2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Is The Qashqai Under Another Name

It seems that rumor was true. The Nissan Qashqai will be coming to the U.S. later this year, but under a different name, the Rogue Sport.
The Rogue Sport boasts the same shape and design cues as the larger such as the V-shape grille. We'll admit we find the Sport much better looking than the Rogue thanks to the smaller size - more than a foot shorter. The wheelbase is 2.5-inches shorter than the Rogue.
Power will come from a 2.0L four-cylinder - the same engine found in the Sentra. Power figures 141 horsepower and 147 pound-feet of torque. Like most Nissans, the Rogue Sport will come with a CVT. Front-wheel drive comes standard and all-wheel drive will be on the option list. On the plus side, the Sport will boast a more sophisticated suspension layout than the Rogue - a multi-link independent setup in the rear.
Nissan says the 2017 Rogue Sport will arrive at dealers this spring.
2017 Nissan Rogue Sport takes the stage at NAIAS today – joins record-breaking Rogue lineup this spring
- "Right sized" Rogue Sport slots just under popular 2017 Rogue, Nissan’s #1 selling vehicle in the U.S., and further expands Nissan’s extensive SUV lineup
- Brings Intelligent Safety Shield technologies, fun-to-drive performance and affordability to young, urban compact sport utility vehicle buyers
DETROIT – The new 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport, which is designed to expand the audience for Nissan’s top-selling Rogue crossover when it goes on sale this spring, is set to make its auto show debut this morning at the North American International Auto Show.
The redesigned Rogue broke Nissan’s all-time U.S. single month sales record for an individual model in December 2016 with sales of 40,477 units. Rogue also passed Nissan’s longtime sales leader, Altima, for the 2016 calendar year Nissan U.S. sales crown.
The new Rogue Sport will be joined on stage by a new Nissan sedan concept. Presenting the two new vehicles will be José Muñoz, Chief Performance Officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.; Chairman, Nissan North America, Inc., and Shiro Nakamura, Senior Vice President, Chief Creative Officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
"The new Rogue Sport is a perfect addition to the red hot Rogue lineup, which is also adding a first-ever Rogue Hybrid model for 2017," said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, Inc. "With Rogue Sport’s slightly smaller dimensions and sporty maneuverability, it’s ideal for singles or couples without kids – or empty nesters – who want a sportier vehicle and can live with a little less cargo capacity than the current Rogue offers."
Rogue Sport has a 2.3-inch shorter wheelbase and a 12.1-inch shorter overall length than Rogue, helping make it more maneuverable in city traffic and an ideal size for tight city parking spaces. Other helpful city adventure features range from up to 61.1 cubic feet of cargo space (2nd row seat folded) and available innovative Divide-N-Hide® Cargo System to the Around View® Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD)1.
Rogue Sport offers available Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield technologies including Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection2, Intelligent Cruise Control3, Rear Cross Traffic Alert4 and Forward Emergency Braking2.
Rogue Sport is offered with a standard 141-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG™) system engine and Xtronic transmission. It goes on sale at Nissan dealers nationwide – in a choice of S, SV and SL grade levels – beginning in spring 2017.
