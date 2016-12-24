Rumorpile: Nissan To Debut U.S. Spec Qashqai At Detroit

Another crossover could be joining Nissan's U.S. lineup. The Truth About Cars has learned from sources that Nissan will be debuting the Qashqai at the Detroit Auto Show next month. The Qashqai has been sold in Europe since 2007 and has become the brand's best-selling model.

The Qashqai will sit below the Rogue in Nissan's lineup. In terms of measurements, the Qashqai is 10 inches shorter in overall length and rides on a wheelbase that is 2.3 inches shorter than the Rogue. No mention of a powertrain, but we assume that Nissan's xTronic CVT and the choice of front-wheel and all-wheel drive will be available.

The model could be released in late 2017 as a 2018 model.

Source: The Truth About Cars