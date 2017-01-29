Rumorpile: Audi Plans An A3 Four-Door Coupe To Take On Mercedes-Benz CLA

Audi is planning to have 60 individual models on sale by 2020. Yes, you read that correctly. How on earth do they plan on doing this? If a report from Auto Express is anything to go on, they plan on doing this by filling in various niches.
The next-generation A3 due sometime in 2019 will be offered in the sportback (hatchback), sedan, convertible, and a new a four-door coupe. The last model in this group will play a big role in moving the model up a segment (executive car or what we call the luxury compact sedan) without increasing the price. Design is said to be similar to the 2014 TT Sportback concept with a sleek roofline, new bumpers, and slim taillights.
Other items on the table include the second-generation of Audi Virtual Cockpit, some self-driving tech, and electric-only version joining the e-tron plug-in hybrid.
Source: Auto Express
Your content will need to be approved by a moderator