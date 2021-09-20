All New Toyota Tundra 2022 Model Ditches V8 for V6 and Hybrid

Toyota has decided "Born From Invincible" is the new marketing message for the all new Toyota Tundra 2022!

From the African Savanna to the Australian Outback or the asphalt of NASCAR, Toyota Trucks has taken people places for over 70 years. The global debut of the All-New 2022 Tundra builds on what Toyota brought to the world starting in 1950 with the first Land Cruiser building on the unique heritage to take Toyota into an even more exciting future per their press release.

To quote their Invincible press release:

“Born from Invincible” showcases an unparalleled international truck history in a wild ride down memory lane. Toyota’s rich history of building world-class body-on-frame vehicles is highlighted in an action-packed montage that culminates with the global debut of the star of the show, the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra. In addition to the next-generation Tundra, Toyota trucks featured in the spot include: the 1987 4Runner SR5, 1960s Australian Troopy FJ45, 2007 FJ Cruiser, 2017 Tundra SR5, 2012 Tundra Platinum, 2021 NASCAR Trucks, 1985 Tacoma SR5, 1991 Australian FJ75 and Baja Truck. Keen viewers might even catch a glimpse of a 1980s icon that took us back to the future. For a deeper dive into Toyota’s truck history, click here.

Toyota starts the All-New 2022 Tundra with the following bullet points:

Standard i-FORCE 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 produces 389 HP / 479 lb-ft of torque

Available i-FORCE MAX Hybrid V6 producing 437 HP / 583 lb-ft of torque

Both engine options mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission

12,000-pound maximum towing capacity

1,940-pounds payload capacity

Bold Exterior style complementing spacious, well-equipped interior

Available 14" touchscreen with all-new Audio Multimedia system

12.3" and 8" Instrumentation panel display available

Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 active safety standard on all grades.

As the third generation Tundra, Toyota is looking to improve upon everything, from performance, capability, multimedia, comfort and more.

Toyota will offer two different four-door layouts and have three bed lengths, 5 1/2, 6 1/2 and an 8.1 foot bed length. The all-new Toyota Tundra pickup truck starts with a high-strength steel chassis to increase rigidity over previous generations. Frame crossmembers are double the size of previous generations adding reinforcement and rigidity and yet Toyota has introduced aluminum in key areas to reduce overall weight. Engineering designs have moved forward to give enhanced handling dynamics on steering input for for the driver by constructing the front cross brace also hold the steering gear box. The truck beds are built of extremely strong SMC (Sheet Molded Compound) construction using aluminum. The over all double wall construction of the bed and gate reduce weight by 20% over the outgoing model while protecting the outside of the truck from impact dings, rust, etc. from material put into the bed. Standard on all models is that the tailgate release is built into the key fob.

Storage is enhanced via cabin storage under the back seat.

Toyota has also continued the all-new changes as they have complimented the all-new chassis with an all-new multi-link suspension, ditching leaf springs in favor of coil springs.

Toyota has left no area untouched as they built a new double-wishbone front suspension, enhanced twin-tube shocks front and rear with triple -oil seals and extended dust covers for added durability and protection. TRD packages get Monotube Bilstein shocks. TRD Pro get FOX internal bypass shocks as standard. So many details in the suspension that if you are interested in these details, click the link below for the Press release.

Toyota is retiring their V8 engine as they go with a Twin Turbo V6 or Twin Turbo V6 Hybrid engine. These are Dual overhead cam, chain driven motors featuring Dual VVTi systems. The twin turbo system is water-cooled. This same cooling system is used to cool the exhaust to lower exhaust gas entering the turbo chargers to improve reliability and performance.

Both motors are mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission with intelligence (ECTi). This transmission will feature sequential shift mode to optimize uphill and downhill shifting and yet also having a special programmed TOW/HAUL mode. Two TOW/HAUL modes are given with the first one programmed for small trailers, boats, etc. Second TOW/HAUL mode is for towing large trailers such as RVs, Large 5th wheel box trailers and larger boats. When in the TOW/HAUL mode, start/stop is disabled.

Toyota has multiple interiors depending on if you have the TRD Pro, TRD, Limited, etc. You have three screen size choices, 14", 12.3" and 8" size screens are available with multiple choices in multimedia and audio systems. These systems will come standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the systems will take advantage of over the air software updates.

The A.I. of the systems will allow voice control for human like conversation. Blue tooth connectivity is available for smartphones or tablets and even with the use of the Toyota App you can store User Profiles allowing each user upon entering the auto to have their own profile set for the vehicle. Toyota also will offer WiFi connection of 4G connectivity for up to 10 devices allowing the truck to be an AT&T hot spot.

Be it in 4x4 or 4x2 models, the all new 2022 Tundra offers options aplenty with your choice of Crewcab or Double Cab configurations and available in 11 different colors.

Quote: Super White, Wind Chill Pearl, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Super Sonic Red, Army Green, Lunar Rock, Blueprint, Smoked Mesquite (Limited and 1794) and Solar Octane (TRD Pro exclusive).

2022 Toyota Tundra will come with a standard bumper to bumper 36 month / 36,000 mile warranty with the powertrain having a 60 month / 60,000 mile warranty and 24hr roadside assistance for the first two years or 25,000 miles.

More images inside and outside of the 2022 Tundra can be seen here:

While not every detail has been covered here in this writeup from their press release and much more is available for you to read at the links below, this writer does wonder if this truck outside of traditional loyal Toyota owners will be able to increase full size truck sales to get conquest buyers with what is being offered here in this all-new pickup truck.

Absolute Powerhouse: Next-Generation 2022 Toyota Tundra - Toyota USA Newsroom

2022 Toyota Tundra is ‘Born from Invincible’ - Toyota USA Newsroom