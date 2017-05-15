Rumorpile: BMW To Move 3-Series GT Over To 4-Series Lineup, Electric Variant Planned

BMW is working on a number of electric vehicles that will be coming out in the coming years, including a replacement for the 3-Series GT.

We reported back in January that the 3-Series GT would be cut from BMW's lineup possibly due to poor sales (we didn't fully buy the reason of 3-Series GT overlapping the 4-Series Gran Coupe and causing confusion for buyers). But a new report from Autocar says the 3-Series GT will live on as a 4-Series model.

Due in 2019, the 4-Series GT will replace both 3-Series GT and 4-Series Gran Coupe - the latter according to report has been a slow-selling model. There is a dispute to this claim as Motor1 reported last month the Gran Coupe was the most popular variant of the 4-Series, making up 54 percent of global sales. Gas and diesel models will be available at launch, with an electric version aimed at Tesla's Model 3 following a year later.

BMW has some ambitious targets for the 4-Series GT EV. Performance is expected to be similar to the quickest 3-Series GT, the 335d - 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph. Range is reportedly is said to be around 311 miles.

There is debate on the powertrain layout for the 4-Series GT EV. BMW could go with either a single electric motor or a dual-motor setup that would provide all-wheel drive capability. To meet the 311 mile range, BMW is estimating needing a 90-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. But as the report says, it could drop to 70-kWh battery due to advances in cell performance and energy density.

Source: Autocar