Chicago 2019: Ram's Multifunction Tailgate

GMC will not be the only truck manufacturer to offer a trick tailgate. Ram Trucks has announced a new Multifunction Tailgate as an option for the 2019 Ram 1500.

The tailgate offers the capability of a standard tailgate that allows it to be flopped down either by pulling on the handle or using the remote tailgate release. But where the tailgate stands is the ability to be opened on either side via a set of side hinges. The doors split 60/40 and swing out to a max of 88 degrees. You can have both doors opened, or just one side. Ram is quick to point out this new tailgate is still as capable as the standard one, offering a 2,000-pound load rating.

Ram also joins Ford and General Motors by offering an integrated bed-step. The step hides under the rear bumper until you "kick" it out.

The tailgate will be a $995 option when it becomes available in the second quarter. The step will be a $295 option.

Gallery: Ram 1500 Multifunction Tailgate

Source: Ram Trucks