    Polestar 1 Might Not Be Subscription Only

    By William Maley

    When Polestar announced their first model, the 1, they said it would be available through a subscription for either two or three years. But it seems that you might be able to buy one outright if you have the cash.

    "I think it would be very difficult to me to turn around to a customer who walks in with a 'hundred-and-x thousand dollars' and says, 'I want to buy one.' I think I'm not particularly convinced that I'll be turning them away and saying, 'Absolutely not, sir or madam. You have to have it on subscription.' I think subscription is going to be a key part of it," said Jonathan Goodman, chief operating officer of Polestar to Roadshow.

    "I can't see us being a hundred-percent subscription, but that'll be the main offer we go through. If someone wants to buy a car, we need to look at the possibility of doing that, as well."

    If one was to buy a Polestar 1, how much would they be looking at? A statement from World Media Wire (marketing agency working with Polestar) said, "The target retail price of the Polestar 1, if purchased outright, is 1.3M SEK (130k Euro)." So we're looking at a price tag of $153,000. 

    Source: Roadshow


    smk4565

    They should sell them.  But at the same time, EV only I think would be better. 

    I like this car, but the price is going to be the problem.  Why would you buy this over an AMG GT, or a 911 Turbo or Aston Martin Vantage, Audi R8, S-class coupe,  etc.  Because this Polestar is still burning gas like they are.  The Polestar has a lot of power, but I suspect much like a Tesla it is only good in a straight line, and doesn't have the handling and suspension of those other cars I mentioned.   And I like the Volvo S90 interior, it is nice at the S90's price point, but not at $153,000.

    Edited by smk4565

    dfelt
    34 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    They should sell them.  But at the same time, EV only I think would be better. 

    I like this car, but the price is going to be the problem.  Why would you buy this over an AMG GT, or a 911 Turbo or Aston Martin Vantage, Audi R8, S-class coupe,  etc.  Because this Polestar is still burning gas like they are.  The Polestar has a lot of power, but I suspect much like a Tesla it is only good in a straight line, and doesn't have the handling and suspension of those other cars I mentioned.   And I like the Volvo S90 interior, it is nice at the S90's price point, but not at $153,000.

    First stop making ASSumptions about a car that NO ONE has had a chance to drive yet let alone find out if they tune it for the German race track or not.

    Secondly, this car will sell to those that are not looking for a small tight fit auto like the ones you mentioned. SMK you know as a 6'6" tall person 280lbs, I am for the most part not fitting in those above except for the Vantage which I actually have gotten into and fit comfortably in and able to drive it. Every auto has their benefits and based on looking at the polestar 1, Hybrid so for those wanting more green they will have it. Looks a bit bigger inside than the others, and who knows what else, dash layout, fit n finish of chosen interior materials all will play a roll in those buying it.

    So far just as you are a rabid fan of MB playing devils advocate, I can say that MB excluding the S class has questionable size, performance and materials inside and out.

    Let's take a professional wait and see. Comment on what you can see, your thoughts on what they have released and leave the assumptions till after the auto is available to be driven and tested.

    Personally, I hope Polestar 1 is a hit, I like the exterior look, I love the layout of the dash and what looks to be a roomy comfortable interior. I hope they deliver on the fit and finish and exciting quality driving experience.

