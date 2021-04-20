Jump to content
    Honda SUV e:prototype Reveal at Auto Shanghai 2021 Plus More

      Auto Shanghai 2021 was Honda's world premiere of their first BEV, the Honda SUV e:prototype near production ready. The first of 10 BEVs by 2025 for the China market not including PHEVs.

    Honda showed off their first of 10 up coming BEVs, the Honda SUV e:prototype which is scheduled to go on sale spring 2022 as the first Honda-brand EV in China. Interesting is that Honda has kept very quiet about their Global plans for EV's or even PHEVs. Honda which has not in the past had much R&D into BEVs signed a contract with GM to use their BEV platform for EVs and one could make the assumption that this is based on the same platform as the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV auto. Honda has also stated that they will use the Ultium platform of batteries and motors in future auto's also.

    image.png

    If this Honda SUV e-prototype is based on the Chevrolet Bolt platform, it is a striking image.

    image.png

    Honda also then premiered their Breeze PHEV as their first ever plug-in hybrid model. This auto is based on Honda's original hybrid system that has been sold in Europe as well as the North America market. The Breeze will go on sale in China in the second half of 2021.

    image.png

    Honda has stated that their third generation of Honda CONNECT will be available in the Breeze and all new products coming out in China this year and moving forward. All Honda brand auto's will have advanced driver-assistive systems and over-the-air updates, wireless delivery of software updates.

    Honda Global | April 19 , 2021 "Honda Exhibits the World Premiere of the “Honda SUV e:prototype” at Auto Shanghai 2021"

