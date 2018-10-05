There Will Not Be A Next-Generation BMW 3-Series GT

The past decade has seen BMW exploring new niches in the marketplace with such models as the X6 and 5-Series GT. Some of them had paid off, while others haven't. The 3-Series GT falls into the latter. Following in the footsteps of the 5-Series GT (now 6-Series GT), the 3-Series offered a higher seating position and extra space for those who didn't want and SUV. But it never found an audience and BMW has decided to kill it off.

“When we did the GT we saw that in demographic change people want to sit a little more upright. But then you saw X1 and X3 you can sit upright and you feel younger. So this segment is under pressure from SUVs, which are having no disadvantage in fuel consumption or in ride and handling,” said Klaus Fröhlich, BMW's r&d chief to Motoring.

Last May, we reported that the next 3-Series GT would have moved over to the 4-Series lineup - similar to what BMW did to the 5-Series GT. But it seems those plans are off the table.

Its unclear at the moment when BMW could end production of the 3-Series GT.

Source: Motoring