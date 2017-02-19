The Name's Velar, Range Rover Velar

The next member of the Range Rover family was introduced a week before its official showing at Geneva Motor Show. Called the Velar, it will slot into the small space between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport. We're not kidding about the small space. The Velar is two inches longer than the Evoque and 17-inches shorter than the

In terms of its design, think Range Rover Sport with a lowered roofline and the front end from the Range Rover. The door handles have been integrated into the body to help with aerodynamics (this makes it the most aerodynamically efficient Range Rover with 0.32 coefficient of drag ). All Velars will come with a panoramic sunroof as standard. The interior features Land Rover's Touch Pro Duo infotainment system which is comprised of two 10-inch HD screens. The top screen handles infotainment duties, while the bottom is for climate control (with control knobs) and Terrain Control system.

For North America, the Velar will have three engines on offer,

2.0L Ingenium Turbodiesel-four - 180 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque 2.0L Ingenium Turbo-four - 247 horsepower 3.0L Supercharged V6 - 380 horsepower A ZF eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive is standard across the board. For the suspension, Land Rover uses coil springs on four-cylinder models and an air-suspension setup for the V6. Land Rover's off-road technologies such as Terrain Response 2, Low-Traction Launch, hill-descent control, and All Terrain Progress Control are here. Don't expect to be taking the Velar into the muck as it doesn't get a low-range transfer case.

You won't be waiting long for the Velar to arrive at Land Rover showrooms. The Velar will arrive this summer with a starting price of $50,895 (includes a $995.00 destination charge).

LAND ROVER INTRODUCES FOURTH MEMBER OF RANGE ROVER FAMILY, THE RANGE ROVER VELAR

Range Rover Velar showcases a compelling new design, all-new technology and unrivalled capability across a variety of surfaces and weather conditions A mid-size luxury SUV that delivers new levels of refinement, elegance and technology to the segment Range Rover Velar arrives at U.S. retailers later this year; priced from $49,900 (MAHWAH, NJ) - March 01, 2017 – Land Rover today unveiled the fourth member of the Range Rover family, the Range Rover Velar, at London’s famed Design Museum. Bringing a new dimension of modernity and elegance to the Range Rover family, the Velar is positioned between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport; offering levels of luxury, refinement and all-terrain capability never before seen in the mid-size SUV segment.

Five elements define the absolute desirability of the Range Rover Velar:

DRIVEN BY REDUCTION:



Stripping Away Complexity to Reveal True Quality

Designed and engineered with an unwavering belief in ‘reductionism’ The luxurious, spacious interior is a calm sanctuary, combining elegant simplicity with premium materials and beautiful details such as hidden-until-lit controls THE FOURTH RANGE ROVER:

The Next Revolution in SUV Design, With Precision in Every Detail

The Range Rover Velar fills the ‘white space’ between Evoque and Range Rover Sport Born from reductionism, Range Rover Velar relies on technology-enabled design, providing the next logical step in expanding the Range Rover portfolio A BLOODLINE LIKE NO OTHER:

Respecting Range Rover Heritage without Being Harnessed by it

Almost fifty years of Range Rover pedigree provides the confidence to aim higher and allow customers to make more of their world The royalty of the SUV world, Range Rover heritage began with the original prototypes in 1969 which were named Velar ESTABLISHING THE TRENDS OF TOMORROW:

Progressing a History of Technology and Innovation for Range Rover

Continuing on a history of innovation for Range Rover, the Velar incorporates advanced technologies, compelling design and an absolute attention to detail that portend Range Rover design language for future models Dual touchscreen infotainment system2 called Touch Pro Duo, full color Heads Up Display, super-slim LED headlights, flush deployable door handles and burnished copper detailing offer a glimpse at design trends for future Range Rover models REFINED FOR EVERY OCCASION:

Exceeding Expectations with Land Rover’s Legendary Capability On Varying Terrains

The refinement customers expect, combined with the unrivalled capability Land Rover is known for Exceptional on-road performance and agility combined with outstanding ride quality and composure RANGE ROVER VELAR

AT-A-GLANCE:

A compelling, stand out design which features perfectly optimized interior space, powerful, taut surfaces and a stunning silhouette Design purity emphasised by segment-first flush deployable door handles. The debut of a new, state-of-the-art, Land Rover InControl® infotainment system, Touch Pro Duo, featuring two high-definition 10-inch touchscreens for improved functionality and intuitive operation Constructed from a lightweight and stiff aluminium-intensive body structure which enhances performance, agility and efficiency versus traditional steel construction The 113.15 in. wheelbase and intelligently-designed interior deliver an exceptionally large 34.4 cu ft luggage compartment Available air suspension is standard on six-cylinder models improving on- and off-road refinement and capability, while Adaptive Dynamics damping technology further enhances comfort and control All-wheel drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics and an optional active locking rear differential (available on six-cylinder derivatives only) deliver maximum driver engagement on-road and ensure Velar leads its segment in all-terrain capability Available traction technologies include Terrain Response®, All Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Hill Descent Control(HDC®) and Gradient Release Control A towing capacity of up to 5,500 lbs in six-cylinder models is complemented by the Advanced Tow Assist function – instead of directly steering the vehicle when backing up, the driver can aim where they want the trailer to go using the Touch Pro Duo rotary controller, and the vehicle determines what steering inputs are needed to park the trailer where directed Three available powertrains include a responsive 180HP 2.0-liter Ingenium diesel 4-cylinder, a 247HP 2.0-liter gas Ingenium 4-cylinder and a potent 380HP supercharged 3.0-liter gas V6 engine. Each engine is mated to an 8-speed ZF transmission with all-wheel drive standard. Full suite of available advanced drivers assistance systems including Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Reverse Traffic Detection, and Driver Condition Monitoring Created from a clean sheet using Jaguar Land Rover’s Lightweight Aluminium Architecture, the Range Rover Velar represents the next chapter of the Range Rover success story. Velar is defined by a visually reductive approach and meticulous attention to precision in every detail; this helps evolve Range Rover DNA and previews the next generation of Range Rover vehicles.

Beautifully balanced with optimized proportions, a proud Range Rover lineage is instantly recognizable from the formal, horizontal feature lines, floating roof and continuous waistline, through to the taut and tapered lines at the rear. An optional 22-inch wheel further complements the vehicle’s stunning silhouette while further enhancing a dramatic sense of presence for the Range Rover Velar.

Advanced technology is pivotal to the contemporary design: the full-LED headlights are the most slender ever to appear on a production Land Rover vehicle. The flush deployable door handles on the Range Rover Velar help emphasise a taut, elegant design language and contribute to a coefficient of drag of only 0.32Cd – this is the most aerodynamically-efficient Land Rover ever produced.

The interior has been designed as a calming sanctuary; combining an exceptional sense of space with luxury materials and finishes, beautiful simplicity and precise execution. Unique in the segment, the Range Rover Velar offers a sustainable, premium textile seat material as an optional alternative to leather. The Dapple Grey woollen upholstery material was developed together with Kvadrat, one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of high-quality design textiles, and is complemented with Suedecloth inserts finished in Ebony or Light Oyster.

The interior space of the Range Rover Velar is also defined by a new Land Rover Touch Pro Duo infotainment system. Two 10-inch high-definition touchscreens integrate seamlessly into the cabin architecture reducing the complexity of the dash and enhancing a sense of elegant simplicity. The Range Rover Velar is also practical. Built with seating for five and space for everything that comes with them, the Range Rover Velar features a luggage compartment volume of 34.4 cu ft. behind the second row seats.

The incredibly lightweight and stiff aluminium-intensive body structure, together with double-wishbone front- and Integral Link rear suspension provides the perfect basis for agile handling, exceptional ride comfort and outstanding refinement.

Combined with a comprehensive restraint system that includes six airbags, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems including Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue-Assist and an Adaptive Speed Limiter (3), the Range Rover Velar integrates the latest automotive technology.

The Range Rover Velar – like all Range Rover vehicles – offers exceptional capability on a variety of surfaces, terrains and weather conditions. The Range Rover Velar features a highly sophisticated all-wheel drive system, available four-corner air suspension and, when equipped with air suspension, a ground clearance of 9.88 in. (8.38 in. with coil springs), wading depth of 25.59 in. (23.62 in. with coil springs) and a suite of traction technologies which include Terrain Response® 2 and All Terrain Progress Control.

Exceptional performance comes from the range of three petrol and diesel powertrains, all matched to a smooth-shifting ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics.

A clean and refined 180HP four-cylinder Ingenium diesel delivers 317 lb-ft. of torque and will lead the range. The diesel engine is joined by a new and highly-advanced 247HP four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine which enables acceleration from 0-60 mph in just 6.4seconds. An even more powerful, 380HP supercharged V6 petrol engine combines sports car performance with a unique soundtrack and enables the Velar to accelerate to 60 mph from a standstill in only 5.3seconds before reaching an electronically-limited top speed of 155 mph.

The Range Rover Velar and Velar R-Dynamic range comprises of four selectively available specifications including Standard, S, SE or HSE, with three powertrain options depending on trim. Customers can also specify Black and Premium Exterior Packs for an even more distinguished appearance.

Most exclusive of all will be the Velar First Edition. Limited to approximately 500 units in the U.S. and available for one model year only, the Velar First Edition is even more luxurious than the HSE specification. This model is powered solely by the 380HP 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine and features a wealth of extra features as standard, including a full extended leather interior, as well as a copper weave carbon fiber trim finisher, to complement the perforated Windsor leather seats finished in two tone Light Oyster/Ebony, a 1,600W Meridian Signature Sound System, and special 22-inch Split-Spoke wheels with diamond-turned finish.

First Edition models are available exclusively in one of three colors; Corris Grey, Silicon Silver, or Flux Silver– a unique added cost satin finish exclusive to the First Edition, which will be meticulously hand-sprayed at Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations’ Oxford Road Technical Centre in the UK.

Land Rover set a new all-time sales record for the U.S. in 2016. In 2017, the brand will launch the all-new fifth generation Discovery and Range Rover Velar, expanding the line up to six models. Designed and engineered at Jaguar Land Rover’s development centers in the UK, the Range Rover Velar will be produced at the company’s Solihull production facility. In the U.S. it goes on sale later this year, priced from $49,900.

2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR PRICING:

Model/Trim Engine Priced From (1) Range Rover Velar

2.0T Si4 247HP

$49,900

Range Rover Velar S

2.0T Si4 247HP

$54,700

Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE

2.0T Si4 247HP

$60,100

Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE

2.0T Si4 247HP

$67,600

Range Rover Velar S

2.0 Td4 180HP Diesel

$56,200

Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE

2.0 Td4 180HP Diesel

$61,600

Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE

2.0 Td4 180HP Diesel

$69,100

Range Rover Velar S

3.0 SC V6 380HP

$64,200

Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE

3.0 SC V6 380HP

$69,600

Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE

3.0 SC V6 380HP

$77,100

Range Rover Velar First Edition

3.0 SC V6 380HP

$89,300

(1) All prices shown are Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price. Excludes $995 destination/handling charge, tax, title, license, and retailer fees, all due at signing, and optional equipment. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See your local authorized Land Rover Retailer for details.



