Toyota Land Cruiser Returns - August 1

Today, Toyota released a more detailed teaser image of the nearly reborn Land Cruiser. Featuring a boxy, egg crate grille, and a profile similar to the new Lexus GX, we have a pretty good idea what the Land Cruiser will look like. Since the two will share most of the body, only the front fenders, grille, and rear tailgate will offer much in terms of styling differentiation.



Old and New Land Cruiser Silhouettes - Via Toyota

We expect the Land Cruiser to be powered by the same 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 that produces 349-hp and 479 lb-ft of torque in the GX. Lexus will later be adding a hybrid to the line-up based on the Toyota Tundra i-Force Max that can produce up to 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. Like the Lexus, which now offers the GX in an off-road trim called Overtrail, there will almost certainly be a TRD Pro version of the Land Cruiser with increased ride height, locking rear differential, and oversized off-road tires.



2024 Lexus GX550 - Via Lexus

The previous Land Cruiser shared its platform with the larger Lexus LX, but the new GX has grown in size, just a few inches smaller in overall length and sharing the same wheelbase as the LX. This gives Toyota room with the Land Cruiser to keep it above the Sequoia in the lineup.

The Land Cruiser will be officially unveiled at 9:20 p.m. on August 1st. Keep it here for details!