Sold This Month, 21,874 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿ 
    Audi - 
    BMW - Up 1% ﻿(28,330 Vehicles Sold This Month, 276,657 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿ 
    Chrysler - Down 21% (13,094 Vehicles Sold This Month, 153,539 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Dodge - Up 15% ﻿(33,196 Vehicles Sold This Month, 426,796 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿ 
    Fiat - Down 24% (1,309 Vehicles Sold This Month, 14,544 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Ford - Down 7.3% (187,096 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,184,483 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Genesis - Down 76.5% (417 Vehicles Sold This Month, 9,698 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Honda - Down 11.6% (106,481 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,307,553 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Hyundai - Up 3% ﻿(57,082 Vehicles Sold This Month, 602,527 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿ 
    Infiniti - Up 8.1% ﻿(14,086 Vehicles Sold This Month, 131,215 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿ 
    Jaguar - 
    Jeep - ﻿﻿Up 12% ﻿(73,784 Vehicles Sold This Month, 892,778 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿ 
    Kia - Up 1.8% ﻿(45,101 Vehicles Sold This Month, 542,245 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿ 
    Land Rover - 
    Lexus - Down 2.5% (26,446 Vehicles Sold This Month, 262,786 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Lincoln - Up 3.3% ﻿(9,207 Vehicles Sold This Month, 92,061 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿ 
    Mazda - Down 3.8% (20,660 Vehicles Sold This Month, 274,455 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Mercedes-Benz - Up 0.6% ﻿(31,022 Vehicles Sold This Month, 283,943 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿ 
    Mercedes-Benz Vans - Down 43.3% (1,857 Vehicles Sold This Month, 34,062 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    MINI - Down 12.6% (3,528 Vehicles Sold This Month, 40,887 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Mitsubishi - Down 10.7% (7,688 Vehicles Sold This Month, 109,088 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Nissan - Down 21.6% (96,427 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,213,942 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Porsche - Up 2.1% ﻿(5,673 Vehicles Sold This Month, 53,116 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿ 
    Ram Trucks - Up 44% ﻿(57,970 Vehicles Sold This Month, 529,173 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿ 
    Smart - Down 23.1% (100 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,154 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Subaru - Up 9.8% ﻿(56,782 Vehicles Sold This Month, 615,594 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿ 
    Toyota - Down 0.3% (163,977 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,942,976 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Volkswagen - Down 8% (26,789 Vehicles Sold This Month, 322,017 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Volvo - Up 4.2% ﻿(8,181 Vehicles Sold This Month, 89,437 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿ 


    Go to articles Sales Figures

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Robert Hall
    1 hour ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Subaru is still doing well.

    With their AWD wagon and CUV lineup, they really fit the market today well...

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball
    7 hours ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Subaru is still doing well.

    They're the only ones who make all wheel drive vehicles ya know

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    7 hours ago, regfootball said:

    They're the only ones who make all wheel drive vehicles ya know

    They know their market and are focused on it.  Which is why I am not worried about the Impala, Focus, Fusion and cruze going away. If Subaru had to worry about the company surviving off of the Legacy....they would be a Legacy company....pun intended.

    Fewer platforms but better vehicles is the way to go IMHO.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×