Tesla Model S and X Long Range, Now With Longer Range

We reported earlier in April that Tesla was preparing more efficient versions of their Model S and Model X. Yesterday Tesla announced improvements to the Model S and Model X Long Range models that will increase range to 370 miles and 325 miles respectively, based on EPA testing cycle. The vehicles will still use the same 100 kWh battery pack.

Unfortunately, customers will only get this upgrade when they purchase a new vehicle. The upgrade changes the drive hardware to the latest version of Tesla's motor technology. Now using a permanent magnet synchronous reluctance motor, silicon carbide power electronics, improved lubrication, cooling, bearings, and gear designs achieve a 10% improvement in range. This improvement works both during supplying power to the vehicle and during times of regenerative braking. In addition to adding range, power and torque has increased for all Model S and Model X versions, resulting in even better 0-60 times.

Along with this new more efficient powertrain, the Model S and Model X are now capable of 200kW charging on V3 Superchargers and 145 kW on V2 Supercharger. This enables drivers to charge 50% faster.

Tesla has also upgraded the air suspension system to be fully-adaptive. It will give an ultra-cushioned feel when cruising on the highway for firm up during more aggressive driving behavior. The adaptive suspension can receive over the air updates so that Tesla owners always have the latest technology.

Tesla will also be bringing back their standard range versions of these cars at a lower entry price that includes the latest motor and suspension updates. Any existing Model S or Model X owners who purchase a new Performance model of these cars will get a free upgrade to Ludicrous Mode at no additional charge.

The changes go into production this week and can be ordered today.