Buick Releases Next-Generation Enclave Teasers

Buick's large crossover will get the sleek Buick Wildcat concept styling from the show car. The Enclave will sport the same slim "eyes" and large lower grille as seen on the Buick Envista, but scaled up for the Enclave's size. We expect the Enclave to receive the same 328 horsepower / 326 lb-ft of torque 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder found in the recently refreshed Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia. While the Enclave has been fully redesigned, it will continue to use an updated version of the existing C1 platform and be roughly the same size as the outgoing model.

While the teaser sketches show a more rakish rear glass, the mules that have been spotted retain the more traditionally upright profile we are familiar with. Its a shame, however, as we can see a space in the Buick lineup for a more rakish and svelte Enclave following the concept art.

Buick also took the time to tout their growth. Buick sales for 2023 were up 61% with the Encore GX scoring a 92% increase year over year. It was also a great year for Buick's Avenir trim with more than 26% of all retail sales. Envista is bringing fresh customers to the Buick brand, nearly 70% of Envista buyers are new to Buick. Even the Enclave, in its final full year of production of the current model saw sales increase 29%.

The 2025 Buick Enclave will be unveiled later this year and likely hit dealerships in the fall of 2024. We expect a significant price increase as the 2024 Traverse jumped over $3,500 for the refreshed model.