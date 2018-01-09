CES 2018: Hyundai Nexo FCV

Hyundai is planning to make the Nexo available in select markets later this year. Hyundai isn't detailing how it plans on selling the Nexo - we're guessing it will be some sort of leasing program.

Hyundai names technological flagship fuel cell vehicle NEXO

New ADAS technologies revealed including self-parking and Lane following features

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 – Hyundai Motor today announced that NEXO will be the name of its all-new, dedicated Fuel Cell EV during a press conference at CES 2018, and disclosed Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that expand its autonomous driving potential. NEXO is the technological flagship of Hyundai’s growing eco-vehicle portfolio and marks Hyundai’s continued momentum toward having the industry’s most diverse CUV powertrain lineup.

The NEXO model will spearhead Hyundai Motor’s plans to accelerate development of low emission vehicles, in line with Hyundai Motor Group’s renewed goal of introducing 18 eco-friendly models to global markets by 2025. This new development roadmap also represents the next step for Hyundai Motor toward realizing the ultimate ambition of creating a cleaner environment through eco-friendly vehicles.

Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM)

Hyundai’s Blind-spot View Monitor is an industry-first technology. It shows drivers on a center cluster screen the rear and side views of NEXO using cameras while changing lanes in either direction. The system uses wide angle surround view monitors (SVM) on each side of the vehicle to monitor areas that cannot be seen by a traditional rearview mirror. Hyundai is the first automaker to provide drivers video footage from both sides of the vehicle.

Lane Following Assist (LFA) and Highway Driving Assist (HDA)

Lane Following Assist is an all-new technology for Hyundai and it debuts in the NEXO. LFA automatically adjusts steering to help keep NEXO centered in its lane of travel. LFA can keep NEXO centered at speeds between 0 and 90 miles per hour on both highways and city streets. When paired with Hyundai’s Highway Driving Assist (HDA) which utilizes sensors and map data to ensure safe operation as well as automatically adjust speed in limited environments, drivers will be able to traverse long distances with greater ease and improved safety.

Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA)

RSPA enables NEXO to autonomously park or retrieve itself from a parking space with or without a driver in the car. The RSPA system can even back a NEXO into a parking spot by itself with a touch of a button from the driver. When faced with any challenging parking scenario, NEXO drivers will be able to park with complete confidence and accuracy.

Hyundai NEXO

“Hydrogen energy is the key to building a more sustainable society. Hyundai Motor Company has already taken a lead in hydrogen technology with introduction of Tucson fuel cell,” said Dr. Woong-chul Yang, Vice Chairman, Hyundai Motor Company. “Yet as another result of this earth-saving effort, today, I am so proud to introduce to you our second-generation Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle which is a culmination of our cutting-edge technologies.”

NEXO is Hyundai’s second-generation of commercialized fuel cell electric vehicle that will be available in select markets around the world starting in early 2018. Improving upon the acclaimed Tucson FCEV, the NEXO has an estimated driving range of 370 miles, 105 more than its predecessor. Acceleration and power have increased to improve the overall performance.

Designed to handle extreme temperature and environments, the NEXO testing has proven that the vehicle is capable of starting after being subject to overnight temperatures of -20 degrees Fahrenheit. NEXO boasts cold start capability within 30 seconds which is an industry-leading achievement and the fuel cell system warms up faster for maximum performance. The NEXO also has excellent cooling performance on steep grades with temperatures exceeding 120 degree Fahrenheit.

Improvements in the air supply system, performance at high altitudes and refueling times, along with overall efficiency and fuel economy put the NEXO in a class all its own. In addition the NEXO has improved power density and durability comparable with a gasoline-powered vehicles.

Dedicated Architecture

For the first time ever, Hyundai’s fuel cell vehicle is built with a dedicated vehicle architecture. This architecture has many benefits including:

Lighter weight

Improved power-to-weight ratio

Faster acceleration from 0 to 60 mph than the Tucson FCEV

More cabin space

Allows the battery to be relocated to the trunk

Improved fuel cell system layout

NEXO vs. Tucson Fuel Cell System Architecture

NEXO’s fuel cell stack and battery have more net power to supply a more powerful motor

NEXO’s powertrain is lighter and has improved packaging

Improved hydrogen storage tanks

Powertrain Improvements

NEXO’s powertrain is lighter and takes up less space compared with Tucson FCEV

More efficient

Better module integration

Smaller

Lighter

Drivability

Peak acceleration is increased by 25 percent compared with Tucson FCEV

NEXO accelerates from 0 to 60 mph 20 percent faster than Tucson FCEV

NEXO has more torque than the Tucson FCEV

Range

NEXO has 30 percent more range than the Tucson FCEV

NEXO has an estimated range of 370 miles compared with the Tucson FCEV 265 miles

Quiet and Comfortable Driving Characteristics

NEXO maintains the quiet and comfortable driving characteristics of the Tucson FCEV

All of the NEXO’s moving parts are inside the engine bay which isolates the noise to one area

Durability

NEXO has the same level of durability as internal combustion engine vehicles

Hydrogen Storage

NEXO’s storage system is lighter than the Tucson FCEV

NEXO’s storage system has world-class storage density

NEXO can be refueled within five minutes

Overall Summary

NEXO Tucson FCEV Dimensions Length(in.) 183.9 173.6 Width(in.) 73.2 71.7 Height(in.) 64.2 65.2 Wheelbase(in.) 109.8 103.9 Power 135kW Fuel Cell : 95kW Battery :40kW 124kW Fuel Cell : 100kW Battery : 24kW Motor 120kW 291 lb.-ft. of torque 100kW 221 lb.-ft. of torque 0 to 60 mph 9.5 seconds 12.5 seconds Range 370 estimated 265 miles

＊ All NEXO specification and technologies mentioned above may vary according markets

