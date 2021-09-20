Jump to content
Log In Method Change
    All New Toyota Tundra 2022 Model Ditches V8 for V6 and Hybrid

      People have joked about how old the Toyota Tundra truck is compared to other trucks. Today September 19th 2021, Toyota introduced the all new 2022 Tundra. Check out the goods on this truck!

    Toyota has decided "Born From Invincible" is the new marketing message for the all new Toyota Tundra 2022!

    From the African Savanna to the Australian Outback or the asphalt of NASCAR, Toyota Trucks has taken people places for over 70 years. The global debut of the All-New 2022 Tundra builds on what Toyota brought to the world starting in 1950 with the first Land Cruiser building on the unique heritage to take Toyota into an even more exciting future per their press release.

    To quote their Invincible press release:

    “Born from Invincible” showcases an unparalleled international truck history in a wild ride down memory lane. Toyota’s rich history of building world-class body-on-frame vehicles is highlighted in an action-packed montage that culminates with the global debut of the star of the show, the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra. In addition to the next-generation Tundra, Toyota trucks featured in the spot include: the 1987 4Runner SR5, 1960s Australian Troopy FJ45, 2007 FJ Cruiser, 2017 Tundra SR5, 2012 Tundra Platinum, 2021 NASCAR Trucks, 1985 Tacoma SR5, 1991 Australian FJ75 and Baja Truck. Keen viewers might even catch a glimpse of a 1980s icon that took us back to the future. For a deeper dive into Toyota’s truck history, click here.

    Toyota starts the All-New 2022 Tundra with the following bullet points:

    • Standard i-FORCE 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 produces 389 HP / 479 lb-ft of torque
    • Available i-FORCE MAX Hybrid V6 producing 437 HP / 583 lb-ft of torque
    • Both engine options mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission
    • 12,000-pound maximum towing capacity
    • 1,940-pounds payload capacity
    • Bold Exterior style complementing spacious, well-equipped interior
    • Available 14" touchscreen with all-new Audio Multimedia system
    • 12.3" and 8" Instrumentation panel display available
    • Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 active safety standard on all grades.

    As the third generation Tundra, Toyota is looking to improve upon everything, from performance, capability, multimedia, comfort and more. 

    Toyota will offer two different four-door layouts and have three bed lengths, 5 1/2, 6 1/2 and an 8.1 foot bed length. The all-new Toyota Tundra pickup truck starts with a high-strength steel chassis to increase rigidity over previous generations. Frame crossmembers are double the size of previous generations adding reinforcement and rigidity and yet Toyota has introduced aluminum in key areas to reduce overall weight. Engineering designs have moved forward to give enhanced handling dynamics on steering input for for the driver by constructing the front cross brace also hold the steering gear box. The truck beds are built of extremely strong SMC (Sheet Molded Compound) construction using aluminum. The over all double wall construction of the bed and gate reduce weight by 20% over the outgoing model while protecting the outside of the truck from impact dings, rust, etc. from material put into the bed. Standard on all models is that the tailgate release is built into the key fob.

    Storage is enhanced via cabin storage under the back seat.

    Toyota has also continued the all-new changes as they have complimented the all-new chassis with an all-new multi-link suspension, ditching leaf springs in favor of coil springs.

    Toyota has left no area untouched as they built a new double-wishbone front suspension, enhanced twin-tube shocks front and rear with triple -oil seals and extended dust covers for added durability and protection. TRD packages get Monotube Bilstein shocks. TRD Pro get FOX internal bypass shocks as standard. So many details in the suspension that if you are interested in these details, click the link below for the Press release.

    Toyota is retiring their V8 engine as they go with a Twin Turbo V6 or Twin Turbo V6 Hybrid engine. These are Dual overhead cam, chain driven motors featuring Dual VVTi systems. The twin turbo system is water-cooled. This same cooling system is used to cool the exhaust to lower exhaust gas entering the turbo chargers to improve reliability and performance.

    Both motors are mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission with intelligence (ECTi). This transmission will feature sequential shift mode to optimize uphill and downhill shifting and yet also having a special programmed TOW/HAUL mode. Two TOW/HAUL modes are given with the first one programmed for small trailers, boats, etc. Second TOW/HAUL mode is for towing large trailers such as RVs, Large 5th wheel box trailers and larger boats. When in the TOW/HAUL mode, start/stop is disabled.

    Toyota has multiple interiors depending on if you have the TRD Pro, TRD, Limited, etc. You have three screen size choices, 14", 12.3" and 8" size screens are available with multiple choices in multimedia and audio systems. These systems will come standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the systems will take advantage of over the air software updates.

    The A.I. of the systems will allow voice control for human like conversation. Blue tooth connectivity is available for smartphones or tablets and even with the use of the Toyota App you can store User Profiles allowing each user upon entering the auto to have their own profile set for the vehicle. Toyota also will offer WiFi connection of 4G connectivity for up to 10 devices allowing the truck to be an AT&T hot spot.

    Be it in 4x4 or 4x2 models, the all new 2022 Tundra offers options aplenty with your choice of Crewcab or Double Cab configurations and available in 11 different colors.

    Quote: Super White, Wind Chill Pearl, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Super Sonic Red, Army Green, Lunar Rock, Blueprint, Smoked Mesquite (Limited and 1794) and Solar Octane (TRD Pro exclusive).

    2022 Toyota Tundra will come with a standard bumper to bumper 36 month / 36,000 mile warranty with the powertrain having a 60 month / 60,000 mile warranty and 24hr roadside assistance for the first two years or 25,000 miles.

    More images inside and outside of the 2022 Tundra can be seen here:

    While not every detail has been covered here in this writeup from their press release and much more is available for you to read at the links below, this writer does wonder if this truck outside of traditional loyal Toyota owners will be able to increase full size truck sales to get conquest buyers with what is being offered here in this all-new pickup truck.

     

    Absolute Powerhouse: Next-Generation 2022 Toyota Tundra - Toyota USA Newsroom

    2022 Toyota Tundra is ‘Born from Invincible’ - Toyota USA Newsroom

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David
    11 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Gonna give it one more shot, eh?

    Right, 3rd time is the charm compared to how many generations of Ford, GM or RAM trucks? I honestly cannot count how many generations they have been through. After reading through the full press release, I am honestly not surprised they decided to try one more time for the Toyota Loyalists.

    I did find it interesting about the chassis, but wonder about some of the incorporated modules of braces with auto parts like the front brace with the steering box integrated into it. Makes me think you take it off road, hit the front brace hard enough to brake something and the steering is gone.

    Robert Hall

    Did they make the lettering on the front and dash big enough?   The dash is very busy. 

    For off road, I’d assume there would be skid plates to cover delicate parts.  

    David
    4 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    Did they make the lettering on the front and dash big enough?   The dash is very busy. 

    For off road, I’d assume there would be skid plates to cover delicate parts.  

    Yes, in the Photo Album I have listed in the story, you can see the skid plates in some of the photo's, all part of their TRD Protection package. Was just way too much info to cover from the dual press releases on this launch.

    smk4565

    It’s about time they redesigned the Tundra, hopefully they don’t wait 15 years to do it again.

    This truck looks very competitive, lot of power, especially the hybrid, engine a and transmission combo looks strong.  The different trims and off road stuff looks good. 
     

    I think what is missing is a super cab version and a cheaper engine option, perhaps the regular corporate 3.5 V6 with 306 hp.  If your base truck starts on par with a quad cab Ecoboost 3.5 F150, I feel like you are missing an entry level model.

    David
    5 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    It’s about time they redesigned the Tundra, hopefully they don’t wait 15 years to do it again.

    This truck looks very competitive, lot of power, especially the hybrid, engine a and transmission combo looks strong.  The different trims and off road stuff looks good. 
     

    I think what is missing is a super cab version and a cheaper engine option, perhaps the regular corporate 3.5 V6 with 306 hp.  If your base truck starts on par with a quad cab Ecoboost 3.5 F150, I feel like you are missing an entry level model.

    I would agree that they seem to be missing some of the traditional spaces in the Full Size Truck Lineup. I have to wonder if they really want to take market share or just to keep the roughly 100,000 truck sales going each year.

    I am also surprised that they did not make a beefy version of the Hybrid system on the Prius line and instead went with a Hybrid system for performance and not really seems to gain MPG. 

    Will be interesting to see how this goes and if they make any gains versus all the BEV Trucks that are coming. I can see Toyota missing out on this since they are Missing in Action on the BEV front. 

    🤔 Maybe they are lost in the Hydrogen waste land?

    smk4565

    The Tundra’s engines are pretty inline with the Ford 3.5 Ecoboost and Hybrid F150, but even the base Tundra engine puts out more torque than the Ram 5.7 Hemi or the Silverado 6.2 V8 and those are upgrade engines.  Toyota could and should do an NA V6 base level to compete with the Ram V6, the Silverado and Ford 2.7 liter engines.

    I think Toyota is looking for more than 100k sales, Toyota has beat Detroit in every market segment except full size pickup truck (and full size van which they don’t even make).  I am not saying Toyota is looking for a sales crown but you have to think they want 200k units a year out of the Tundra.

    balthazar

    Why buy a “copy”, right, smk? 
    Toyoter should just stick to their niche in the big pickup segment; lame, underpowered & uncompetitive afterthought trucks.

    That’s what they’re known for, after all.

    smk4565
    37 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Why buy a “copy”, right, smk? 
    Toyoter should just stick to their niche in the big pickup segment; lame, underpowered & uncompetitive afterthought trucks.

    That’s what they’re known for, after all.

    Worldwide and in the USA, Toyota is the mid-size truck champion.  I don't see why they can't take on the full size segment.   Toyota knows reliability, they know resale value, they know how to build quality.  Their problem is leaving Tundras on market for 15 years without much improvement, and not having a lot of powertrain options or configurations.  I made a mistake before, I thought it was only crew cab, there is a double cab option like they have now, 3 bed lengths might be better than the current truck, and there are 6 trim levels.  So it seems like finally they have a variety of configurations they need.

    Price is the question, how much are these going to cost with the turbo V6 as the base engine?  If they price it like a Pentastar V6 or GM 2.7 liter 4, that will deliver a big middle finger to the Detroit trucks, but if the Tundra is priced like a 6.2 V8 Silverado, I think Toyota prices a lot of people out.

    surreal1272
    13 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    So it seems like finally they have a variety of configurations they need.

    They have six interior configurations, which is a plus. They have two cabs, two beds, and two engines, same as before though which is where they will continue to fall short when it comes to sales.

    David
    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    They have six interior configurations, which is a plus. They have two cabs, two beds, and two engines, same as before though which is where they will continue to fall short when it comes to sales.

    My Friend, you had me confused till I went back and reread the press release.

    Double Cab and CrewMax.

    Double Cab models will be offered with the choice of a 6.5-foot bed or an 8.1-foot bed.

    CrewMax models will be offered with either a 5.5-foot bed or a new 6.5-foot bed.

    balthazar

    I'm seeing press info saying there's an 8-ft bed also; for 3 bed lengths. It seems they benchmarked the segment leaders hard, spec-wise.

    But it looks VERY 'glued together' from multiple parts from different trucks (inside & out), and I think the whole Transformers look played out over a decade ago. I suspect there's a LOT of corner cutting as usual, for instance; why doesn't the wheel well plastic trim extend down to the most vulnerable areas- at the rockers, to protect the paint?? Weird looking, and poor protection from damage.

    Toyoter needed to leapfrog the competition and really shake up the playing field. So far from what I read, they failed to do that. 

    They also need to make sure they come in well under the established price tiers- that remains to be revealed. If they do, that may buoy sales to some degree. But I don't see this gaining conquest sales to any measurable amount.

    David
    4 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    I'm seeing press info saying there's an 8-ft bed also; for 3 bed lengths. It seems they benchmarked the segment leaders hard, spec-wise.

    But it looks VERY 'glued together' from multiple parts from different trucks (inside & out), and I think the whole Transformers look played out over a decade ago. I suspect there's a LOT of corner cutting as usual, for instance; why doesn't the wheel well plastic trim extend down to the most vulnerable areas- at the rockers, to protect the paint?? Weird looking, and poor protection from damage.

    Toyoter needed to leapfrog the competition and really shake up the playing field. So far from what I read, they failed to do that. 

    They also need to make sure they come in well under the established price tiers- that remains to be revealed. If they do, that may buoy sales to some degree. But I don't see this gaining conquest sales to any measurable amount.

    It is weird how they have the 3 beds and non are really any standard size especially the 8.1 ft length bed. Talk about weird sizing. 

    Worst yet is rereading it, I see now that the Crewcab or Crewmax does not get the 8.1ft length bed, only the double cab which is in essence a king cab model.

    Some very weird choices as most 8ft beds I see on Crewcab trucks.

    surreal1272
    17 minutes ago, David said:

    My Friend, you had me confused till I went back and reread the press release.

    Double Cab and CrewMax.

    Double Cab models will be offered with the choice of a 6.5-foot bed or an 8.1-foot bed.

    CrewMax models will be offered with either a 5.5-foot bed or a new 6.5-foot bed.

    Sorry if my wording is confusing but basically both of those configurations have been available since 2007. There is no regular cab. This is no base V6 model (work truck models common with the D3). Also, no heavy duty models. While the 2022 is a nice step for them, it changes nothing regarding its place in the pick up world. 

    balthazar
    37 minutes ago, David said:

    most 8ft beds I see on Crewcab trucks

    Not on 1/2-tons, not from GM or Ford (didn't check Ram).
    I think you're only seeing this on 3/4- & 1-tonners.

    22 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    While the 2022 is a nice step for them, it changes nothing regarding its place in the pick up world. 

    100%. 

    smk4565
    41 minutes ago, David said:

    It is weird how they have the 3 beds and non are really any standard size especially the 8.1 ft length bed. Talk about weird sizing. 

    Worst yet is rereading it, I see now that the Crewcab or Crewmax does not get the 8.1ft length bed, only the double cab which is in essence a king cab model.

    Some very weird choices as most 8ft beds I see on Crewcab trucks.

    I think double cab in Toyota speak is the extended or super cab, so it is like a half door in back, thus you can get the longer bed.  A Crew cab and an 8 foot bed would be a super long vehicle, I think most domestic trucks in that configuration are the 2500/3500 type trucks.  Ford doesn't make an F150 crew cab with an 8 foot bed for example.

    smk4565
    25 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Sorry if my wording is confusing but basically both of those configurations have been available since 2007. There is no regular cab. This is no base V6 model (work truck models common with the D3). Also, no heavy duty models. While the 2022 is a nice step for them, it changes nothing regarding its place in the pick up world. 

    I could see 2 door regular cab being a real small seller, so maybe that is why they didn't do it.  They probably looked at the percentage of Ford, Ram, GM trucks are are regular cab and didn't see enough volume.  They do have a base/SR trim, I guess that is like their work truck.  

    I agree on a low price engine option, either the corporate V6, or a 4 cylinder hybrid, some sort of value option.  Unless they plan to start the Tundra under $35k and get aggressive on pricing, because if their 479 lb-ft engine is priced like a 290 lb-ft V6s from Ford and Ram, then the Tundra is going to make an impact.

    2QuickZ's

    Toyota's interior and exterior styling just does not do it for me.   At least when they first showed the Silverado LD my initial thought was that it was quite ungainly but that the styling might grow on me (it did).  This is more like when they first showed the Silverado HD and my initial thought was "that is ugly and I can't imagine it ever growing on me."  I still think it's ugly and it has been out for a couple of years and I think the same thing is going to happen here.

    It is like after years of doing boring vanilla Toyota decided to be stylish and some how mistook ugly for stylish.  It started when the grilles on all their products started to get big.  What is even going on with that tailgate area?  Why is the interior so busy?  The exterior might look okay in dark colors without the chrome horseshoe mustache on the grille but otherwise 🤮

    That grille reminds me of this:

    hulk-hogan.jpg?quality=86&strip=all

