Jump to content
Get the Cheers & Gears App! ×
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • Anthony Fongaro
    Anthony Fongaro

    By Anthony Fongaro

    BMW Says Gas Car Sales Have Peaked and Will Focus on EVs

      They also said they are keeping its manual transmission in the M2, M3, and M4.

    Recently, there has been a shift in BMW's sales plans. Walter Mertl, BMW's Chief Financial Officer, said they have hit the tipping point for internal combustion engines (ICE) and will focus more on electric cars. Mertl also says that ICE vehicle sales have plateaued and will start to decrease. This is due to changes in environmental regulations with stricter or zero emissions. Regulations from China, the European Union, and the United States are causing automakers to expedite creating and producing electric vehicles (EVs).

    In 2023, 15% of BMWs sold globally were EVs. Their most popular model was the i4 M50 for the second year in a row. BMW is targeting a 33% share by 2025 and will unveil six vehicles under the Neue Klasse EV lineup. The first vehicle, an X3-sized EV SUV, is expected to arrive in 2025. Mertl did acknowledge that BMW's profit margins for EVs and ICE vehicles won't align until at least 2026. One of the factors Mertl pointed out included the higher costs associated with new battery technology.

    Although BMW is shifting towards an all-electric brand, they still want owners to have fun driving a manual. BMW confirmed that the M2, M3, and M4 will keep their manual gearboxes for the current generation. In 2023, 15-20% of M3 and M4s had a manual gearbox, while the M2 was closer to 50%. 

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David

    My gut tells me that the BMW M series of auto's with manual transmissions will be some of the last ICE auto's to go when they do finally move to all electric auto's.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×

  • Latest News

    Lamborghini Finally Breaks Selling Over 10,000 Models

    Selling 10,000 cars in a year can seem like a small achievement. For automotive companies in the highest echelons, that number is a significant milestone. Delivering 10,112 vehicles worldwide in 2023, Lamborghini broke through the 10,000 vehicle sales mark for the first time since it was founded in 1963. Selling exactly 3000 cars, the United States was Lamborghini's biggest market. Canada received 357 cars. Germany was the second biggest market with 961, while China came third at 845 units. Lamb

    Lamborghini

    BMW's iDrive 9 Revolutionizes In-Car Entertainment with Sony's PlayStation Controller Integration

    If you've played a video game, most likely you used a controller. With the introduction of BMW's iDrive 9 infotainment system at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), things are going to change. Customers will be able to do the same later in the year. Customers can play video games in BMW models with the AirConsole app introduced earlier this year. Users can download games and use their smartphone as a controller. This is only possible when the car is stationary. BMW's iDrive 9 will be able

    C.E.S.

    Toyota Puts the GR Corolla Engine in the Small Lexus LBX Morizo MM Concept Car

    Lexus has finally put the GR Yaris and GR Corolla's three-cylinder engine in one of their vehicles. This time around, the engine is in the LBX, an upgrade to the Yaris Cross. The full name is the Lexus LBX Morizo RR. The LBX was launched last year, with this version of the LBX creating 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. This debuted at the Tokyo Auto Salon as a concept car. The LBX is smaller than the UX in the United States but is significantly more powerful. Toyota gave the Lexus the Morizo mo

    Japan Mobility Show / Tokyo Auto Salon


×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we notice you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search