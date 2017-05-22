  • Sign in to follow this  
    Subaru Considers Building Electric Versions of Existing Models

    By William Maley

      • Electric Outback or Forester anyone?

    Subaru is one the few automakers that hasn't jumped on the electric vehicle bandwagon. But that could be changing as the company is considering building electric versions of their current models.

    Subaru CEO Yasuyuki Yoshinaga told Bloomberg in an interview said the automaker is looking into installing electric powertrains in current models instead of building an all-new model. Yoshinaga said this would allow Subaru not to partner with another automaker and allow the electric versions to capitalize on the recognition of a model's name.

    “If there’s already an attractive Subaru model, for example the XV crossover, and if a customer in Beijing wants one but is only allowed to buy an electric vehicle, if there’s no electric version then he can’t buy it. Providing the choice of an EV means the customer can still desire the same Subaru,” said Yoshinaga. 

    Subaru has set aside $1.2 billion for R&D for the coming fiscal year, with the priority focusing on electric vehicles. The company is hoping to launch a plug-in hybrid next year with an electric vehicle to follow in 2021. It doesn't hurt that Subaru's new modular platform was engineered to handle various powertrains, including all-electric.

    Source: Bloomberg

    Drew Dowdell

    I mean... their powertrain setup is particularly good for EVs. Yank the H engine, put half the Tesla watermelon in there attached to the CVT, fill the area previously used by the gas tank and part of the engine bay with laptop batteries.

    The first auto manufacturer that comes up with an electric motor setup that can plug-in in place of a gas engine and just run everything else through the standard powertrain could make a big splash in the EV realm.  I know that running an electric motor through a transmission isn't the most efficient way to do things, but it may provide an avenue for the least amount of R&D needed. 

    dfelt

    Warp motors, their 9, 11 & 13 both in dual motor or single can hook up to existing transmissions and they have a bracket that fits to the front to allow running all existing hardware. Pretty slick setup. If Subaru goes this route it will be interesting, but I also wonder how sales will go when competition has twice the battery range.

     

    Drew Dowdell

    I mean Subaru or GM or Toyota buying into it and making their cars be interchangeable. 

    Edit: And one of the biggest issues I see with the setup @dfelt posted is that when you come to a stop or a very slow parking lot speeds, you potentially do not have enough RPM to maintain vacuum (brakes), power steering, or A/C.

    All of those accessories should be electronically driven independent of the drivetrain, not run on an old fashioned belt system.  Keeping belt drive accessories in an EV is like if Henry Ford came out with the Model-T, but the only way to accelerate the car was to repeatedly whip the hood ornament with a buggy whip to make it go. 

