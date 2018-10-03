Rupert Stadler is Out As Audi CEO

Yesterday, Volkswagen terminated the contract of Audi CEO Rupert Stadler. Since June, Stadler has been in prison due to possible evidence tampering concerning the diesel emission scandal. As we reported last week, Volkswagen's supervisory board was expected to make a decision on Stadler's future, but couldn't come to an agreement.

"Mr. Stadler is leaving the companies with immediate effect and will no longer work for the Volkswagen Group. Mr. Stadler is doing so because, due to his ongoing pretrial detention, he is unable to fulfil his duties as a member of the board of management and wishes to concentrate on his defence. The contractual execution depends on the course and outcome of the criminal proceedings," the company said in a statement.

The last line in the statement is very important. According to German business paper Handelsblatt, Stadler could receive up a 7 million euro ($8 million) payout if he is cleared of any involvement in the diesel emission scandal.

Source: Volkswagen, Handelsblatt

