2019 Volvo V60 Cross Country Gets Rugged

No word on pricing, but Volvo says that the V60 Cross Country will be available through the Care By Volvo program. We don't have a launch date, but we hope to learn about that sometime in the coming months.

“With the new V60 Cross Country, we take our Swedish family estate from one natural habitat to another. We invented the Cross Country segment over 20 years ago and with this car, we reinforce our long-standing pedigree in safe, capable and versatile family cars,” said Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars.

The V60 Cross Country takes the standard V60 and raises ground clearance by 2.95 inches. There is also a set of lower body cladding. The U.S. version will get T5 (turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder), while European models get the choice of either the T5 or D4. Power goes to all four wheels via an all-wheel drive system. Hill-descent control and an off-road driving mode are standard.

Volvo's Cross Country lineup provides a middle ground between standard wagons and SUVs by combining elements of the two. You get the space and fuel economy of a wagon, while getting the off-road capability of an SUV. We've been waiting for Volvo to introduce a version of their recently unveiled V60 wagon. Today, Volvo did just that.

New Volvo V60 Cross Country takes the Swedish family crossover utility off the beaten path

Volvo Cars, the premium car maker, today revealed the new Cross Country version of its V60. The rugged V60 Cross Country is the latest addition to the company’s line-up of brand new Volvos that underpins the company’s transformation in recent years.



Like its V60 sibling that was launched earlier this year on the driveway of a Stockholm villa, the V60 Cross Country personifies the versatile Swedish family crossover utility vehicle. To that profile, it adds the capability on and off the beaten track that has defined Volvo’s Cross Country range since its introduction in 1997, taking the V60 from the suburb to the skogen (Swedish for forest).

“With the new V60 Cross Country, we take our Swedish family estate from one natural habitat to another,” said Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars. “We invented the Cross Country segment over 20 years ago and with this car, we reinforce our long-standing pedigree in safe, capable and versatile family cars.”

Ground clearance for the V60 Cross Country is up to 75mm higher than the regular V60, thanks to the specially developed Cross Country chassis and suspension that enhance the car’s off-road capability. All-wheel-drive is standard on the new V60 Cross Country, as are Hill Descent Control, Electronic Stability Control, Corner Traction Control and a special Off-Road driving mode.



Like its 60 Series and 90 Series stablemates, the new V60 Cross Country benefits from Volvo Cars’ award-winning Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform, safety technology and infotainment system.



The new V60 Cross Country is also available through Volvo Cars’ premium subscription service Care by Volvo, which offers car access via a monthly flat-fee subscription rather than ownership.



“The V60 Cross Country is every bit as refined as the other 60 and 90 Series cars based on our SPA platform,” said Henrik Green, senior vice president of research and development at Volvo Cars. “The added versatility makes it at home in town and country, thanks to a higher seating position, increased ground clearance and dynamic all-wheel-drive capabilities.”

Volvo Cars’ award-winning City Safety with Autobrake is fitted as standard and assists the driver in avoiding potential collisions. It is the only system on the market to help recognise pedestrians, cyclists and large animals.

The Pilot Assist system supports the driver with steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 80 MPH. Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation and other steering assistance systems are standard. The optional Cross Traffic Alert with autobrake further enhances safety. These and other proven safety technologies make the new V60 Cross Country one of the safest cars on the road.

Volvo Cars’ Sensus Connect infotainment system is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G, and keeps drivers connected regardless of whether they travel in urban areas or across the countryside. The intuitive tablet-style touchscreen control combines car functions, navigation, connected services and in-car entertainment apps.



The new V60 Cross Country will be available with a T5 AWD propulsion system. Mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants will follow at a later stage.