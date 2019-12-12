Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Volkswagen Working on Sub-Tiguan and Updated Atlas

      ...Burning the candle at both ends...

    Volkswagen is working both ends of the SUV size spectrum lately.  Their Atlas model has become an excellent seller, moving 74,108 copies as of November 2019. That an increase of 40% over the prior year to date figures.  Though it's first model year was 2018, Volkswagen feels that it is nearly time for a refresh for 2021. The update will be mostly visual with new head and tail lights, new front and rear bumpers, and a revised grille. Volkswagen says it will also have updated and new driver-assistance features on top of the suits of technology the Atlas already sports.  The changes will bring the full-size Atlas more into visual alignment with the new Atlas Cross Sport  just hitting the market now.

    Also coming will be a new crossover slotted below the Tiguan that will compete more directly with the Jeep Compass, Nissan Rogue Sport, and others in that class. While details are scarce, we do know what it won't be, it won't be the European T-Roc currently on sale overseas.  The new model will be designed specifically for North America and built in Mexico.  It should launch in the U.S. sometime in the Summer of 2021. 

    For those of you lamenting the demise of the sedan, Volkswagen did manage to take a shot at the U.S. manufacturers by saying, "While some brands have walked away from car sales, we are focused on making smart decisions in this segment which is still a big part of the market."

    Source: Volkswagen and Motor1

    dfelt

    Good to hear VW is staying diversified. Course they are a true global auto company unlike Ford, GM, and some parts of FCA.

    balthazar

    balthazar 7,637

    Posted (edited)

    But it’s not a ‘big part’ of the markets GM & FoMoCo is in.

    Read a piece the other day how Honda is seeing severe profit constraint because they are in too many markets building too many market-specific trims/equipment, and are planning on engineering consolidation.

    Frankly, I never understood how ‘being global’ is always something to strive for. Some industries/products are just better suited to certain demographics. And I never saw any benefit to me OR the Corp if a truck I bought here was also sold across the globe. 

    Edited by balthazar
    dfelt
    4 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    But it’s not a ‘big part’ of the markets GM & FoMoCo is in.

    Read a piece the other day how Honda is seeing severe profit constraint because they are in too many markets building too many market-specific trims/equipment, and are planning on engineering consolidation.

    Frankly, I never understood how ‘being global’ is always something to strive for. Some industries/products are just better suited to certain demographics. And I never saw any benefit to me OR the Corp if a truck I bought here was also sold across the globe. 

    I would agree with you on some of what you say, I think the problem is being too market specific where you build one type of auto just for say India versus the Asian market that they are part of.

    I think you can be a global company that uses 3 to 4 global platforms to build a couple dozen or more auto's from a standardized set of parts and still have regional focused auto's such as Europe, Asia, Africa, Arabia, North America, Central America and South America.

    I think this is the problem some Global companies end up running into when they really should be thinking regional and get country specific. JMHO

    Robert Hall
    4 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    I would agree with you on some of what you say, I think the problem is being too market specific where you build one type of auto just for say India versus the Asian market that they are part of.

    I think you can be a global company that uses 3 to 4 global platforms to build a couple dozen or more auto's from a standardized set of parts and still have regional focused auto's such as Europe, Asia, Africa, Arabia, North America, Central America and South America.

     

    Toyota and VWAG seem to be pretty good at global products and platforms.  

    Drew Dowdell
    49 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    But it’s not a ‘big part’ of the markets GM & FoMoCo is in.

    Read a piece the other day how Honda is seeing severe profit constraint because they are in too many markets building too many market-specific trims/equipment, and are planning on engineering consolidation.

    Frankly, I never understood how ‘being global’ is always something to strive for. Some industries/products are just better suited to certain demographics. And I never saw any benefit to me OR the Corp if a truck I bought here was also sold across the globe. 

    Volume. If your truck can sell 400,000 here and then also another 400,000 in China, the company makes that much more profit.  But if they have to engineer structurally different but overall similar size vehicles for different markets, there is an R&D cost that goes into it.  Frankly, I don't understand why VAG does different models for different continents. The T-Roc would work just fine here without needing a redesign for North American tastes... just put bigger motors in it. 

    ocnblu

    I agree with the owner of a late model Touareg (he searched for one over multiple states after seeing the Atlas up close).  Volkswagen, starting with the infamous, dumbed-down Westmoreland Rabbits, has, in tangible ways, cheapened their vehicles for NA customers... there are many examples.  The T-Roc is an awesome little CUV, but there is too much engineering excellence put into it for North Americans.

    I'm pretty much done with VW anyway, with this whole EV push.  It will surely filter out any residual fahrvergnügen they have left.  Awful.

    smk4565

    They need the T-Roc and T-Roc convertible here.  Definitely need something smaller than Tiguan since the current Tiguan is bigger than the old one.  I think they could fit something between Tiguan and Atlas too, unless the Atlas Cross Coupe thing is the middle.

    Drew Dowdell
    8 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    They need the T-Roc and T-Roc convertible here.  Definitely need something smaller than Tiguan since the current Tiguan is bigger than the old one.  I think they could fit something between Tiguan and Atlas too, unless the Atlas Cross Coupe thing is the middle.

    Atlas Cross Sport is filling that spot.

  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      VW News: Volkswagen ID Series To Get Unique Driving Sounds
      By Drew Dowdell
      One of the safety issues surrounding electric vehicles is that they are nearly silent at low speeds with only limited tire noise emanating from them. This is a hazardous situation for pedestrians who may not hear an EV creeping up being them.  
      Volkswagen is working on a solution to the issue by hiring composer and music producer Leslie Mandoki to produce a sound for the upcoming ID series of cars to make when operating at low speeds.  One advantage of this is that brands, including Volkswagen, can craft their own voice for their cars to have. The Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System operates both inside and outside of the car and fades away when the car reaches cruising speeds where wind and road noise are sufficient. 
      “An electric vehicle’s sound defines its identity. The sound should be confident and likable. It may well sound futuristic and must also impress with its unique character”, Dr. Frank Welsch explains as the Chief Development Officer of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.
      To hear the sound of the upcoming Volkswagen ID series, click below.
      AVAS_EU_VW-ID3_Start_Fahrt_ueber30kmh_Bremsen.wav

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Volkswagen ID Series To Get Unique Driving Sounds
      By Drew Dowdell
      One of the safety issues surrounding electric vehicles is that they are nearly silent at low speeds with only limited tire noise emanating from them. This is a hazardous situation for pedestrians who may not hear an EV creeping up being them.  
      Volkswagen is working on a solution to the issue by hiring composer and music producer Leslie Mandoki to produce a sound for the upcoming ID series of cars to make when operating at low speeds.  One advantage of this is that brands, including Volkswagen, can craft their own voice for their cars to have. The Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System operates both inside and outside of the car and fades away when the car reaches cruising speeds where wind and road noise are sufficient. 
      “An electric vehicle’s sound defines its identity. The sound should be confident and likable. It may well sound futuristic and must also impress with its unique character”, Dr. Frank Welsch explains as the Chief Development Officer of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.
      To hear the sound of the upcoming Volkswagen ID series, click below.
      AVAS_EU_VW-ID3_Start_Fahrt_ueber30kmh_Bremsen.wav
    • Drew Dowdell
      November 2019: Volkswagen of America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Volkswagen of America November 2019 Sales
        Nov. 19
      Nov. 18
      Yr/Yr% 
      change
      Nov. 19 YTD
      Nov. 18 YTD
      Yr/Yr% 
      change
       Golf
      318 
      300 
      6.0% 
      5,330 
      6,361 
      -16%   GTI
       768 
      1,045 
      -27% 
      10,907 
      15,639  -30%   Golf R
       356 
      116 
      207% 
      3,829 
      3,380  13%   e-Golf
      366 
      230 
      59% 
      4,599 
      1,132  306%   Golf SportWagen
       945 
      797 
      19% 
      10,064 
      13,334  -25%   Total Golf Family
      2,753  
      2,488   
      11%  
      34,729  
      39,846   -13%    Jetta Sedan
      8,966 
      9,207 
      -2.6% 
      92,289 
      80,473  15%   Jetta SportWagen      
       (now Golf  SportWagen)


               N/A 
      -  71 
      N/A 
       Total Jetta
      8,966  
      9,207   
      -2.6%  
      92,289  
      80,544   15%   Beetle Coupe
      383 
      338 
      13% 
      7,380 
      8,181  -10%   Beetle  Convertible
      407 
      210 
      94% 
      9,123 
      5,313  72% 
       Total Beetle
      790  
      548  
      44%  
      16,503  
      13,494   22%    Passat
      228 
      2,156 
      -89% 
      13,409  38,285  -65%   CC


      -20% 
      56 
      444 
      -87%   Arteon
      317  -  N/A  2,166  -  N/A   Tiguan Limited

      273 
      -100% 
      390 
      13,357  -97%   Tiguan
      8,402 
      6,794 
      24% 
      101,642 
      81,123  25%   Total Tiguan
      8,403  
      7,067  
      19%  
      102,032  
      94,480  
      8%  
       Touareg

      85 
      -99% 
      153 
      1,964 
      -92%   Atlas
      7,756 
      5,233 
      48% 
      74,108 
      52,960 
      40%   Total Car
      13,058  
      14,404  
      -9.3%  
      159,152  
      172,613  
      -7.8%  
       Total SUV
      16,160  
      12,385  
      30%  
      176,293  
      149,404  
      18%  
       TOTAL 
      29,218  
      26,789   
      9.1%  
      335,445  
      322,017  
      4.2%  
    • Drew Dowdell
      VW ID. Space Vizzion Rolls out a Wagon on the MEB Platform: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Los Angeles - Volkswagen has rolled out the 7th vehicle on the MEB platform at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Known as the ID. Space Vizzion, it is an all-electric wagon concept that previews a potential production vehicle for North America and Europe. It has a super efficient drag coefficient of 0.24 and carries and 82 kWh battery for a range of up to 300 miles.
      The concept car is powered by a 275-horsepower motor mounted in the rear. A second motor could me mounted up front giving a total system output of 365 hp and all-wheel drive. 
      Inside, the ID Space Vizzion is chock full of modern touches such as an augmented reality heads up display, new "AppleSkin" material is used in the seats and doors. The color spectrum of the infotainment system also changes according to the selected background lighting color. If the ID. SPACE VIZZION detects a stressful situation, such as rush hour traffic jams, the system suggests switching to a relaxation mode in which a calming ambient lighting shade is activated.

      No word yet on when and if the ID. Space Vizzion is coming to market, but with the expansion of Chattanooga already underway to build the ID cars, the ID Space Vizzion's production counterpart could be here sooner rather than later. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      VW ID. Space Vizzion Rolls out a Wagon on the MEB Platform
      By Drew Dowdell
      Los Angeles - Volkswagen has rolled out the 7th vehicle on the MEB platform at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Known as the ID. Space Vizzion, it is an all-electric wagon concept that previews a potential production vehicle for North America and Europe. It has a super efficient drag coefficient of 0.24 and carries and 82 kWh battery for a range of up to 300 miles.
      The concept car is powered by a 275-horsepower motor mounted in the rear. A second motor could me mounted up front giving a total system output of 365 hp and all-wheel drive. 
      Inside, the ID Space Vizzion is chock full of modern touches such as an augmented reality heads up display, new "AppleSkin" material is used in the seats and doors. The color spectrum of the infotainment system also changes according to the selected background lighting color. If the ID. SPACE VIZZION detects a stressful situation, such as rush hour traffic jams, the system suggests switching to a relaxation mode in which a calming ambient lighting shade is activated.

      No word yet on when and if the ID. Space Vizzion is coming to market, but with the expansion of Chattanooga already underway to build the ID cars, the ID Space Vizzion's production counterpart could be here sooner rather than later. 

