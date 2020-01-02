Jump to content
    Jeep To Show Trio of PHEVs at CES

      ...and bring a new badge with them...

    Jeep will be bringing a trio of plug-in hybrid variants with them to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this month, and along with them, a new badge.  The Jeep Wrangler, Compass, and Renegade will debut in North America wearing a new 4xe badge that will denote their plug-in status.  The SUV's are scheduled for their official debut in New York and Geneva later this year. 

    Jeep intends to have some form of electrified driving available in its entire lineup by 2022, but it could be in the form of a mild-hybrid eTorque system.  At the moment, Jeep says that all electrified vehicles will carry the new 4xe but it is unclear if that really includes the eTorque models or not.

    We've previously seen Compass and Renegade Plug-In hybrids at the Geneva Auto Show in 2019.  In those, the engine is a 1.3-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder producing 177 hp and 200 lb.-ft of torque on its own. On the Renegade, there are power variants that add additional electric motivation to bring total output to either 190 hp or 240 hp.  The only choice on the Compass is the 240 hp version.  The PHEVs have eAWD, where the rear wheels are powered electrically only and there is no prop shaft from the gasoline engine.  FCA claims the PHEVs can travel up to 31 miles in electric only mode and reach a top speed of 81 mph before the gasoline engine kicks in to help.

    We will have more details on the Renegade, Compass, and Wrangler Plug-In hybrids coming soon.

     

    Source: FCA

    dfelt

    Be interesting to see how fast the auto industry changes over to PHEV as a standard auto with EV as the normal auto choices as ICE gets reduced more and more.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    Be interesting to see how fast the auto industry changes over to PHEV as a standard auto with EV as the normal auto choices as ICE gets reduced more and more.

    Most manufacturers are going to be offering it as an option on the majority of their lineups by 2025.

    ccap41

    It seems by 2022 there will be quite a few offerings across the board.. and like Drew said, by 2025 most lineups will be electrified. 

    balthazar
    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Be interesting to see how fast the auto industry changes over...

    Glacially.

  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Q4 2019: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
      By Drew Dowdell
      FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q4 2019


       
       

      Model

      Q4 Sales

      Vol %

      CYTD Sales

      Vol %

      Curr Yr            Pr Yr           Change

      Curr Yr            Pr Yr        Change

      Compass Patriot Wrangler Gladiator Cherokee

      Grand Cherokee

      Renegade

      JEEP BRAND

      33,263               38,493                -14%

      6                      22                   -73%

      52,012               49,081                  6%

      16,663                   0                    New

      42,048               59,694                -30%

      57,929               58,255                 -1%

      19,615               21,488                 -9%

      221,536        227,033             -2%

      143,934             171,167            -16%

      27                    621               -96%

      228,032             240,032             -5%

      40,047                   0                 New

      191,397             239,437            -20%

      242,969             224,908              8%

      76,885               97,062             -21%

      923,291        973,227          -5%

      Ram P/U ProMaster Van ProMaster City

      RAM BRAND

      172,579             161,397                 7%

      15,108               15,009                  1%

      2,968                 4,301                 -31%

      190,655        180,707              6%

      633,694             536,980             18%

      56,409               46,600              21%

      12,920               13,788              -6%

      703,023        597,368         18%

      200

      300

      Town & Country

      Pacifica

      CHRYSLER BRAND

      3                      43                   -93%

      5,520                12,038                -54%

      1                      0

      27,481               26,727                  3%

      33,005           38,808             -15%

      48                   1,043             -95%

      29,213               46,593             -37%

      5                      6                -17%

      97,705              118,322            -17%

      126,971        165,964        -23%

      Dart Avenger Charger Challenger Viper Journey Caravan Durango

      DODGE  BRAND

      2                      10                   -80%

      0                      0                    100%

      25,829               20,918                 23%

      14,298               14,403                 -1%

      0                      4                   -100%

      12,290               16,863                -27%

      23,245               30,992                -25%

      14,977               16,406                 -9%

      90,641           99,596              -9%

      15                    389               -96%

      1                      4                -75%

      96,935               80,226              21%

      60,997               66,716              -9%

      5                      19               -74%

      74,686               94,096             -21%

      122,648             151,927            -19%

      67,599               65,947               3%

      422,886        459,324          -8%

      500

      500L

      500X Spider

      FIAT BRAND

      699                  1,653                 -58%

      166                   182                   -9%

      442                  1,002                 -56%

      430                   600                  -28%

      1,737             3,437              -49%

      3,267                5,370              -39%

      771                  1,413             -45%

      2,518                5,223              -52%

      2,644                3,515              -25%

      9,200            15,521         -41%

      Giulia Alfa 4C Stelvio

      ALFA ROMEO

      2,328                 2,586                 -10%

      17                     55                   -69%

      2,600                 2,999                 -13%

      4,945             5,640              -12%

      8,704                11,519             -24%

      144                   238               -39%

      9,444                12,043             -22%

      18,292           23,800         -23%

      FCA US LLC

      542,519        555,221             -2%

      2,203,663     2,235,204       -1%

    • Drew Dowdell
      FCA 2020 Airflow Vision Concept :Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Fiat Chrysler is bringing a slew of concepts to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that all feature some sort of electrification.
      The centerpiece of their display will be the 2020 Airflow Vision concept.  While not specifically branded as a Chrysler, the Airflow Vision does take the name of a full-size Chrysler model produced from 1934 - 1937.  FCA calls it a "sculptural design concept" that envisions the next generation of premium transportation.  The interior user experience is designed to be captivating. FCA put a lot of work into showing a sophisticated appearance that can be personalized and customized to individual needs. 
      The cabin offers multiple interfaces, one behind the steering wheel, two on the center console, one for the front passenger, and two more for the rear passengers. Information can be shared between the screens by swiping.  The interior is said to be the same size as the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in and has a flat load floor. In spite of all that room, it only has 4 seats set up in a lounge chair fashion to maximize legroom, shoulder room, and storage space for each passenger. Premium suedes and leathers, along with ambient lighting make the ride a first-class experience. 
      The exterior of the Airflow Vision has an aggressive stance with bodywork reaching almost to the ground. The wheels hint at the use of electric motors, but no powertrain information was provided.



      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      FCA 2020 Airflow Vision Concept
      By Drew Dowdell
      Fiat Chrysler is bringing a slew of concepts to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that all feature some sort of electrification.
      The centerpiece of their display will be the 2020 Airflow Vision concept.  While not specifically branded as a Chrysler, the Airflow Vision does take the name of a full-size Chrysler model produced from 1934 - 1937.  FCA calls it a "sculptural design concept" that envisions the next generation of premium transportation.  The interior user experience is designed to be captivating. FCA put a lot of work into showing a sophisticated appearance that can be personalized and customized to individual needs. 
      The cabin offers multiple interfaces, one behind the steering wheel, two on the center console, one for the front passenger, and two more for the rear passengers. Information can be shared between the screens by swiping.  The interior is said to be the same size as the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in and has a flat load floor. In spite of all that room, it only has 4 seats set up in a lounge chair fashion to maximize legroom, shoulder room, and storage space for each passenger. Premium suedes and leathers, along with ambient lighting make the ride a first-class experience. 
      The exterior of the Airflow Vision has an aggressive stance with bodywork reaching almost to the ground. The wheels hint at the use of electric motors, but no powertrain information was provided.


    • Drew Dowdell
      Jeep News: Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel Gets EPA Rating
      By Drew Dowdell
      The EPA has officially released its assessment of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel. The EcoDiesel is only available as a 4-door with an 8-speed automatic and in that configuration, the EcoDiesel manages to get 29 mpg highway, 22 mpg city, and 25 combined. That is slightly better than a 4x4 Ram 1500 with the same powertrain. The next closest model in terms of fuel efficiency is the 2-door, 4-cylinder, manual transmission, rear-wheel drive Wrangler at 24 highway mpg, 22 city mpg, and 23 combined. 
      The diesel engine is a $4,000 option though so you may not ultimately save money. Instead, Jeep believes the EcoDiesel option is best suited for those who need the gobs of torque generated by the V6 diesel when going off-road. With 260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft of torque, the Wrangler EcoDiesel has torque in spades. To the dismay of many, the Ecodiesel does come standard with electronic stop/start.
      If diesel isn't your thing, there is the 2.0T 4-cylinder which produces 270 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft of torque or the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 which produces 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft of torque.  Both engines also come with stop/start or can be upgraded to the eTorque system that smooths out the torque band and either engine is available with a manual transmission or 8-speed automatic.
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel Gets EPA Rating
      By Drew Dowdell
      The EPA has officially released its assessment of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel. The EcoDiesel is only available as a 4-door with an 8-speed automatic and in that configuration, the EcoDiesel manages to get 29 mpg highway, 22 mpg city, and 25 combined. That is slightly better than a 4x4 Ram 1500 with the same powertrain. The next closest model in terms of fuel efficiency is the 2-door, 4-cylinder, manual transmission, rear-wheel drive Wrangler at 24 highway mpg, 22 city mpg, and 23 combined. 
      The diesel engine is a $4,000 option though so you may not ultimately save money. Instead, Jeep believes the EcoDiesel option is best suited for those who need the gobs of torque generated by the V6 diesel when going off-road. With 260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft of torque, the Wrangler EcoDiesel has torque in spades. To the dismay of many, the Ecodiesel does come standard with electronic stop/start.
      If diesel isn't your thing, there is the 2.0T 4-cylinder which produces 270 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft of torque or the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 which produces 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft of torque.  Both engines also come with stop/start or can be upgraded to the eTorque system that smooths out the torque band and either engine is available with a manual transmission or 8-speed automatic.
       

    • balthazar
      Bigger is Better as GM Revives Hummer by GMC Electric Trucks

      By balthazar · Posted

      Strictly opposed to going with the "no-brainer" idea of using 'Electra' for an EV... ... I have zero issue with using the equally 'no-brainer' name of Hummer for an EV.
    • Robert Hall
      Bigger is Better as GM Revives Hummer by GMC Electric Trucks

      By Robert Hall · Posted

      Interesting...it's not April 1st.... would be interesting to see if they can revive a tainted brand name..
    • dfelt
      Bigger is Better as GM Revives Hummer by GMC Electric Trucks

      By dfelt · Posted

      Bloomberg reported back in June 2019 that GM was looking at bringing back Hummer to the portfolio. People questioned why bring back a Gas Guzzler and would it really help or hinder GM who was pushing Green and showing off their Bolt EV. President Mark Reuss is on record as saying he loves the Hummer! GM at the time was touting the BEV3 electric platform that will support 20 EVs on the road globally by 2023. Reuss also at the time said that the GMC Denali line and AT4 off-road trucks could all be potentially offered with electric powertrains. GM bought the Hummer brand in 1998, peaked sales in 2006 at 71,524 auto's and was down to 4,000 sold in 2010 as they killed off the brand. Now here we are roughly 6 months later and GM insiders are saying that the electric Hummer has been green lighted to be GM's first electric pickup. A boxy style of yore, battery powered selling at the GMC dealerships. This is an interesting move as you have a generation of people growing up with GMC being associated as environmentally friendly and now you can have your EV too. From your 10MPG Hummers of yore to now being part of a $3 billion investment in the Detroit Hamtramck factory for building EVs with the UAW and the new Battery plant with LG, it would seem GM is betting on this new Hummer by GMC EVs to make a go of it. Full size SUVs are also planned. Look for Hummer by GMC at the Super Bowl with a Commercial starring LeBron James selling Hummer by GMC. Reuters Hummer Story January 2020 Bloomberg Hummer Story January 2020 Bloomberg Hummer Story June 2019
    • balthazar
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By balthazar · Posted

      Thats because they’re all from the Way Back Days when things were a lot more fun/whimsical. 
    • balthazar
      JANUARY 2020 CAR SPOTTERS THREAD!

      By balthazar · Posted

      Well yeah; if you’re in close enough. From a half dozen truck lengths off, could easily be mistaken for the toyoter circular emblem.

