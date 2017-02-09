  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Toyota Adds Some TRD Spice For Sequoia and Tundra, Makes RAV4 More Adventurous

    By William Maley

      • It's all about the SUVs and trucks for Toyota's Chicago Auto Show debut

    The spotlight for Toyota's truck and SUV lineup has been on the Tacoma TRD Pro. But the company is moving the spotlight on three models; RAV4, Sequoia, and Tundra with the introduction of new trims and various updates.

    We'll work our way on three models that made their debut this morning at the Chicago Auto show in alphabetical order. First up is the 2018 RAV4 Adventure, position for those who live an active outdoor lifestyle. It certainly looks the part with a taller ride height, larger fender flairs, blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels, and lower body cladding. The interior comes with all-weather floor mats, door sill protectors, and 120V outlet in the cargo area.

    Power still comes from a 2.5L four-cylinder with 176 horsepower and a six-speed automatic. But the Adventurer gets the RAV4's optional towing package as standard. This includes an upgraded radiator, engine oil cooler, and transmission oil cooler. The Adventurer goes on sale this September with pricing to announced at a later date.

    Next is the 2018 Sequoia. All trims will get the Toyota Safety Sense-P suite of active safety features as standard. This includes adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, lane departure warning, and pedestrian detection. Outside, the Sequoia boasts a new front bumper and grille.

    There is a new trim joining the Sequoia lineup known as the TRD Sport. This trim features black mirror caps and exterior badges; smoked taillight lenses, and 20-inch alloy wheels finished in black. Black fabric covers the seats, with leather an option. There is also a TRD gear knob and TRD floor mats. Power comes from a 5.7L iForce V8 with 381 horsepower paired with a six-speed automatic. There is the choice of rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. Toyota has done some suspension work for the Sequoia TRD Sport with Bilstein shock absorbers and TRD antiroll bars.

    Finally, there is the 2018 Tundra. Like the Sequoia, the Tundra will get Toyota's Safety Sense-P suite as standard equipment, along with a revised grille and headlight designs. There will also be a TRD Sport trim on offer as well. For the Tundra, this includes a hood scoop, body color mirrors and bumpers; LED headlights, 20-inch silver aluminum wheels with black insets, and TRD Sport decals on the bedsides. Bilstein shocks and TRD front and rear antiroll bars are used to improve handling.

    The TRD Sport will be available on the double cab and CrewMax body styles, along with the choice of rear-wheel or four-wheel drive.

    The 2018 Sequoia and Tundra arrive at dealers in September.

    Source: Toyota
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Roughing It in Style - - Toyota Introduces the New 2018 Tundra and Sequoia TRD Sport and RAV4 Adventure Models

    • New Tundra and Sequoia TRD Sport Grades Receive added Styling and Performance Handling Upgrades
    • Standard Toyota Safety Sense – P
    • Refreshed Styling on all Tundra and Sequoia Models
    • New RAV4 Adventure adds Dirt-Inspired Styling and Higher Ride Height

    CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2017 - - Families on the go, TRD style!  Toyota’s Tundra full-size pickup truck and Sequoia large SUV have long been ideal for adventuresome families in need of that unique combination of performance, utility, towing ability and comfort.  For 2018, the experts at Toyota Racing Development (TRD) have developed the new TRD Sport grade for Tundra and Sequoia, offering active families an extra dose of sportier styling and performance for added fun and excitement on their next journey.   

    In addition to the new TRD Sport grades, Tundra and Sequoia will receive new styling, convenience and safety features for all 2018 models, including Toyota Safety Sense-P (TSS-P) as standard equipment.

    Outdoor family fun isn’t exclusive to Toyota’s two largest truck and SUV models.  For the 2018 model year, the popular RAV4 compact crossover adds a new Adventure grade for young families looking for fun in out-of-the-way places.   Already a fun-to-drive crossover for young families with active lifestyles, the new RAV4 Adventure adds a sportier take-me-anywhere attitude for the weekend warrior.

    Tundra TRD Sport
    The new Tundra TRD Sport is available on 4x4 and 4x2 grades in CrewMax and Double Cab configurations and powered by the proven 381-horsepower 5.7-liter i-Force V8 engine.  Driving performance will be enhanced with the addition of TRD Sport Tuned Bilstein Shocks and TRD front and rear anti-sway bars.  Key exterior features for the TRD Sport include:

    • Color-keyed mirrors, front and rear bumpers
    • Color-keyed hood scoop
    • 20-inch alloy silver sport wheels
    • LED Headlights with smoked chrome bezel, Daytime Running Lights (DRL), and LED Fog Lights
    • Mesh grille with body color surround
    • TRD Sport bedside graphic

    Exterior colors for the TRD Sport will include Super White, Magnetic Gray, Midnight Black Pearl, Blazing Blue Pearl and Barcelona Red Metallic.

    The exterior styling is complemented with interior features that include a TRD shift knob and TRD Sport floor mats. 

    The TRD Sport is just part of an overall refresh for the 2018 Tundra.  Safety will be enhanced on all Tundra models with the addition of Toyota Safety Sense™ (TSS-P) as standard equipment.  This multi-feature advanced active safety suite bundles a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Auto High Beams (AHB) and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC).  Drivers can view the status of TSS-P through an upgraded Multi-information Display.

    The 2018 Tundra will receive exterior updates that include a new mesh grille on select trims while the Tundra Limited and 1794 Edition will receive a new billet style grille.  The Limited, Platinum and 1794 Edition will be equipped with new LED Headlights and Daytime Running Lights (DRL), and LED Fog Lights.  LED headlights and Fog Lights are also available when the TRD Off-Road Package is selected on SR5 models.  The SR and SR5 grades will receive halogen headlights with a black bezel and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL). 

    Sequoia TRD Sport
    The brawny 2018 Sequoia TRD Sport will be available in 4x4 and 4x2 models equipped with the 5.7-liter i-Force V8 engine.   Road handling is enhanced with TRD Sport Tuned Bilstein Shocks and TRD front and rear anti-sway bars.  Key exterior features on the Sequoia TRD Sport will include:

    • New front grille and bumper grille insert
    • Metallic black mirror caps
    • 20-inch alloy black sport wheels
    • Darkened rear tail light housing
    • Black satin finish TRD Sport badging on the front doors and a Metallic black and chrome Sequoia badge on the liftgate

    Exterior colors for the Sequoia TRD Sport will include Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, and the new Midnight Black Metallic.  The stylish exterior treatment will be complemented by an assortment of interior convenience features exclusive to the Sequoia TRD Sport including:

    • Standard black fabric seven-passenger seating
    • Optional Black leather captain chair seats (part of the optional Premium Package)
    • TRD shift knob
    • TRD Sport floor mats
    • TRD Sport sill protectors

    In addition to the TRD Sport, Sequoia will be available in SR5, Limited and Platinum grades in 4x2 and 4x4 configurations.  All will be powered by the i-Force V8 engine. Like Tundra, the 2018 Sequoia will raise the bar in the area of safety as TSS-P will be standard on all models (includes PCS w/PD, LDA, AHB, and DRCC).    

    All Sequoia models will also come standard with new LED headlights with LED DRL, and LED fog lights.  Additional exterior updates include a new front grille and bumper grille insert, distinctive to each grade.  A bumper opening chrome surround will be equipped on TRD Sport, Limited and Platinum grades. 

    The 2018 Sequoia will be available in eight exterior colors including three new colors: Midnight Black Metallic, Shoreline Blue Pearl and Toasted Walnut Pearl.  Additional colors include: Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Silver Sky Metallic, Blizzard Pearl, and Sizzling Crimson.

    Inside, all Sequoia models will come standard with a new instrumentation panel gauge cluster and 4.2-inch Multi-information Display (MID) that tracks the status of TSS-P.  Also new are an updated center speaker grille smoothed to the surrounding dashboard and interior trim with wood-like accents for Platinum grade.

    RAV4 Adventure
    The active lifestyle-inspired RAV4 Adventure will be available in front-wheel drive with an Automatic Limited-Slip Differential, or with Dynamic Torque Control all-wheel-drive.  Both versions feature a standard Tow Prep Package that includes an upgraded radiator and supplemental engine oil and transmission fluid coolers, as well as a suspension system with a higher ride height.  As with all RAV4 models, the Adventure grade will come standard with Trailer Sway Control (TSC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), and TSS-P.  Exterior styling features exclusive to the RAV4 Adventure includes:

    • Large overfender flares
    • 18-inch five-spoke black alloy wheels with 235/55R18 tires
    • Lower body guards
    • Black headlight bezels
    • Black fog lamp surround, roof racks and Adventure badging

    The RAV4 Adventure will be available in five exterior colors including Black, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Silver Sky Metallic, Super White, and one new color for RAV4 models, Ruby Flare Pearl.

    The sporty exterior features of the RAV4 Adventure are mated to exclusive interior features that include:

    • Unique interior trim panels
    • Leather-wrapped shift knob
    • 120V/100W power outlet in the cargo area
    • Adventure door sill protectors
    • All-weather mats floor and cargo mats with Adventure logo

    Additional features new for 2018 in select RAV4 models include optional heat/power fabric front row seats, heated steering wheel, and wiper de-icer as part of a new Cold Weather Package.

    The 2018 RAV4 Adventure grade along with the Tundra and Sequoia TRD Sport grades will begin arriving in dealer showrooms in September.

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Chicago Auto Show

    User Feedback


    dfelt

    TRD Upgrade, is nice starting point. Toyota, Listen to Frisky, You need to do way more in the update department.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×



  • Popular Stories

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. igozoom
      igozoom
      (42 years old)

  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      Hyundai's i30 Makes The Atlantic Crossing As the 2018 Elantra GT: Comments
      By William Maley
      Last week, Hyundai teased the next-generation Elantra GT before its official debut at the Chicago Auto Show. We figured out that this could be the European i30 from a couple of pictures. It seems our guess was correct.
      Aside from the name and one engine, the 2018 Elantra GT doesn't share any design traits with the standard Elantra. The model is a bit more squarish and features touches such as a more aggressive front bumper, bold character line, and a distinctly shaped tailgate. Inside, there is a European flavor with an uncluttered dash and 8-inch touchscreen sitting on top of the dash. Cargo space is towards the top with 25 cubic feet behind the rear seats, and 55 cubic feet when folded.
      Two engines will be on offer for the Elantra GT. Base will be a 2.0L four-cylinder with 162 horsepower. This can be paired with a six-speed manual or automatic. The Elantra GT Sport comes with a turbocharged 2.0L four with 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT will be on offer for the Sport. Other changes for the Sport include swapping the torsion-beam rear suspension setup for a multi-link one, 18-inch alloy wheels, and larger brakes.
      Hyundai says the Elantra GT will arrive at dealers this summer.
      Source: Hyundai
      Press Release is on Page 2


      ALL-NEW 2018 ELANTRA GT MAKES DEBUT AT CHICAGO AUTO SHOW
      CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2017 – Hyundai Motor America debuts the all-new 2018 Elantra GT at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. Lower, wider, and longer, the all-new Elantra GT adds a more aggressive stance and interior volume to its clean European style and driving dynamics. When the new hatchback arrives this summer, shoppers can choose between two models, the efficient, smooth running GT, or the more powerful and fun-to-drive GT Sport. Elantra GT is based on the new-generation i30 model designed for the European market.
      “The new Elantra GT brings more to the North American shores for the 2018 model year,” said Scott Margason, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. “More space and features inside. More aggression and European flair outside. And more options under the hood. I’m particularly excited to showcase the GT Sport, a true hot hatch.”

      HIGHLIGHTS FOR 2018 ELANTRA GT
      Lower, wider, more aggressive stance European styling Nearly 25 cubic feet of behind rear seat storage Standard vertical LED daytime running lights Standard eight-inch display audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration Available dual-zone climate control Available high and low beam LED headlights Available wireless smartphone charging Amazon Alexa Blue Link remote starting Blue Link heated features STRONG STRUCTURE AND STRIKING FIGURE
      With clean proportions, flowing character lines, and an attention grabbing new cascading grille design, the new GT imbues class and sophistication. It’s posture; lower, wider, and longer; shows the GT means business. The GT lands where European style meets American can-do attitude and ability. And it’s not merely skin deep, over half the structure (53-percent) comprises of advanced high-strength steel, nearly double the outgoing generation. And it’s bonded together with just over 367 feet of structural adhesive. This combines to make the Elantra GT, stiffer, stronger, and lighter. It’s 22-percent more rigid than the last GT to be specific. And the body-in-white weighs 61 pounds less. That combines with a slippery 0.30 coefficient of drag making the GT feel solid, efficient and smooth.
      CAPACIOUS CABIN
      While the outside dimensions effectively match that of most compact hatchbacks, clever ergonomics and packaging make room inside for five and so much more. In fact, with 96.5 cubic feet of passenger volume and nearly 25 cubic feet of cargo volume, we expect the EPA to classify the Elantra GT as a large car, rarified territory for this class. And with the rear seats folded, the GT offers massive amounts of space for cargo.
        Capacity (cubic feet)
      Elantra GT advantage
      Elantra GT
      55.1
      --
      Civic
      46.2
      19.3%
      Cruze
      47.2
      16.7%
      Mazda3
      47.1
      17.0%
      Focus
      43.9
      25.5%
      Golf
      52.7
      4.6%
      GREAT POWERTRAIN OPTIONS
      For 2018, choose between two inline-four-cylinder engines in the Elantra GT. The efficient yet robust, direct injection 2.0-liter makes an estimated 162 peak horsepower. It mates to either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. Opt for the GT Sport and get the 1.6-liter turbo engine found in the Elantra Sport and enjoy an estimated 201 peak horsepower along with a broad band torque peak of 195 pound feet. The six-speed manual is available here too, or an athletic, seven-speed dual-clutch gear box.
      RIDE AND HANDLING
      Taking advantage of the stiff and strong new structure, Hyundai tested and developed the Elantra GT on the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany. Running hundreds of laps, the engineers tested for ride, handling, and durability. This resulted in a suspension tune that feels taut yet comfortable, minimizing unwanted body roll yet maximizing wheel impact absorption. Opt for the GT Sport and the rear torsion beam suspension is switched for a fully-independent multilink setup, standard 18” alloy wheels and larger front and rear brake rotors for even more fun when the going gets twisty. All-in-all, whether it’s a spirited drive through a canyon road, or carrying your mountain bike to the trailhead up the canyon, the Elantra GT is ready.
      ILLUSTRIOUS INSIDES
      Aside from great available appointments inside the Elantra GT, like leather seats, alloy pedals, and dual-zone climate control, Hyundai added several new items to keep you comfortable and safe. The Elantra GT is available with conveniences like Infinity Premium Audio with Clari-Fi™, Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™, and wireless smartphone charging. That’s on top of great standard features such as 8-inch display audio and 17-inch alloy wheels. For safety, the GT is available with several systems usually found in expensive luxury vehicles, such as Smart Cruise Control with stop/start capability, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Attention Assist, High-Beam Assist, and Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-traffic Alert.
      Vastly improved structure, Nürburgring refined driving-dynamics, and top-notch features in the new Elantra GT redefine what it means to be a “compact” hatchback.
      ENHANCED HYUNDAI BLUE LINK REMOTE START AND THE BLUE LINK® SKILL FOR AMAZON ALEXA
      Hyundai Blue Link customers have performed more than 25 million remote starts since its debut in 2011. Although remote start is a great feature for hot weather, most take place in cold climates during January, February and March. In fact, Blue Link Remote Start with Climate Control is three times more popular in the winter. With this in mind, Hyundai engineers have enhanced the Remote Start with Climate Control feature to include control of the rear defroster and heated side mirrors into the Blue Link mobile app. These new enhancements debut with the launch of the 2018 Elantra GT and will be available on other models in the future.
      For the ultimate level of convenience when it comes to remote starting a car on a bitterly cold winter morning, Hyundai has its new Blue Link skill for Amazon Alexa. The skill works by a customer simply asking an Alexa-enabled device, like an Amazon Echo or Dot, to start their car. The interaction actually sounds like this “Alexa, tell Blue Link to start my car at 80 degrees.” To send commands to Hyundai vehicles via Alexa, users must enable the Blue Link skill in their Alexa app available on: iOS, Android and Fire devices; and then link their existing Blue Link account within the Alexa app. Voice commands will only be sent to Hyundai vehicles after Alexa prompts owners for their Blue Link Personal Identification Number (PIN).
      NEXT GENERATION INFOTAINMENT: AUDIO/VIDEO/NAVIGATION (AVN) 5.0 WITH HD TRAFFIC
      The 2018 Elantra GT also debuts Hyundai next generation AVN 5.0 infotainment system. This system features an upgraded processor for greater responsiveness, as well as an eight-inch screen vs. the seven-inch screen in last generation Elantra GT. Using presets with AVN 5.0 is a snap because AM, FM and SiriusXM channels are now combined on one screen. A bird’s eye view has also been added to Navigation maps and drivers can now get traffic flow and incident data without ever paying for a subscription via HD Radio.

      View full article
    • William Maley
      Hyundai's i30 Makes The Atlantic Crossing As the 2018 Elantra GT
      By William Maley
      Last week, Hyundai teased the next-generation Elantra GT before its official debut at the Chicago Auto Show. We figured out that this could be the European i30 from a couple of pictures. It seems our guess was correct.
      Aside from the name and one engine, the 2018 Elantra GT doesn't share any design traits with the standard Elantra. The model is a bit more squarish and features touches such as a more aggressive front bumper, bold character line, and a distinctly shaped tailgate. Inside, there is a European flavor with an uncluttered dash and 8-inch touchscreen sitting on top of the dash. Cargo space is towards the top with 25 cubic feet behind the rear seats, and 55 cubic feet when folded.
      Two engines will be on offer for the Elantra GT. Base will be a 2.0L four-cylinder with 162 horsepower. This can be paired with a six-speed manual or automatic. The Elantra GT Sport comes with a turbocharged 2.0L four with 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT will be on offer for the Sport. Other changes for the Sport include swapping the torsion-beam rear suspension setup for a multi-link one, 18-inch alloy wheels, and larger brakes.
      Hyundai says the Elantra GT will arrive at dealers this summer.
      Source: Hyundai
      Press Release is on Page 2


      ALL-NEW 2018 ELANTRA GT MAKES DEBUT AT CHICAGO AUTO SHOW
      CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2017 – Hyundai Motor America debuts the all-new 2018 Elantra GT at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. Lower, wider, and longer, the all-new Elantra GT adds a more aggressive stance and interior volume to its clean European style and driving dynamics. When the new hatchback arrives this summer, shoppers can choose between two models, the efficient, smooth running GT, or the more powerful and fun-to-drive GT Sport. Elantra GT is based on the new-generation i30 model designed for the European market.
      “The new Elantra GT brings more to the North American shores for the 2018 model year,” said Scott Margason, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. “More space and features inside. More aggression and European flair outside. And more options under the hood. I’m particularly excited to showcase the GT Sport, a true hot hatch.”

      HIGHLIGHTS FOR 2018 ELANTRA GT
      Lower, wider, more aggressive stance European styling Nearly 25 cubic feet of behind rear seat storage Standard vertical LED daytime running lights Standard eight-inch display audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration Available dual-zone climate control Available high and low beam LED headlights Available wireless smartphone charging Amazon Alexa Blue Link remote starting Blue Link heated features STRONG STRUCTURE AND STRIKING FIGURE
      With clean proportions, flowing character lines, and an attention grabbing new cascading grille design, the new GT imbues class and sophistication. It’s posture; lower, wider, and longer; shows the GT means business. The GT lands where European style meets American can-do attitude and ability. And it’s not merely skin deep, over half the structure (53-percent) comprises of advanced high-strength steel, nearly double the outgoing generation. And it’s bonded together with just over 367 feet of structural adhesive. This combines to make the Elantra GT, stiffer, stronger, and lighter. It’s 22-percent more rigid than the last GT to be specific. And the body-in-white weighs 61 pounds less. That combines with a slippery 0.30 coefficient of drag making the GT feel solid, efficient and smooth.
      CAPACIOUS CABIN
      While the outside dimensions effectively match that of most compact hatchbacks, clever ergonomics and packaging make room inside for five and so much more. In fact, with 96.5 cubic feet of passenger volume and nearly 25 cubic feet of cargo volume, we expect the EPA to classify the Elantra GT as a large car, rarified territory for this class. And with the rear seats folded, the GT offers massive amounts of space for cargo.
        Capacity (cubic feet)
      Elantra GT advantage
      Elantra GT
      55.1
      --
      Civic
      46.2
      19.3%
      Cruze
      47.2
      16.7%
      Mazda3
      47.1
      17.0%
      Focus
      43.9
      25.5%
      Golf
      52.7
      4.6%
      GREAT POWERTRAIN OPTIONS
      For 2018, choose between two inline-four-cylinder engines in the Elantra GT. The efficient yet robust, direct injection 2.0-liter makes an estimated 162 peak horsepower. It mates to either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. Opt for the GT Sport and get the 1.6-liter turbo engine found in the Elantra Sport and enjoy an estimated 201 peak horsepower along with a broad band torque peak of 195 pound feet. The six-speed manual is available here too, or an athletic, seven-speed dual-clutch gear box.
      RIDE AND HANDLING
      Taking advantage of the stiff and strong new structure, Hyundai tested and developed the Elantra GT on the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany. Running hundreds of laps, the engineers tested for ride, handling, and durability. This resulted in a suspension tune that feels taut yet comfortable, minimizing unwanted body roll yet maximizing wheel impact absorption. Opt for the GT Sport and the rear torsion beam suspension is switched for a fully-independent multilink setup, standard 18” alloy wheels and larger front and rear brake rotors for even more fun when the going gets twisty. All-in-all, whether it’s a spirited drive through a canyon road, or carrying your mountain bike to the trailhead up the canyon, the Elantra GT is ready.
      ILLUSTRIOUS INSIDES
      Aside from great available appointments inside the Elantra GT, like leather seats, alloy pedals, and dual-zone climate control, Hyundai added several new items to keep you comfortable and safe. The Elantra GT is available with conveniences like Infinity Premium Audio with Clari-Fi™, Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™, and wireless smartphone charging. That’s on top of great standard features such as 8-inch display audio and 17-inch alloy wheels. For safety, the GT is available with several systems usually found in expensive luxury vehicles, such as Smart Cruise Control with stop/start capability, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Attention Assist, High-Beam Assist, and Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-traffic Alert.
      Vastly improved structure, Nürburgring refined driving-dynamics, and top-notch features in the new Elantra GT redefine what it means to be a “compact” hatchback.
      ENHANCED HYUNDAI BLUE LINK REMOTE START AND THE BLUE LINK® SKILL FOR AMAZON ALEXA
      Hyundai Blue Link customers have performed more than 25 million remote starts since its debut in 2011. Although remote start is a great feature for hot weather, most take place in cold climates during January, February and March. In fact, Blue Link Remote Start with Climate Control is three times more popular in the winter. With this in mind, Hyundai engineers have enhanced the Remote Start with Climate Control feature to include control of the rear defroster and heated side mirrors into the Blue Link mobile app. These new enhancements debut with the launch of the 2018 Elantra GT and will be available on other models in the future.
      For the ultimate level of convenience when it comes to remote starting a car on a bitterly cold winter morning, Hyundai has its new Blue Link skill for Amazon Alexa. The skill works by a customer simply asking an Alexa-enabled device, like an Amazon Echo or Dot, to start their car. The interaction actually sounds like this “Alexa, tell Blue Link to start my car at 80 degrees.” To send commands to Hyundai vehicles via Alexa, users must enable the Blue Link skill in their Alexa app available on: iOS, Android and Fire devices; and then link their existing Blue Link account within the Alexa app. Voice commands will only be sent to Hyundai vehicles after Alexa prompts owners for their Blue Link Personal Identification Number (PIN).
      NEXT GENERATION INFOTAINMENT: AUDIO/VIDEO/NAVIGATION (AVN) 5.0 WITH HD TRAFFIC
      The 2018 Elantra GT also debuts Hyundai next generation AVN 5.0 infotainment system. This system features an upgraded processor for greater responsiveness, as well as an eight-inch screen vs. the seven-inch screen in last generation Elantra GT. Using presets with AVN 5.0 is a snap because AM, FM and SiriusXM channels are now combined on one screen. A bird’s eye view has also been added to Navigation maps and drivers can now get traffic flow and incident data without ever paying for a subscription via HD Radio.
    • William Maley
      Eight Chevrolet Models Come With the Redline Package: Comments
      By William Maley
      About two years ago at the SEMA show, Chevrolet showed off a collection of vehicles with a concept trim package known as Red Line. The vehicles featured a number of trim pieces finished in black and red to give off a sinister look. The reaction to these concepts was positive, causing Chevrolet to investigate whether or not to bring this into production.
      This morning, Chevrolet revealed the Redline special edition. This brings a set of black wheels with red hash marks, blacked-out grilles, black Bowtie badges, and black nameplates with red outlines. Chevrolet mentions that each model in the Redline lineup will have their own exclusive touches. For example, the Silverado and Colorado will get red tow hooks.
      Chevrolet will offer eight Redline special edition models. Aside from the Silverado and Colorado, Redline will be available on,
      Cruze LT (sedan and hatchback) Malibu LT Camaro LT/SS (coupe and convertible) Trax LT Equinox LT Traverse Premier Chevrolet says you can order the Silverado Redline right now. Other models will be available later this year.
      Source: Chevrolet
      Press Release is on Page 2
      REDLINE TAKES CHEVROLET DESIGN TO THE NEXT LEVEL
      Broadest cross-portfolio special edition offers customized vehicles right from the factory CHICAGO – Today, Chevrolet announced the introduction of the Redline special edition series at the Chicago Auto Show. Available on nine Chevrolet cars, trucks and crossovers, Redline is the broadest cross-portfolio special edition ever offered by the brand.
      Redline made its debut in concept form at the 2015 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Inspired by a strong positive reception from customers and the success of special editions across the portfolio, Chevrolet expanded Redline across nine vehicles in the car, truck and crossover segments:
      Cruze LT (sedan and hatchback) Malibu LT Camaro LT/SS (coupe and convertible) Trax LT Equinox LT Traverse Premier Colorado LT Silverado Double Cab LT Z71, Crew Cab LTZ Z71 “Redline is another example of Chevrolet bringing SEMA concepts to showrooms,” said Brian Sweeney, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet. “The SEMA show has proven to be a great way to identify customization trends in the industry, and quickly apply those trends to our most popular Chevrolet models. Based on the strong interest Redline attracted at the show, we believe they will be very popular with customers looking for standout cars, trucks, and crossovers.” 
      All Redline vehicles are equipped with black wheels featuring distinct red hash marks, black nameplates with a red outline, blacked-out grilles and black Chevrolet bowtie logos.
      From there, vehicles feature design elements tailored to the preferences of those specific customers. For example, the Silverado and Colorado Redlines feature red tow hooks, while Camaro Redline features unique black hash marks above the wheels, a design cue taken from Chevy’s long heritage in motorsports.
      “Our special edition lineup has been popular with customers and dealers, alike” said Sweeney. “Since the introduction of special editions on vehicles the like Silverado and Camaro, vehicle average transaction prices have increased, time to turn has decreased, and conquest rates have risen, which has contributed to making Chevrolet the fastest-growing brand in the industry two years in a row.”
      Silverado Redlines are the first available for purchase; orders can be placed at Chevrolet dealerships now. Availability will be cadenced, and all Redline vehicles will be available for purchase by the end of 2017 calendar year.

      View full article

  • Recent Status Updates

  • Who's Online (See full list)