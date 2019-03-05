Geneva 2019: Jeep Shows Compass and Renegade Plug-In Hybrids

Jeep unveiled plug-in hybrid versions of its popular Compass and Renegade crossovers at the Geneva International Auto Show today.
The Plug-In Hybrid variants are powered by a 1.3 liter turbocharged engine. In base form, the 1.3T makes 177 hp and 200 lb-ft of torque. On the Renegade, power ranges between 190 hp and 240 hp range while the Compass gets 240 hp through the combined effort of the gasoline engine and electric motors. Zero to 62 mph takes around 7 seconds.
The hybrids use eAWD technology where the rear wheels are not powered by a driveshaft, but instead from a rear mounted electric motor. This allows the front and rear wheels to be operated independently in a more effective way than a fixed mechanical system. Greater low-speed torque is made available through the electric motors improving response on challenging terrain.
The size of the battery pack was not released, but the hybrids can travel up to 31 miles or hit a top speed of 81 mph in electric only mode. Naturally, driving 81 mph will shorten the EV range.
Both models will feature a special instrument cluster and infotainment screen geared towards monitoring the hybrid system.
No word from FCA yet as to when we will see the Compass PHEV and Renegade PHEV in the US.
FCA announced a plant expansion in Michigan last week that included plans for Plug-in Hybrid Grand Cherokees, Wagoneers and Grand Wagoneers.
FCA Press Release on Page 2
The Jeep® E-volution Showcased in Geneva
- Preview of the new Jeep® Renegade and Jeep Compass with plug-in hybrid electric technology
- New PHEV technology enhances the Jeep off-road performance taking advantage of the high torque control during take-off
- The combined action of the two propulsion systems delivers up to 240 hp
- Both Jeep SUVs feature batteries which can be recharged by the internal combustion engine or by the plug-in charging cable
- The evolution of the Jeep brand in Europe continues and stays true to its core values of freedom, authenticity, adventure and passion
After setting a new global sales record in 2018, the Jeep brand welcomes 2019 as the year of an evolution that remains true to those core values that have been at the heart of the brand for almost 80 years. The Jeep brand has always pioneered new segments and new technologies: its legend started in 1941 with the Willys-Overland, the first 4x4 vehicle, followed in 1946 by the Willys Wagon, which first introduced the concept of the Sport Utility Vehicle. Its legendary reputation for off-road capability has lasted ever since. Comfort, handling and connectivity have been increased over time, in parallel with the all-terrain performance of Jeep SUVs. Today, the Jeep brand is making another major evolutionary step toward respecting the environment and reducing the total cost of ownership by presenting its new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models. A no-compromise hybrid solution, which integrates the unmatched technical layout of each Jeep SUV, will power both the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass and will turn them into vehicles that provide absolute freedom while taking their capability to the next level through some of the most advanced eco-friendly technology.
New Renegade and Compass PHEV: Power and Range
In the spotlight at the Jeep stand in Geneva, these new plug-in hybrid models are equipped with batteries that are rechargeable from an external power outlet and, as a consequence, can store more electric energy. This choice allows for the use of more powerful electric motors, which translate into a pure electric range of approximately 50 kilometers and about 130 km/h full electric top speed for both Renegade and Compass.
The electric units work in synergy with the new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine to increase efficiency and power overall. For the Renegade, the power sits in the 190 and 240 hp range resulting in outstanding on-road performance: 0-100 km/h is reached in approximately 7 seconds. The same figures – although still pending homologation – are achieved by the first plug-in hybrid Compass. Also, on the Compass, the simultaneous action of the internal combustion engine (ICE) and the electric motor delivers up to 240 hp of maximum power.
In addition, the new Jeep SUVs with plug-in hybrid technology are more fun to drive courtesy of improved acceleration and fast engine response. They are also extremely quiet and respectful of the environment with CO2 emissions lower than 50 g/km.
But above all, thanks to electrification, the Jeep range further improves its legendary off-road capability, courtesy of the greater torque offered by the electric motor and the ability to adjust it with extreme precision during take-off and while driving on the most challenging terrain, where a very low transmission ratio is needed.
Thanks to the new electric all-wheel-drive technology (eAWD), traction to the rear axle is not provided by a prop shaft but through a dedicated electric motor. This allows the two axles to be separated and to control the torque independently in a more effective way than a mechanical system.
Renegade and Compass PHEVs feature a dedicated instrument cluster and infotainment screen, updated in order to help the customer with information related to daily hybrid driving.
While being loyal to its mindset of overcoming any limit, the Jeep brand continues to evolve, to develop and to bring its SUVs to the next level in line with its core values of freedom, authenticity and passion. Today the brand is embracing a new challenge and setting new standards. Behind the wheel of Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass featuring PHEV technology, driving fun becomes efficient and, for the first time, it will be possible to tackle the most extreme off-road trails not only in the utmost safety but also while listening to the sounds of nature.
Recommended Comments
Your content will need to be approved by a moderator