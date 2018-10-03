Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rupert Stadler is Out As Audi CEO

      Could have a nice payday if cleared of any involvement in the diesel emission scandal

    Yesterday, Volkswagen terminated the contract of Audi CEO Rupert Stadler. Since June, Stadler has been in prison due to possible  evidence tampering concerning the diesel emission scandal. As we reported last week, Volkswagen's supervisory board was expected to make a decision on Stadler's future, but couldn't come to an agreement.

    "Mr. Stadler is leaving the companies with immediate effect and will no longer work for the Volkswagen Group. Mr. Stadler is doing so because, due to his ongoing pretrial detention, he is unable to fulfil his duties as a member of the board of management and wishes to concentrate on his defence. The contractual execution depends on the course and outcome of the criminal proceedings," the company said in a statement.

    The last line in the statement is very important. According to German business paper Handelsblatt, Stadler could receive up a 7 million euro ($8 million) payout if he is cleared of any involvement in the diesel emission scandal.

    Source: Volkswagen, Handelsblatt

    Rupert Stadler leaves Volkswagen AG and AUDI AG boards of management

    The supervisory boards of Volkswagen AG and AUDI AG have today consented to the conclu-sion of an agreement with Rupert Stadler on the termination of his offices as a member of the board of management of Volkswagen AG and chairman of the board of management of AUDI AG as well as of his service agreements. Mr. Stadler is leaving the companies with immediate effect and will no longer work for the Volkswagen Group. Mr. Stadler is doing so because, due to his ongoing pretrial detention, he is unable to fulfil his duties as a member of the board of management and wishes to concentrate on his defence. The contractual execution depends on the course and outcome of the criminal proceedings.

    Rupert Stadler began working for AUDI in 1990 and has worked for the Volkswagen Group ever since. He joined the board of management of AUDI AG on 1 January 2003 and was made chairman on 1 January 2007. He was also appointed to the board of management of Volkswagen AG on 1 January 2010.


    Go to articles Audi

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    There are no comments to display.



    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept