Using the VWs groups MEB platform, Audi first introduced the world in 2018 to the Audi e-tron GT and today takes the next step in showing the world their A6 e-tron luxury sportsback sedan.
Audi premiere the world to their Light, Design and Technology with the Audi Q4 e-tron
Audi Q4 e-tron premiere
Audi A6 e-tron concept – the next e-volution | Audi MediaCenter (audi-mediacenter.com)
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.