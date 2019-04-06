Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Telsa Prepping New More Efficient Motors for Model S and X

      ...the upgrade comes from the Model 3...

    According to sources familiar with Tesla software, Tesla is preparing to update the Model S and Model X with new, more efficient motors.  Recent software updates have appeared that make reference to the new motors. 

    The new motors with the codename "Raven", are permanent magnet reluctance motors as found in the Model 3. These motors have the benefit of pre-excitation from the magnets giving them an efficiency advantage. They also work to reduce the overall costs of the vehicle.  In the Model 3, the motors can achieve an efficiency rating higher than 97% compared to 93% on the Model S/X.   The difference in efficiency is even more marked in stop and go traffic where the Model 3 is much more efficient than the AC induction motors in the Models S and X. These upgrades could work out to a longer range and better performance for the pair. 

    Tesla sales, though up year over year, have recently crashed down 31% from the previous quarter . While the timing of the release of these upgrades is not known, there are rumors that Tesla is planning a major interior refresh for the pair for 2020, so it could be matched with those updates.  Important timing when vehicles like the Porsche TaycanAudi E-Tron , and Polestar 2 will be hitting the market over the next 18 months. 

     

    Source:  Electrick.co

    balthazar

    Significant to mention WRT U.S. sales : Tesla's sales are down 61% vs. the previous quarter (77,525 > 30,600).
    All other brands monthly/quarterly sales charts reported here are U.S. numbers, not global.

    dfelt

    Very cool to see they are upgrading the engines and interior, now to get them to get onto a competitive luxury level on the trim.

