Bentley appears to have electric vehicles on the brain. Back in September, we reported that the luxury automaker decided to go forward on an electric coupe over a small SUV. It seems there are plans for another electric vehicle.

According to a report from Automobile Magazine, Bentley will be working on its own version of the Porsche Mission E codenamed J1. The new model will use the Mission E architecture which is said to have three different power outputs - 402, 536, and 670 horsepower. But there is talk of Porsche working on a monster version producing 936 horsepower and coming with larger batteries. Expect a four-door coupe design and possibly wearing the name of Barnato.

There is a wrinkle to this as Audi is said to be working on its own take on the J1 possibly named e-tron GT.

Source: Automobile Magazine