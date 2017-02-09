Volvo XC40 To Debut Later This Year

As Volvo finishes up the launch of their 90 series lineup, the company's focus will turn to the 40 series lineup. Speaking with Autocar, Volvo's R&D boss Henrik Green revealed the XC40 compact crossover will launch this fall. The model is expected to look somewhat similar to the Concept 40.1 shown last year and utilize the all new CMA platform that was jointly worked on by Volvo and their parent company, Geely.

Down the road, Volvo plans on launching other versions of the 40 Series such as a hatchback.

Also launching this year is the second-generation XC60. This is an important model for Volvo as it is their most popular model.

“The XC60 is our biggest-volume car that sells broadly in Europe, China and America. It brings significant profits so is crucial in many aspects. [The new model is] a fantastic car, a big step forward,” said Green.

