Polestar 1 Might Not Be Subscription Only

When Polestar announced their first model, the 1, they said it would be available through a subscription for either two or three years. But it seems that you might be able to buy one outright if you have the cash.

"I think it would be very difficult to me to turn around to a customer who walks in with a 'hundred-and-x thousand dollars' and says, 'I want to buy one.' I think I'm not particularly convinced that I'll be turning them away and saying, 'Absolutely not, sir or madam. You have to have it on subscription.' I think subscription is going to be a key part of it," said Jonathan Goodman, chief operating officer of Polestar to Roadshow.

"I can't see us being a hundred-percent subscription, but that'll be the main offer we go through. If someone wants to buy a car, we need to look at the possibility of doing that, as well."

If one was to buy a Polestar 1, how much would they be looking at? A statement from World Media Wire (marketing agency working with Polestar) said, "The target retail price of the Polestar 1, if purchased outright, is 1.3M SEK (130k Euro)." So we're looking at a price tag of $153,000.

Source: Roadshow