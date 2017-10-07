2017 Tokyo Motor Show: Toyota GR HV Sports Concept Shows the Electrified Future Isn't All Bad

The electrification future that is coming will help automakers with meeting upcoming emission targets. But it also means that enthusiasts may be left in the dark for having something fun to drive. Toyota's GR HV Sports concept sounds like on paper that the electrified future might not be so bad.
The GR HV Sports concept looks to be a heavily modified 86 coupe with a new front that is said to be inspired from the TS050 Hybrid LMP1 race car, removable targa top, and altered rear end with the new taillights and diffuser. The interior looks like your standard 86 aside from a new digital instrument cluster and an interesting transmission arrangement. The center stack comes with a row of buttons that engages the various gears (park, reverse, drive, etc). A special M button enables the use of the shifter to give the impression of a six-speed manual.
Toyota isn't saying much about the GR HV Sports concept's mechanicals aside from it having a hybrid system of some sort and the battery pack being placed where the back seat would be. We'll hopefully learn more details when it debuts at the Tokyo Motor Show later this month.
Source: Toyota
Press Release is on Page 2
Toyota to Unveil GR HV SPORTS concept at Tokyo Motor Show 2017
- Presenting a new way of enjoying cars
Toyota City, Japan, October 6, 2017―Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) is set to unveil the GR HV SPORTS concept car at its worldwide premiere at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017, taking place from October 25 through November 5 at Tokyo Big Sight. The GR HV SPORTS concept represents a new way to enjoy cars by integrating the thrill of a sports car with the environmental friendliness of an eco-car.
Main Features
- The design is reminiscent of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's TS050 Hybrid racing car that competes in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).
- Features a targa top that was also used for Toyota's legendary convertible sports cars, the Toyota Sports 800 (a.k.a. Yotahachi) and the Supra
- Powered by THS-R (Toyota Hybrid System-Racing) that is infused with hybrid technology refined by the TS050 Hybrid
Design
- While completely embodying functionality as a genuine sports car, the GR HV SPORTS concept features LED headlights, aluminum wheels, and a rear diffuser similar to the TS050 Hybrid. The design evokes Toyota's bond with motor sports.
- The matte black body color expresses power and aggressiveness.
Interior
- A selection switch to choose the automatic gear position is located in the center cluster to achieve a racing car-like ambience.
- The push button ignition switch is playfully located on the shift knob.
Enjoyment of control
- Drivers can delight in the performance of THS-R in a genuine sports car while experiencing a sense of freedom thanks to the targa top.
- Switching to manual mode is possible with the single press of a button, and 6-speed manual-style driving with H-pattern shifting can be enjoyed (the car is an automatic).
- The hybrid battery is mounted near the center of the vehicle. Installing the heavy battery in the center contributes to improved performance as a sports car.
Report Article
Recommended Comments
Your content will need to be approved by a moderator