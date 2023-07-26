Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Toyota Land Cruiser Returns - August 1

      Rebirth of a Legend

    Today, Toyota released a more detailed teaser image of the nearly reborn Land Cruiser.  Featuring a boxy, egg crate grille, and a profile similar to the new Lexus GX, we have a pretty good idea what the Land Cruiser will look like. Since the two will share most of the body, only the front fenders, grille, and rear tailgate will offer much in terms of styling differentiation.

    Old and New Land Cruiser Silhouette
    Old and New Land Cruiser Silhouettes - Via Toyota

    We expect the Land Cruiser to be powered by the same 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 that produces 349-hp  and 479 lb-ft of torque in the GX. Lexus will later be adding a hybrid to the line-up based on the Toyota Tundra i-Force Max that can produce up to 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque.  Like the Lexus, which now offers the GX in an off-road trim called Overtrail, there will almost certainly be a TRD Pro version of the Land Cruiser with increased ride height, locking rear differential, and oversized off-road tires.

    2024 Lexus GX550
    2024 Lexus GX550 - Via Lexus

    The previous Land Cruiser shared its platform with the larger Lexus LX, but the new GX has grown in size, just a few inches smaller in overall length and sharing the same wheelbase as the LX. This gives Toyota room with the Land Cruiser to keep it above the Sequoia in the lineup.

    The Land Cruiser will be officially unveiled at 9:20 p.m. on August 1st.  Keep it here for details!

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, David said:

    This should be interesting, current style is anything but stylish imho.

    There is no current style. It went out of production in the US market in 2021 after being in production since 2007, a full year and a half before Obama took office.

    David
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    There is no current style. It went out of production in the US market in 2021 after being in production since 2007, a full year and a half before Obama took office.

    I was meaning the current overall style of Toyota products is anything but stylish and an egg crate grill is like a step backwards. I would wish Toyota would truly make it look better.

