Honda SUV e:prototype Reveal at Auto Shanghai 2021 Plus More

Honda showed off their first of 10 up coming BEVs, the Honda SUV e:prototype which is scheduled to go on sale spring 2022 as the first Honda-brand EV in China. Interesting is that Honda has kept very quiet about their Global plans for EV's or even PHEVs. Honda which has not in the past had much R&D into BEVs signed a contract with GM to use their BEV platform for EVs and one could make the assumption that this is based on the same platform as the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV auto. Honda has also stated that they will use the Ultium platform of batteries and motors in future auto's also.

If this Honda SUV e-prototype is based on the Chevrolet Bolt platform, it is a striking image.

Honda also then premiered their Breeze PHEV as their first ever plug-in hybrid model. This auto is based on Honda's original hybrid system that has been sold in Europe as well as the North America market. The Breeze will go on sale in China in the second half of 2021.

Honda has stated that their third generation of Honda CONNECT will be available in the Breeze and all new products coming out in China this year and moving forward. All Honda brand auto's will have advanced driver-assistive systems and over-the-air updates, wireless delivery of software updates.

Honda Global | April 19 , 2021 "Honda Exhibits the World Premiere of the “Honda SUV e:prototype” at Auto Shanghai 2021"