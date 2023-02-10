2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport Debut at the Chicago Auto Show

The Chicago Auto show has started off on a busy streak of reveals and announcements and Volkswagen is no exception. VW was proud to announce their refreshed seven and five-seater SUVs, offering enhanced technology, upgraded interiors designs and materials and a livelier powertrain.
President and CEO of Volkswagen of America, Pablo Di Si had this to say:
“The Atlas was the first modern Volkswagen designed, engineered and produced specifically for American buyers, and since its debut, it has become a major player in the U.S. market,” “The refreshed Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport continue to build on that success, with an elegant new interior and a sophisticated turbocharged engine that improves both performance and the driving experience.”
Lets clearly state the 4 key points in this release by VW:
- Major refresh of Atlas family boasts significant interior upgrade with premium materials and standard high-end comfort features, including three-zone Climatronic®, ventilated front seats, and heated steering wheel
- Enhanced technology with standard 12-inch display, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro, IQ. DRIVE® driver assistance, wireless charging and App-Connect
- Front and rear treatment benefits from premium lighting on most trims
- New 2.0-liter turbo powertrain replaces previous four-cylinder and VR6®, brings better performance and improved fuel economy
VW made it clear that while the underpinning of these autos are the same as the outgoing models, they did focus on a spacious interior as a major upgrade to compete in the American market. As such, the rather long press release is best summed up with a bullet list of all the changes and new additions to this SUV family.
- Premium materials throughout with a leatherette-trimmed soft-touch dash and center console
- An upscale cockpit for the driver and all passengers from door trim to the dash panels with 30 color choices paired with innovative backlit dash specific to each model
Quilted leather seats with diamond pattern on top-of-range models
- Leather seating surfaces and heated rear seats available on lower trim models.
- Heated steering wheel with paddle shifters
- Ventilated front seats and Height-adjustable passenger seats are now standard
- Automatic climate control and Voice control
- 12" floating infotainment display & 10.25 customizable VW Digital Cockpit Pro Display
- Standard Wireless App-Connect, wireless charging, six USB-C ports with 45-watt fast charging (eight total)
IQ DRIVE driver assistance technology is standard
- Hands on semi-automatic capable
- Lane centering
- Capacitive steering wheel
- Heads up display
- Predictive Adaptive Cruise control
- 360 alert monitoring for surprise obstacles
- Standard New Adaptive Front lighting System (AFS) LED Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)
- New front fascia
New wheel designs for all trims
- 18" to 20" machined alloy rims
- Black finish available
R-line trims
- Gloss-black grille
- 21-inch aluminum-alloy wheels
- R-line badging
- All trims are now powered by a all-new four-cylinder turbocharged, direct-injection TSI engine with 269 HP and 273 lb-ft of torque. Power is simular to the outgoing VR6, but has a bump in torque that is available over a broader rev range, improving drivability and acceleration and VW is anticipating improved fuel economy.
- Towing capacity of 5,000 lbs
- 8-speed automatic transmission
- FWD is standard, 4Motion AWD system is available across the model lineup
