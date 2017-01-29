  • Sign in to follow this  
    Rumorpile: Audi Plans An A3 Four-Door Coupe To Take On Mercedes-Benz CLA

    By William Maley

      • The four-door coupe craze hits Audi's compact model

    Audi is planning to have 60 individual models on sale by 2020. Yes, you read that correctly. How on earth do they plan on doing this? If a report from Auto Express is anything to go on, they plan on doing this by filling in various niches.

    The next-generation A3 due sometime in 2019 will be offered in the sportback (hatchback), sedan, convertible, and a new a four-door coupe. The last model in this group will play a big role in moving the model up a segment (executive car or what we call the luxury compact sedan) without increasing the price. Design is said to be similar to the 2014 TT Sportback concept with a sleek roofline, new bumpers, and slim taillights. 

    Other items on the table include the second-generation of Audi Virtual Cockpit, some self-driving tech, and electric-only version joining the e-tron plug-in hybrid.

    Source: Auto Express

    dfelt

    Hate to say it, but this seems like overkill. Also due to VW current Dieselgate, I wonder if they can really pull this off.

    Course they just did become the worlds biggest auto builder thanks to China.

