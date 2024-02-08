Choice Hotels Signs Agreement with Tesla to Install Chargers

Choice Hotels has announced a deal with Tesla to install chargers across its range of properties. Participating brands Radisson, Quality Inn, Cambria, Comfort, Country Inn & Suite, and other Choice brands can add four or more Tesla Universal Wall Connectors for guests to use. Guests are able to filter their hotel search to find properties offering charging inside the Choice Hotels app. Customers who have one of Choice Hotels' branded credit cards will be eligible for points bonuses when used for charging at Choice Hotel locations.

The Tesla Universal Wall Connector is a 240-volt unit that uses a 48-amp circuit and can provide 11.5 kW of power. Its primary connector is the North American Charging Standard (NACS) format while a J1772 adapter is stored in the unit itself. While not a fast charger, the availability of these units at a hotel solves the issue of charging while traveling. For a Tesla Model-3, this charger can add up to 44 miles of range per hour. The Tesla Universal Wall Connector costs $595 per unit at the time of this writing and is natively compatible with virtually all new EVs on the road today. Owners of the Nissan Leaf and other older EVs, however, are out of luck.

The Cambria brand of Choice Hotels has been aggressively expanding its EV charging availability, with 41% of properties already offering at least one charger and a goal of 100% by the end of 2024. The Choice Hotel footprint includes over 7,500 hotels in 46 countries.

Choice Hotels joins the Marriott and Hilton hotel chains' similar recent announcements of expanding EV charging access.

Our take: Charging while you sleep has always been one of the selling points of EVs, so charging while you sleep away from home makes perfect sense.

