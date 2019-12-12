Volkswagen Working on Sub-Tiguan and Updated Atlas

Volkswagen is working both ends of the SUV size spectrum lately. Their Atlas model has become an excellent seller, moving 74,108 copies as of November 2019. That an increase of 40% over the prior year to date figures. Though it's first model year was 2018, Volkswagen feels that it is nearly time for a refresh for 2021. The update will be mostly visual with new head and tail lights, new front and rear bumpers, and a revised grille. Volkswagen says it will also have updated and new driver-assistance features on top of the suits of technology the Atlas already sports. The changes will bring the full-size Atlas more into visual alignment with the new Atlas Cross Sport just hitting the market now.

Also coming will be a new crossover slotted below the Tiguan that will compete more directly with the Jeep Compass, Nissan Rogue Sport, and others in that class. While details are scarce, we do know what it won't be, it won't be the European T-Roc currently on sale overseas. The new model will be designed specifically for North America and built in Mexico. It should launch in the U.S. sometime in the Summer of 2021.

For those of you lamenting the demise of the sedan, Volkswagen did manage to take a shot at the U.S. manufacturers by saying, "While some brands have walked away from car sales, we are focused on making smart decisions in this segment which is still a big part of the market."