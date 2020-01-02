Jeep To Show Trio of PHEVs at CES

Jeep will be bringing a trio of plug-in hybrid variants with them to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this month, and along with them, a new badge. The Jeep Wrangler, Compass, and Renegade will debut in North America wearing a new 4xe badge that will denote their plug-in status. The SUV's are scheduled for their official debut in New York and Geneva later this year.

Jeep intends to have some form of electrified driving available in its entire lineup by 2022, but it could be in the form of a mild-hybrid eTorque system. At the moment, Jeep says that all electrified vehicles will carry the new 4xe but it is unclear if that really includes the eTorque models or not.

We've previously seen Compass and Renegade Plug-In hybrids at the Geneva Auto Show in 2019. In those, the engine is a 1.3-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder producing 177 hp and 200 lb.-ft of torque on its own. On the Renegade, there are power variants that add additional electric motivation to bring total output to either 190 hp or 240 hp. The only choice on the Compass is the 240 hp version. The PHEVs have eAWD, where the rear wheels are powered electrically only and there is no prop shaft from the gasoline engine. FCA claims the PHEVs can travel up to 31 miles in electric only mode and reach a top speed of 81 mph before the gasoline engine kicks in to help.

We will have more details on the Renegade, Compass, and Wrangler Plug-In hybrids coming soon.