Using the VWs groups MEB platform, Audi first introduced the world in 2018 to the Audi e-tron GT and today takes the next step in showing the world their A6 e-tron luxury sportsback sedan.

Audi premiere the world to their Light, Design and Technology with the Audi Q4 e-tron

Audi Q4 e-tron premiere

Audi A6 e-tron concept – the next e-volution | Audi MediaCenter (audi-mediacenter.com)