Subaru Considers Building Electric Versions of Existing Models

Subaru is one the few automakers that hasn't jumped on the electric vehicle bandwagon. But that could be changing as the company is considering building electric versions of their current models.

Subaru CEO Yasuyuki Yoshinaga told Bloomberg in an interview said the automaker is looking into installing electric powertrains in current models instead of building an all-new model. Yoshinaga said this would allow Subaru not to partner with another automaker and allow the electric versions to capitalize on the recognition of a model's name.

“If there’s already an attractive Subaru model, for example the XV crossover, and if a customer in Beijing wants one but is only allowed to buy an electric vehicle, if there’s no electric version then he can’t buy it. Providing the choice of an EV means the customer can still desire the same Subaru,” said Yoshinaga.

Subaru has set aside $1.2 billion for R&D for the coming fiscal year, with the priority focusing on electric vehicles. The company is hoping to launch a plug-in hybrid next year with an electric vehicle to follow in 2021. It doesn't hurt that Subaru's new modular platform was engineered to handle various powertrains, including all-electric.

