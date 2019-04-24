Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Tesla Model S and X Long Range, Now With Longer Range

      ... now up to 370 miles on a single charge...

    We reported earlier in April that Tesla was preparing more efficient versions of their Model S and Model X.  Yesterday Tesla announced improvements to the Model S and Model X Long Range models that will increase range to 370 miles and 325 miles respectively, based on EPA testing cycle.  The vehicles will still use the same 100 kWh battery pack.

    Unfortunately, customers will only get this upgrade when they purchase a new vehicle.   The upgrade changes the drive hardware to the latest version of Tesla's motor technology.  Now using a permanent magnet synchronous reluctance motor, silicon carbide power electronics, improved lubrication, cooling, bearings, and gear designs achieve a 10% improvement in range.  This improvement works both during supplying power to the vehicle and during times of regenerative braking.  In addition to adding range, power and torque has increased for all Model S and Model X versions, resulting in even better 0-60 times.

    Along with this new more efficient powertrain, the Model S and Model X are now capable of 200kW charging on V3 Superchargers and 145 kW on V2 Supercharger. This enables drivers to charge 50% faster.

    Tesla has also upgraded the air suspension system to be fully-adaptive. It will give an ultra-cushioned feel when cruising on the highway for firm up during more aggressive driving behavior.  The adaptive suspension can receive over the air updates so that Tesla owners always have the latest technology. 

    Tesla will also be bringing back their standard range versions of these cars at a lower entry price that includes the latest motor and suspension updates. Any existing Model S or Model X owners who purchase a new Performance model of these cars will get a free upgrade to Ludicrous Mode at no additional charge.

    The changes go into production this week and can be ordered today.

    Source: Tesla Blog

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Very cool and smart to move to the newer motors and bring back the lower cost versions of these auto's. Clearly Tesla is trying hard to drive new auto purchases.

    Moving to the same motors with different programming makes sense and should lower costs.

    Drew Dowdell
    20 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Very cool and smart to move to the newer motors and bring back the lower cost versions of these auto's. Clearly Tesla is trying hard to drive new auto purchases.

    Moving to the same motors with different programming makes sense and should lower costs.

    you mean the same motors as the model 3

    • Thanks 1

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    you mean the same motors as the model 3

    Yes, this is where the legacy OEMs can greatly reduce costs with a single motor that can have a wide range of various programming to achieve various performance levels but at a single design cost.

    NY Show sure had some cool EV stuff I see off here:

    https://www.carsdirect.com/automotive-news/vw-shows-buggy-inspired-ev-concept-at-ny-auto-show

    See the source image

    Loved this about a possible BOLT SUV.

    https://www.carsdirect.com/automotive-news/chevy-may-be-working-on-a-bolt-suv

