Toyota Brings Back the C-HR as the little Stylish EV that Can

The year is 2018, Toyota introduced the C-HR to the North American market with a futuristic look, lots of tech goodies for the time but sluggish acceleration that after five years had it end in 2022 with a 144hp motor mated to a CVT or continuously variable automatic transmission that based on reviews said it struggled to achieve a combined 29 MPG in FWD form.
Fast Forward to 2025, Toyota debuts the all-new C-HR electric vehicle with standard AWD, 338 combined HP and range of an estimated 290 miles from a 74.7 kW battery pack and built on the Toyota e-TNGA platform. The 2026 C-HR will come with class leading soft touch materials, customizable lighting and a 14-inch touchscreen with fast charging from 10 to 80% in 30 minutes using an NACS port. The C-HR has a five-person configuration with a 60/40-fold flat rear seat allowing up to 25.4-cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats.
While the C-HR rides on the same platform as the bZ, the C-HR is 4 inches shorter than the bZ and gets a fastback coupe-style rear-end. While the bZ gets a variety of motor choices, the C-HR as stated has only AWD with the combined 338 HP that allows 0 to 60 sprints in 5 seconds, which is 1.1 seconds faster than the Toyota GR86 gas car.
The C-HR will come in two models, the SE and XSE with a wide assortment of standard interior features.
14-inch touchscreen with the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia system
six-speaker audio system standard
- Optional - JBL Premium audio system with nine speakers, 8-channel 800-watt amplifier, 9-inch JBL subwoofer
- Standard Android Auto and Apple Carplay
- Fully digital gauge cluster
- Dual wireless chargers in the center console
Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 system
- Includes a 5-year subscription to Safety and Service Connect
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Traction Control
- Anti-lock Brake System
- Electronic Brake-force distribution
- Brake Assist
- Smart Stop technology
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Heated front seats and steering wheel
- Three USB-Type C ports (one front, two rear)
- Front and Rear Parking assist with automatic braking
- Blind spot monitor
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Safe Exit Alert
- 8-way power drivers and passengers' front seat on XSE
- Driver Memory seat on XSE
- Digital rearview mirrow with homelink XSE
- Traffic Jam assist XSE
- Lange change assist XSE
- Panoramic view monitor XSE
The 2026 C-HR will come to North America Dealerships Q1 2026 and be covered by a 36-month / 36,000-mile for normal wear and tear warranty, 60-month or 60,000 miles powertrain and no mileage limitation on corrosion. The electrical driving components, including the battery pack are covered by 8-year or 100,000 miles whichever comes first. The C-HR also comes with 2-year or 25,000 miles ToyotaCare factory scheduled maintenance and 3-year roadside assistance, with no mileage limitation.
Pricing and final details will be released close to the on-sale date.
