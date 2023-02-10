2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport Debut at the Chicago Auto Show

The Chicago Auto show has started off on a busy streak of reveals and announcements and Volkswagen is no exception. VW was proud to announce their refreshed seven and five-seater SUVs, offering enhanced technology, upgraded interiors designs and materials and a livelier powertrain.

President and CEO of Volkswagen of America, Pablo Di Si had this to say:

“The Atlas was the first modern Volkswagen designed, engineered and produced specifically for American buyers, and since its debut, it has become a major player in the U.S. market,” “The refreshed Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport continue to build on that success, with an elegant new interior and a sophisticated turbocharged engine that improves both performance and the driving experience.”

Lets clearly state the 4 key points in this release by VW:

Major refresh of Atlas family boasts significant interior upgrade with premium materials and standard high-end comfort features, including three-zone Climatronic®, ventilated front seats, and heated steering wheel

Enhanced technology with standard 12-inch display, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro, IQ. DRIVE® driver assistance, wireless charging and App-Connect

Front and rear treatment benefits from premium lighting on most trims

New 2.0-liter turbo powertrain replaces previous four-cylinder and VR6®, brings better performance and improved fuel economy

VW made it clear that while the underpinning of these autos are the same as the outgoing models, they did focus on a spacious interior as a major upgrade to compete in the American market. As such, the rather long press release is best summed up with a bullet list of all the changes and new additions to this SUV family.