Toyota Brings Back the C-HR as the little Stylish EV that Can

The year is 2018, Toyota introduced the C-HR to the North American market with a futuristic look, lots of tech goodies for the time but sluggish acceleration that after five years had it end in 2022 with a 144hp motor mated to a CVT or continuously variable automatic transmission that based on reviews said it struggled to achieve a combined 29 MPG in FWD form.

Fast Forward to 2025, Toyota debuts the all-new C-HR electric vehicle with standard AWD, 338 combined HP and range of an estimated 290 miles from a 74.7 kW battery pack and built on the Toyota e-TNGA platform. The 2026 C-HR will come with class leading soft touch materials, customizable lighting and a 14-inch touchscreen with fast charging from 10 to 80% in 30 minutes using an NACS port. The C-HR has a five-person configuration with a 60/40-fold flat rear seat allowing up to 25.4-cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats.

While the C-HR rides on the same platform as the bZ, the C-HR is 4 inches shorter than the bZ and gets a fastback coupe-style rear-end. While the bZ gets a variety of motor choices, the C-HR as stated has only AWD with the combined 338 HP that allows 0 to 60 sprints in 5 seconds, which is 1.1 seconds faster than the Toyota GR86 gas car.

The C-HR will come in two models, the SE and XSE with a wide assortment of standard interior features.

14-inch touchscreen with the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia system six-speaker audio system standard Optional - JBL Premium audio system with nine speakers, 8-channel 800-watt amplifier, 9-inch JBL subwoofer

Standard Android Auto and Apple Carplay

Fully digital gauge cluster

Dual wireless chargers in the center console

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 system Includes a 5-year subscription to Safety and Service Connect Vehicle Stability Control Traction Control Anti-lock Brake System Electronic Brake-force distribution Brake Assist Smart Stop technology

Rain-sensing wipers

Heated front seats and steering wheel

Three USB-Type C ports (one front, two rear)

Front and Rear Parking assist with automatic braking

Blind spot monitor

Cross Traffic Alert

Safe Exit Alert

8-way power drivers and passengers' front seat on XSE

Driver Memory seat on XSE

Digital rearview mirrow with homelink XSE

Traffic Jam assist XSE

Lange change assist XSE

Panoramic view monitor XSE

The 2026 C-HR will come to North America Dealerships Q1 2026 and be covered by a 36-month / 36,000-mile for normal wear and tear warranty, 60-month or 60,000 miles powertrain and no mileage limitation on corrosion. The electrical driving components, including the battery pack are covered by 8-year or 100,000 miles whichever comes first. The C-HR also comes with 2-year or 25,000 miles ToyotaCare factory scheduled maintenance and 3-year roadside assistance, with no mileage limitation.

Pricing and final details will be released close to the on-sale date.