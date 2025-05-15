Jump to content
  • G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    Toyota Brings Back the C-HR as the little Stylish EV that Can

      Toyota debuts the 2026 all new C-HR EV that can with a range of 290 miles.

    The year is 2018, Toyota introduced the C-HR to the North American market with a futuristic look, lots of tech goodies for the time but sluggish acceleration that after five years had it end in 2022 with a 144hp motor mated to a CVT or continuously variable automatic transmission that based on reviews said it struggled to achieve a combined 29 MPG in FWD form.

    2026 Toyota C-HR SUV

    Fast Forward to 2025, Toyota debuts the all-new C-HR electric vehicle with standard AWD, 338 combined HP and range of an estimated 290 miles from a 74.7 kW battery pack and built on the Toyota e-TNGA platform. The 2026 C-HR will come with class leading soft touch materials, customizable lighting and a 14-inch touchscreen with fast charging from 10 to 80% in 30 minutes using an NACS port. The C-HR has a five-person configuration with a 60/40-fold flat rear seat allowing up to 25.4-cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats.

    While the C-HR rides on the same platform as the bZ, the C-HR is 4 inches shorter than the bZ and gets a fastback coupe-style rear-end. While the bZ gets a variety of motor choices, the C-HR as stated has only AWD with the combined 338 HP that allows 0 to 60 sprints in 5 seconds, which is 1.1 seconds faster than the Toyota GR86 gas car.

    2026 Toyota C-HR Interior

    The C-HR will come in two models, the SE and XSE with a wide assortment of standard interior features.

    • 14-inch touchscreen with the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia system
      • six-speaker audio system standard
        • Optional - JBL Premium audio system with nine speakers, 8-channel 800-watt amplifier, 9-inch JBL subwoofer
    • Standard Android Auto and Apple Carplay
    • Fully digital gauge cluster
    • Dual wireless chargers in the center console
    • Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 system
      • Includes a 5-year subscription to Safety and Service Connect
      • Vehicle Stability Control
      • Traction Control
      • Anti-lock Brake System
      • Electronic Brake-force distribution
      • Brake Assist
      • Smart Stop technology
    • Rain-sensing wipers
    • Heated front seats and steering wheel
    • Three USB-Type C ports (one front, two rear)
    • Front and Rear Parking assist with automatic braking
    • Blind spot monitor
    • Cross Traffic Alert
    • Safe Exit Alert
    • 8-way power drivers and passengers' front seat on XSE
    • Driver Memory seat on XSE
    • Digital rearview mirrow with homelink XSE
    • Traffic Jam assist XSE
    • Lange change assist XSE
    • Panoramic view monitor XSE

    2026 Toyota C-HR Rear 3/4 view

    The 2026 C-HR will come to North America Dealerships Q1 2026 and be covered by a 36-month / 36,000-mile for normal wear and tear warranty, 60-month or 60,000 miles powertrain and no mileage limitation on corrosion. The electrical driving components, including the battery pack are covered by 8-year or 100,000 miles whichever comes first. The C-HR also comes with 2-year or 25,000 miles ToyotaCare factory scheduled maintenance and 3-year roadside assistance, with no mileage limitation.

    Pricing and final details will be released close to the on-sale date.

     

    G. David Felt

    Considering this is an entry level CUV for Toyota, I suspect the pricing on this will be low $30,000 to start which for the features will hit a sweet spot for Toyota. Be interesting to see how this does against the Koreans and U.S. auto companies.

    smk4565
    6 hours ago, G. David Felt said:

    Considering this is an entry level CUV for Toyota, I suspect the pricing on this will be low $30,000 to start which for the features will hit a sweet spot for Toyota. Be interesting to see how this does against the Koreans and U.S. auto companies.

    Agreed.  If this is $30k or even low $30s, and maybe a FWD only follows later for $29,995 this pretty much kills Tesla's sub $30k model they hyped up but will never come out.  Especially if GM brings back a Chevy Bolt for $30k.  

    Although if the tax credit goes away next year, then the CHR at $32,500 is way less appealing than $25,000. 

    And if they do take the tax credit away, I wonder how long before the low cost Chinese EV's show up and just take over the market.

    G. David Felt
    5 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Agreed.  If this is $30k or even low $30s, and maybe a FWD only follows later for $29,995 this pretty much kills Tesla's sub $30k model they hyped up but will never come out.  Especially if GM brings back a Chevy Bolt for $30k.  

    Although if the tax credit goes away next year, then the CHR at $32,500 is way less appealing than $25,000. 

    And if they do take the tax credit away, I wonder how long before the low cost Chinese EV's show up and just take over the market.

    Toyota has stated that it is cheaper to build AWD than to deal with FWD and AWD which I find interesting, but they have taken this AWD approach in China and Europe. So will be interesting to see what happens with the C-HR.

    I suspect as much as Idiot47 wants to kill the IRA plan, it would require the House and Senate to agree, and too many red states have billions invested in this for plants, jobs, etc. At this point I doubt the rebate will go away as much as 47 wants it too.

    GM gets that Bolt out at the $30,000 starting price for a FWD version and with the IRA instant rebate, it will end up selling well but then it will be going up against this as an AWD and a couple thousand dollars difference, I think many will go with AWD over FWD.

    As long as 47 is in office, China will not get into the U.S. market, but after 2028 all bets could be off.

     

    Update: Thinking on this, Subaru version Solterra is AWD only, Toyota bZ is AWD, but will have a later release FWD version and now the C-HR is AWD to start. This makes it possible since all 3 EVs are built on the same platform to offer a cheaper FWD later as you stated @smk4565. So I am thinking they could have a mid $25,000 to $27,000 FWD version before the IRA rebate is applied giving a true cheaper and better equipped EV than Tesla and very competitive with GM Bolt.

    My one question is Tesla is falling behind by not moving the Y and 3 or the S and X to 800V systems, will GM or Toyota move to 800V on their entry level EVs or keep them 400V. I think 400V but far more feature rich than Tesla. Much like Kia EV3 is now a confirmed 400V feature rich Subcompact competing in this space already.

