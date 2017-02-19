  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Bentley's Second SUV Could Go Electric Only

    By William Maley

      • An electric SUV? It could be in the cards for Bentley.

    Bentley has been hinting for awhile about adding a second SUV to its lineup, something smaller than the current Bentayga. This new SUV could go all-electric according to a report from Automotive News.

    "I can assure you that Bentley -- on the long term view -- will not stay with one model only in the SUV lineup. We have clear indications that a smaller Bentayga as a Bentley SUV would find great acceptance," said Wolfgang Duerheimer, Bentley CEO.

    But there is the concern that the smaller SUV could eat into the sales of the Bentayga. Hence the idea of making it an EV.

    "If you are looking for such a car [small SUV] then we are looking to that in combination with the possibilities to go full electric. It only makes sense if you get really new customers into the brand," said Rolf Frech, Bentley's board member for engineering.

    Frech said that if this idea was to go forward, it would likely come in 2020 or beyond when Bentley reaches stage two of their electrification plans. Part one is the introduction of the Bentayga PHEV this year, followed by the Flying Spur and Mulsanne.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Bentley

    User Feedback




    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×



  • Popular Stories

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. FireStorm
      FireStorm
      (35 years old)
    2. MGZ06
      MGZ06
      (35 years old)

  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      Bentley News: Bentley's Second SUV Could Go Electric Only
      By William Maley
      Bentley has been hinting for awhile about adding a second SUV to its lineup, something smaller than the current Bentayga. This new SUV could go all-electric according to a report from Automotive News.
      "I can assure you that Bentley -- on the long term view -- will not stay with one model only in the SUV lineup. We have clear indications that a smaller Bentayga as a Bentley SUV would find great acceptance," said Wolfgang Duerheimer, Bentley CEO.
      But there is the concern that the smaller SUV could eat into the sales of the Bentayga. Hence the idea of making it an EV.
      "If you are looking for such a car [small SUV] then we are looking to that in combination with the possibilities to go full electric. It only makes sense if you get really new customers into the brand," said Rolf Frech, Bentley's board member for engineering.
      Frech said that if this idea was to go forward, it would likely come in 2020 or beyond when Bentley reaches stage two of their electrification plans. Part one is the introduction of the Bentayga PHEV this year, followed by the Flying Spur and Mulsanne.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

      View full article

  • Recent Status Updates

    • Drew Dowdell

      Drew Dowdell

      So help me.... One of these days these Miami drivers are going to make me test the loss damage waiver on my rental car. Worst drivers in the US.
      · 1 reply
    • Drew Dowdell

      Drew Dowdell

      I have one co-worker who has been a thorn in my side for the past 6 months.... but I have to admit that when I need something done that is in his area of expertise, he goes after it like an angry rabid chihuahua and gets it done.
      · 0 replies
    • Drew Dowdell

      Drew Dowdell

      Me: I'll take "Shopping" for $800.
      Alex:"This shopping location is popular on Sundays for groups of gay couples, families with small children, and college kids with parents in tow to gather."
      · 3 replies

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online