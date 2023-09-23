Jump to content
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Kia EV9 First Impression

      America has had full size SUVs dominated by Detroit, how does Kia EV9 3 row SUV stack up?

    Today was a day of change, for almost 2 months I have been on a family home remodel project for my son and today he wanted to go check out the Kia EV9 that is making the rounds of the local Kia dealerships.

    20230923_125815.jpg

    My first impression was that Kia has nailed the traditional brick on wheels style of SUV that Americans should appreciate.

    I started at the front of the EV9 wanting to see the Frunk.

    20230923_125834.jpg

    Surprise, not as big as the F150 Lighting or GM's EV pickups but double, maybe even triple the size of what Tesla offers. While not real deep, you could have two bags of groceries on their side. Observation is under this frunk is where the 12V battery is located. From the back is where the cabin airfilter is located and I noticed it was a HEPA filter. Funny thing is that you can see on the left hand side an whiteish lever. This is an emergency frunk lid release. Not sure why they have one as I cannot think of any way a human could fit in this frunk even if they were part of the tiny  or dwarf size humans. Interesting note that I wish I had taken a picture of was that in the very front deeper section, they had a NACS to CCS adapter. Surprised to already see one built by Kia.

    20230923_125157.jpg

    My son opened the front driver's door and I wished now I had taken a video of this as the steering column auto moves up out of the way and then after you get in and close the door, it returns to the position that is set. Very cool, I love this kind of tech where I do not have to adjust things once it is set. I did as you can see in this picture observe the issue that many folks have complained about on touch screens and that is all the fingerprints.

    David Size test commenced, I set the front passenger chair for my comfort and 3 inches between the front of my knees and the dash. I then got out and into the back seat and WOW, roomy and comfortable. This wins the 6'6" 300lb David test. Plenty of head, shoulder and girth room. This SUV will be a winner for many folks due to the roominess of this EV.

    20230923_125035.jpg

    As you can see by my left knee is a USB C port for connection to charge and connect to the internal media system. The 3 levers you see on the side of the seat are for upper seat comfort adjustments.

    Now one thing I was happy about was the heated and cooled seats in the front and back. Kia did some smart thinking here and that is where would be a good place to put the controls?

    20230923_125129.jpg

    They put them on the internal arm rest and this arm rest had additional thinking as many times when you adjust the back of the seat for relaxing the arm rest in many current SUVs today have limited fixed positions. Here you can pull the arm rest all the way up, go all the way down and then in micro adjustments pull it up till it is comfy for the seat occupant.

    Controls for the seat moving forward, up, down lumbar, etc. are the same for all four captain's chairs. On the right side bottom cushion.

    20230923_125120.jpg

    Have to say that while Kia will have a basic all black interior, they are offering as an upgrade multiple two-tone interiors and I really like this brown/black one in this unit.

    I did sit in the 3rd row split-bench seat and while I could get back there and had headroom, leg room kept me to the middle of this seat. I could make it work for a short ride, but it really is not an adult seating area.

    The next thing was to check out the back for storage behind the third seat as this is an issue I have seen even in ICE auto's where you either have enough for 6 to 8 bags of groceries or you have pretty much nothing.

    20230923_125548.jpgKia has actually given a decent set of space where you could get two rows of 8 bags of groceries in terms of traditional paperbags. It of course gets even bigger with the third row of seats down.

    20230923_125711.jpg

    If you look at the picture with both third row seat areas up, you can see the controller below the European plug and that is four buttons that allow you to open or close the second and third row seats. So, for those running to Home Depot or Ikea and need to put something large in, you can easily do it all from the back and not have to move around to the different sides to do each seat. Decent storage was under the back lift cover.

    Better yet, while this was clearly told to me by the Kia sales folks that it was a pre-production model off the assembly line that will be producing the EV9s for Asian and European area, the fit n finish was some of the best I had seen. No info on pricing, but I was asked if I was interested in putting down a deposit to save a place in line for the EV.

    End result is that this Kia EV has way better fit n finish than current production Tesla and I suspect it will really give a run for its money to Tesla and other EV manufacturers.

    I have always stayed true to my roots and bought GM, Ford, Jeep and Dodge. The EV9 is a strong contender for a possible next auto in my household especially since like GM they are by default offering bi-directional power so that with the EV9 plugged into the home charger, you could power your home if you wanted when you have a power outage.

    Ask away any and all questions. Happy to Answer!

    smk4565

    I don't like this trend of gloss black cladding that this has, the Toyota Crown has and others have done, I think the Nissan Ariya does it too.  Looks tacky and like they are trying too hard.  Outside of that, I think she look and shape of this looks pretty good, and it looks very roomy in side so that should be a big benefit. 

    Question really is what are they going to charge for this.  The Telluride is so popular because you can get a fully loaded one for like $53k, and a comparable Jeep Grand Cherokee or Grand Highlander are over $60k so Kia really wins on price.  If these are like $80,000, I don't know who wants to spend that on a Kia. 

    David
    15 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I don't like this trend of gloss black cladding that this has, the Toyota Crown has and others have done, I think the Nissan Ariya does it too.  Looks tacky and like they are trying too hard.  Outside of that, I think she look and shape of this looks pretty good, and it looks very roomy in side so that should be a big benefit. 

    Question really is what are they going to charge for this.  The Telluride is so popular because you can get a fully loaded one for like $53k, and a comparable Jeep Grand Cherokee or Grand Highlander are over $60k so Kia really wins on price.  If these are like $80,000, I don't know who wants to spend that on a Kia. 

    Are you talking about the Mirrors, Rims and the body trim pieces? How is being Gloss black bad when the paint job is a gloss paint job. It compliments it.

    This is no different than the glossy plastic front nose that Mercedes puts on and their god aweful grey aero rims they offer on the EQS where it is a 6 figure SUV with what clearly looks like cheap rims.

    Just like you, I can nitpick every EV from every manufacture, but the EV9 is clearly going to be a home run hit for Kia. 

    This is one of many, but it seems Kia is guiding the auto industry for a pricing range of $55K to $70K fully loaded and I think based on what I saw it will sell just fine.

    2024 Kia EV9 Price, Pictures, Release Date & More | Kelley Blue Book (kbb.com)

    2024 Kia EV9 Review, Pricing, and Specs (caranddriver.com)

    2024 Kia EV9 Prices, Reviews, and Pictures | Edmunds

    smk4565

    They need to price it like that, but let's see if they do.  I pulled pricing from a local Kia dealer, they have 4 EV6.

    Screenshot2023-09-24at5_09_36PM.thumb.png.83a60efa86fb483658229cd67de84ab9.png

    So it seems Kia is just building loaded models, and then dealers have to give $10k off to get these things to move, because even at $49,100, a Tesla Model Y (with tax credits too) is a much better deal.  Even the new Niro EV starts over $40k, that is more than a Cadillac CT4, CT5 or XT4 and almost as much as an XT5.  I don't know this Kia strategy of pricing cars into the luxury market is going to work.

    Kia/Hyundai gained all this traction in the market because they gave great value, a stylish vehicle, a ton of equipment and it costs less than a Chevy, Toyota, Honda or Ford, plus has a longer warranty than any of them.  But their EV's aren't value at all, so the brand identity looks like it could be lost in this transition.  That EV6 is smaller than an Equinox EV that is supposed to be $30k, which it probably won't be but even at $40k, the Equinox EV is $20k under the EV6 for a bigger car.

    David

    @smk4565 It is official, the EV9 will start in RWD base at $54,900.

    ALL-NEW 2024 KIA EV9 STARTS AT $54,900(1) (kiamedia.com)

    QUOTE: Kia America announced today the base price for the all-new 2024 Kia EV9, Kia’s first three-row SUV EV.  Starting at just $54,9001 (excluding destination), the EV9 Light RWD will come standard with DC fast-charging capability, roomy accommodations for up to seven passengers, full SynTex leather-trimmed seating, 19-inch alloy wheels, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat with heating4 and ventilation all powered by a seamless permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that produces 215 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque.

    20203_2024_EV9_GT-Line.jpg

    smk4565
    3 hours ago, David said:

    @smk4565 It is official, the EV9 will start in RWD base at $54,900.

    ALL-NEW 2024 KIA EV9 STARTS AT $54,900(1) (kiamedia.com)

    QUOTE: Kia America announced today the base price for the all-new 2024 Kia EV9, Kia’s first three-row SUV EV.  Starting at just $54,9001 (excluding destination), the EV9 Light RWD will come standard with DC fast-charging capability, roomy accommodations for up to seven passengers, full SynTex leather-trimmed seating, 19-inch alloy wheels, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat with heating4 and ventilation all powered by a seamless permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that produces 215 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque.

    20203_2024_EV9_GT-Line.jpg

    Yeah, hard to get excited about a 223 mile range, which could mean under 200 in harsh climates and 215 hp in a 5,000+ lb SUV at that price.
     

    I get that not even one needs 300 or 400 hp, or a 400 mile range.  But if they want $56k with destination for the bare bones model, the 300 mile range, AWD model is probably $66k, add options to $70k.  

    This car is $10k too expensive, which can be said about every EV that isn’t a Tesla.  These guys have to figure out how to cut cost.  I bet they could trim $1,000 off in body cladding alone.

    Robert Hall
    46 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Yeah, hard to get excited about a 223 mile range, which could mean under 200 in harsh climates and 215 hp in a 5,000+ lb SUV at that price.
     

    I get that not even one needs 300 or 400 hp, or a 400 mile range.  But if they want $56k with destination for the bare bones model, the 300 mile range, AWD model is probably $66k, add options to $70k.  

     

    And it's just a Kia..not a premium brand...that's a lot to pay for a brand with such a poor image.

    surreal1272
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Yeah, hard to get excited about a 223 mile range, which could mean under 200 in harsh climates and 215 hp in a 5,000+ lb SUV at that price.
     

    I get that not even one needs 300 or 400 hp, or a 400 mile range.  But if they want $56k with destination for the bare bones model, the 300 mile range, AWD model is probably $66k, add options to $70k.  

    Better value than the smaller EQB and its equally paltry range, minimal HP (in lower trims) and a $54K starting price. Kia won't have a problem selling this at that price. 

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    Better value than the smaller EQB and its equally paltry range, minimal HP (in lower trims) and a $54K starting price. Kia won't have a problem selling this at that price. 

    The EQB is over priced also, but it is a Mercedes-Benz, not a Kia.  

    Kia EV6 sales are down 21% YTD through August.  12,714 units sold YTD.   This was their answer to the Model Y, it's dying on the vine already in its 2nd year on the market, while the Model Y is the #1 selling vehicle in the world.  

    Edited by smk4565
    surreal1272
    12 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    The EQB is over priced also, but it is a Mercedes-Benz, not a Kia.  

    And there it is, that fanboy blinder logic. Keep thinking that non-sense is relevant in the EV world. At the same price, there is literally NOTHING that makes that EQB any more capable or "special" than the LARGER EV9, unless it's someone like yourself who fawns over labels instead of actual merits and substance. It's your right to feel this way. It's also others right to mock you for it when they see fanboy statements like the one above.

     

    And for the umpteenth time, the EV6 sales have been discussed and your assertions about it debunked. I will leave you with a snippet highlighting the debunking and why those sales dipped. Hint: it's not built here while the EV9 will be built in Georgia, knocking off $7500 from the EV9's $55K price tag. Still want to bitch about the price?

    "CNET says new requirements for the $7,500 U.S. EV tax credit took effect in April 2023. The 2023 Kia EV6 no longer qualifies for the federal tax credit when purchased by an individual, but a loophole allows Kia to offer the $7,500 savings as a “Lease Bonus.”

     

     

    BTW, the lease loophole only works in certain buyer scenarios.

     

    It is astounding how you always skip the obvious stuff to spout of whatever bull&#036;h&#33; you feel passes for a "fact" around here. You get told actual facts, time and time again, yet always repeat THE SAME debunked points. Why? Do you have a cognitive disorder that keeps you from remembering what was said, time after time? Or is it just this need to troll anything that doesn't have a precious tri-star emblem on its grill? Which is it because it sure as hell isn't ever based on anything factual about the other cars? 

     

    Edited by surreal1272
    ccap41
    On 9/23/2023 at 6:18 PM, David said:

    My son opened the front driver's door and I wished now I had taken a video of this as the steering column auto moves up out of the way and then after you get in and close the door, it returns to the position that is set. Very cool, I love this kind of tech where I do not have to adjust things once it is set.

    My 2006 Mercedes C350 did this. I guess I'm surprised it hasn't been more commonplace. 

    David
    33 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    My 2006 Mercedes C350 did this. I guess I'm surprised it hasn't been more commonplace. 

    Interesting as I have never seen this before till the Kia and never heard of it. One would have thought Mercedes would have talked about making life easier for the driver and highlight this. 

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, David said:

    Interesting as I have never seen this before till the Kia and never heard of it. One would have thought Mercedes would have talked about making life easier for the driver and highlight this. 

    I just googled, "vehicles where the steering wheel sets to memory" and there are vehicles from all makes and models. 

    Mercedes, Lincoln, Genesis, Cadillac ATS, Chrysler/Dodge, Lexus, Acura, BMW, etc. It's basically everybody and this definitely isn't new. It's a cool feature, if you're a larger person who needs the wheel out of the way to easily get in and out of the vehicle. 

    I'd assume it started on any vehicle that had an electronic steering wheel adjustment, as opposed to the manual adjustments. 

    The oldest thing I could find on the "easy-entry" was a 2003 Mercedes SL.

    smk4565
    5 hours ago, David said:

    Interesting as I have never seen this before till the Kia and never heard of it. One would have thought Mercedes would have talked about making life easier for the driver and highlight this. 

    My Mercedes does it too, although I don’t use the feature.  The Cadillac Seville STS  had entry/exit mode that would move the steering column and seat up and back respectively on the 1998 model I think, I know that body style had it.

    4 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    I just googled, "vehicles where the steering wheel sets to memory" and there are vehicles from all makes and models. 

    Mercedes, Lincoln, Genesis, Cadillac ATS, Chrysler/Dodge, Lexus, Acura, BMW, etc. It's basically everybody and this definitely isn't new. It's a cool feature, if you're a larger person who needs the wheel out of the way to easily get in and out of the vehicle. 

    I'd assume it started on any vehicle that had an electronic steering wheel adjustment, as opposed to the manual adjustments. 

    The oldest thing I could find on the "easy-entry" was a 2003 Mercedes SL.

    Right, I remember the early 2000s Cadillac STS had it, at least I am 99% sure it did, it’s been a while since I was in once of those.

    ccap41
    11 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    My Mercedes does it too, although I don’t use the feature.  The Cadillac Seville STS  had entry/exit mode that would move the steering column and seat up and back respectively on the 1998 model I think, I know that body style had it.

    Right, I remember the early 2000s Cadillac STS had it, at least I am 99% sure it did, it’s been a while since I was in once of those.

    Yep, I believe my parents' GMC Envoy had it as well. But, that may have just been the seat that moved forward and back upon starting the vehicle. So maybe it didn't have it, Hahaha. 

    All I know is it's been used across the entire industry for 20+ years, at this point. It's cool and all but I've never utilized it. 

    I would actually think @David's Escalade would have it, if a '99 STS had it. 

    David
    26 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Yep, I believe my parents' GMC Envoy had it as well. But, that may have just been the seat that moved forward and back upon starting the vehicle. So maybe it didn't have it, Hahaha. 

    All I know is it's been used across the entire industry for 20+ years, at this point. It's cool and all but I've never utilized it. 

    I would actually think @David's Escalade would have it, if a '99 STS had it. 

    No Escalade has memory for seat, pedals and mirrors, but nothing for the steering column. The seat does go all the way back when you go to exit and return to the preset position when you get in unless you press one of the two settings buttons.

    David
    46 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    My Mercedes does it too, although I don’t use the feature.  The Cadillac Seville STS  had entry/exit mode that would move the steering column and seat up and back respectively on the 1998 model I think, I know that body style had it.

    Right, I remember the early 2000s Cadillac STS had it, at least I am 99% sure it did, it’s been a while since I was in once of those.

    In searching for this, the Cadillac 1998 STS was the first model to have the Steering column tilt and adjustment setting saved due to it being completely electronic and tied into the setting for seat, mirrors, radio and HVAC also.

    Cadillac CTS, ATS and current cars have it also as does the LYRIQ. 

    I have discovered that the Steering Wheel position was added in 2021 Model Year for the Escalade when they went away from a manual steering wheel column to an electronic one.

