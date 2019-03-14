Toyota Investing $748M In North American Plants

Toyota Solidifies Its Substantial and Growing Investment in U.S.

Company Throttles Up Investments from Original $10 Billion Commitment to nearly $13 Billion Over Five Years with Focus on Advancing Electrification, Creating Hundreds More American Jobs

By 2021, Toyota will now invest nearly $13 Billion in its U.S. operations with plans to add nearly 600 new jobs at American manufacturing plants

Hybrid versions of the popular RAV4 and Lexus ES to be produced in Kentucky for the first time

Production capacity increases and building expansions at Toyota’s unit plants in Huntsville, Alabama, Buffalo, West Virginia, Troy, Missouri and Jackson, Tennessee

March 14, 2019