    Rumorpile: BMW To Move 3-Series GT Over To 4-Series Lineup, Electric Variant Planned

    By William Maley

      • The 3-Series GT lives? An EV?!

    BMW is working on a number of electric vehicles that will be coming out in the coming years, including a replacement for the 3-Series GT.

    We reported back in January that the 3-Series GT would be cut from BMW's lineup possibly due to poor sales (we didn't fully buy the reason of 3-Series GT overlapping the 4-Series Gran Coupe and causing confusion for buyers). But a new report from Autocar says the 3-Series GT will live on as a 4-Series model. 

    Due in 2019, the 4-Series GT will replace both 3-Series GT and 4-Series Gran Coupe - the latter according to report has been a slow-selling model. There is a dispute to this claim as Motor1 reported last month the Gran Coupe was the most popular variant of the 4-Series, making up 54 percent of global sales. Gas and diesel models will be available at launch, with an electric version aimed at Tesla's Model 3 following a year later.

    BMW has some ambitious targets for the 4-Series GT EV. Performance is expected to be similar to the quickest 3-Series GT, the 335d - 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph. Range is reportedly is said to be around 311 miles.

    There is debate on the powertrain layout for the 4-Series GT EV. BMW could go with either a single electric motor or a dual-motor setup that would provide all-wheel drive capability. To meet the 311 mile range, BMW is estimating needing a 90-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. But as the report says, it could drop to 70-kWh battery due to advances in cell performance and energy density.

    Source: Autocar

    smk4565

    They might as well move the 3-series sedan to the 4-series, they moved everything else already.

    I like the 300 mile range EV3/4 series idea.

    dfelt

    Interesting, if they truly build it from the ground up, having a 90 kWh battery to be better than the competition is what they should do or at least start with a 70 but also offer a 90 and say 110 kWh battery options.

    cp-the-nerd

    BMW has so many variants on each body style that I have no idea how they've remained profitable. The 3-series GT and 4-series grand coupe are/were the peak of the insanity. Just go back to coupe and sedan, and if the 4-door coupe look is so popular, design the standard 3-series around that and drop the nonsense.

