    Volkswagen NA CEO: 40 Percent of Model Mix Will Be Made of Crossovers Within A Few Years

    By William Maley

      • Expect more crossovers at your local Volkswagen dealer

    Volkswagen sees crossovers as its savior in the U.S. marketplace. Speaking with Wards Auto, Volkswagen North America CEO Hinrich Woebcken said their model mix would change from 10 to 12 percent crossovers to 40 percent in the next few years. 

    “We are shifting the brand into a position where we will enjoy more business volume because we were not present in those segments. We’re currently at 12% and the industry is nearly 60% light trucks and SUVs, so we are severely underrepresented,” said Woebcken.

    To accomplish this, Volkswagen will be launching the brand-new Altas and redesign Tiguan later this year. Interestingly, Volkswagen will keep the current Tiguan for a bit to act as an entry-level model for the crossover lineup. Down the road, Volkswagen will introduce an all-new Touraeg and is considering doing another crossover using the Atlas' platform.

    One vehicle that is still off the table is a truck. Rumors have been flying around about Volkswagen doing a car-based pickup (i.e. Honda Ridgeline). Woebcken said there is little interest for this at Volkswagen's HQ due to how small the segment is. 

    Source: Wards Auto

    Frisky Dingo

    Well, this is a no-brainer. If you want sustainability as a mainstream maker, this is a necessity. They better get something smaller than the new Tiguan out stat! Also, pony up and give us a damn Amarok already!!

     

    On a realted note, I get to go drive the new Atlas next week

    dfelt
    5 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Everyone really wants tall station wagons, but no one wants to admit it. 

    Can I get mine with rubber fender flairs and tall 36" BF Goodrich All terrains, low end lockers. I loved my Old Station wagon that we lifted.

    ocnblu
    2 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Can I get mine with rubber fender flairs and tall 36" BF Goodrich All terrains, low end lockers. I loved my Old Station wagon that we lifted.

    No, sorry.  It will be 4 mini-spares, electric motors and solar panels on the roof.

    dfelt
    Just now, ocnblu said:

    No, sorry.  It will be 4 mini-spares, electric motors and solar panels on the roof.

    :roflmao: I knew you had a good sense of humor! :roflmao: 

