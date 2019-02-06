Chicago 2019: Ram's Multifunction Tailgate

GMC will not be the only truck manufacturer to offer a trick tailgate. Ram Trucks has announced a new Multifunction Tailgate as an option for the 2019 Ram 1500.
The tailgate offers the capability of a standard tailgate that allows it to be flopped down either by pulling on the handle or using the remote tailgate release. But where the tailgate stands is the ability to be opened on either side via a set of side hinges. The doors split 60/40 and swing out to a max of 88 degrees. You can have both doors opened, or just one side. Ram is quick to point out this new tailgate is still as capable as the standard one, offering a 2,000-pound load rating.
Ram also joins Ford and General Motors by offering an integrated bed-step. The step hides under the rear bumper until you "kick" it out.
The tailgate will be a $995 option when it becomes available in the second quarter. The step will be a $295 option.
February 6, 2019, Auburn Hills, Mich. - Ram Truck today unveiled a new Multifunction Tailgate that adds even greater utility to the truck industry’s cargo-management and storage leader.
The Ram 1500 Multifunction Tailgate feature is unique among all pickups, and offers customers cargo-access flexibility without compromise.
In addition to retaining the capabilities of a fully-dampened, drop-down tailgate with remote release options, the Ram Multifunction Tailgate adds a first-of-its kind 60-40 split, swing-away functionality.
Ram Multifunction Tailgate’s dual side-hinged tailgate doors further enhance the 1500’s bed access and utility. Independent opening features make curbside loading easier. Being able to access the bed closer to the bumper makes stepping up easier; makes loading bulky item easier; makes unloading and washout easier and allows forklift loading.
Unlike other multi-element tailgates, the Ram Multifunction Tailgate is trailer-friendly and does not require that the trailer and hitch be removed before opening. With a 2,000-lb. load rating, Ram Multifunction Tailgate retains all of the traditional tailgate’s capability.
“The Ram Multifunction Tailgate is intuitive to operate, and owners will find it immediately useful,” said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand – FCA. “Combined with Ram’s class-exclusive RamBox feature and new tailgate step, we’re taking Ram’s cargo management and storage to the next level.”
Packaged with a spray-in bedliner, the Ram Multifunction Tailgate has four configurations: open flat, open left door only, open right door only and open both doors. Each door swings open 88 degrees, and access can be further enhanced via a retractable center-mounted step option.
Among the 2019 Ram 1500’s other innovative storage solutions are the RamBox cargo management system. The RamBox system includes versatile, weatherproof, lockable, illuminated and drainable storage bins built into the bed rails. RamBox bins also feature a handy115-volt, 400-watt outlet. Also available with RamBox is a pickup bed divider/two-foot bed extender and cargo rail system with four sliding, adjustable cleats.
Interior storage was also high on the priority list for the new Ram 1500.
A reimagined center console with 12 different storage configurations offers never-before-seen customization for the most active interior real estate. The Ram 1500’s second row includes seats that recline up to eight degrees, a true flat-load floor with integrated RamBins with tie-down rings and expandable under-seat storage.
In total, the Ram 1500 features more than 151 liters of interior storage capacity -- nearly 100 percent more than the closest competitor.
The Multifunction Tailgate will be available across all seven 2019 Ram 1500 models and will reach dealerships in the second quarter of 2019. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price is $995. The optional center step is $295.
