    Toyota Issues Recall on 1.03 Million Vehicles Worldwide For Fire Risk

      Approximately 192,000 Prius models in U.S. are involved

    Toyota has announced that it will be recalling 1.03 million vehicles worldwide to fix an issue that could start a fire.

    According to Reuters, the problem deals with a wiring harness that connects to the hybrid system's power control unit. Vibrations and accumulating dirt can wear down the wire insulation at the connection point. This will expose the bare wires and possibly cause an electric short - increasing the chances of a fire. Toyota has told the news service they have one report of a vehicle in Japan that went up in smoke.

    The majority of vehicles involved in the recall are located in Japan. In the U.S., around 192,000 examples of the 2016-2018 Toyota Prius are involved. 

    Owners of the affected models will be notified later this month by Toyota. Dealers will inspect the harness in question and, if any wires are exposed, replace it with an updated harness with a protective sleeve, If none of the wires are exposed, dealer technicians will apply a protective coating to the harness.

    Source: Reuters


    dfelt

    I have to wonder how many more this will get expanded too, usually if a short cut like this is done on one model line, it usually is also done on the other models that use supplies from the same manufacture.

