Rumorpile: Polestar To Build Standalone Performance Vehicles

Polestar is best known for building fast Volvos, but they could strike out on their own with building performance electric vehicles.

Auto Express has learned that Polestar will use Volvo's SPA Scalable Product Architecture) and CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) platforms for their new vehicles. The first one, which is expected to be shown sometime this year will use SPA.

According to a source, Geely (parent company of Volvo and Polestar) wants to create a line-up of brands that could rival the likes the of Volkswagen Group. Polestar is being positioned as the performance brand and Geely wants them to expand their lineup along the lines of AMG - building bespoke models along with high-performance models.

Volvo will hold down the premium segment, while Lynk & Co and Geely will cover the mainstream. There also Geely purchasing a majority stake into Lotus (who knows where it will fit into this possible hierarchy if approved).

Source: Auto Express