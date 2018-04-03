Jump to content

  • William Maley
    By William Maley

    Bentley's Design Director Talks EV

    What could a Bentley EV look like?

    We've known that Bentley is planning to do an electric vehicle, most likely using the platform underpinning the Porsche Mission E. What is still up in the air is what shape that vehicle could be? 

    “The next step for sure is an electric, unique Bentley that isn’t based on an existing car but a completely fresh and new development, with electric propulsion and obviously different proportions following the function. It gives us a great chance to establish a completely new design language for the company,” said Bentley design director Stefan Sielaff.

    “It will happen not so far in the future.”

    Auto Express believes the model in question is a four-door coupe, partly due to Sielaff's comments.

    “It should be a four or five-seater and it should also have the possibility to carry a little bit of luggage, maybe not for five people. I think we need to make sure that this family member is obviously new, and not imitating another concept we have already in the portfolio. But definitely more than two seats; that’s something I am convinced of,” said Sielaff.

    “But nevertheless I think it should be a vehicle that contains a certain coupe-style or sportivity, and also a certain elegance. I don’t think it should be something that is raised high, like an SUV.”

    This seems to line up with a rumor back in November where it was reported that Bentley was planning a four-door coupe possibly named Barnato.

    Source: Auto Express

