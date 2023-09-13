GMC Upsizes the Acadia for 2024; New 2.5L Turbo-4

GMC caused a stir in 2016 when it downsized the Acadia in 2017 from its previous near-Yukon length. That downsize brought the Acadia down to be inline in size with the contemporary Jeep Grand Cherokee. In the years since, the Grand Cherokee has grown and GMC is matching that with the 2024 GMC Acadia.

Inches matter in this class and in that the Acadia gains (back) 10.6 inches in length and 3.2 inches in height. That equates to 80% more space behind the third row and 36% more space behind the second row.

The biggest news is with the powertrain. The naturally aspirated V6 is gone from the lineup and now all Acadias are powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged 4. This engine is new to GM's lineup and in the Acadia produces 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque. All models get an 8-speed automatic with all-wheel drive available. The Acadia AT4 gets and exclusive off-road-capable Active Torque Control AWD system.

The interior is focused around a portrait-oriented 15-inch-diagonal premium GMC infotainment. The system has Google Assistant built in and can display up to 9 camera positions around the vehicle.

The long safety features list includes:

Forward Collision Alert

Following Distance Indicator

Front Pedestrian and Bicycle Braking

IntelliBeam High Beam Assist

HD Rear Vision Camera

Rear Park Assist

Safety Alert Seat

Rear Cross Traffic Braking

Blind Zone Steering Assist

Buckle to Drive

Rear Seat Reminder 7

Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking

and more.

AT4 exclusive features include:

A 1-inch taller ride height and a wider track, coupled with 18-inch AT tires enhancing stability, handling and capability when driving off road

Off-road-tuned suspension with hydraulic rebound control

AT4-exclusive Active Torque Control all-wheel-drive system with twin-clutch rear differentials for optimal traction and control in demanding scenarios

Front fascia accented with signature AT4 red tow hooks and integrated skid plates

Selectable drive modes including Terrain mode and Hill Descent Control

Exclusive AT4 interior elements featuring Forest Storm interior with Mahogany stitching and additional chrome-metallic trim

Acadia Denali returns to redefine the premium mid-size SUV, with new, stylish enhancements, elevated design cues and a bolder roster of luxurious features including:

Standard one-touch folding second-row seats and power-folding third row

Distinctive exterior trim and design features, including unique trim accents, a signature Denali grille and available, all-new, 22-inch machined aluminum wheels — the largest ever on Acadia

Elevated interior featuring an available panoramic, pillar-to-pillar sunroof, authentic laser-etched wood décor with Galvano chrome accents, and perforated leather-appointed heated and ventilated front seats and available second-row outboard heated seats

Active noise cancelling technology and a Bose premium sound system with 12 standard speakers— and up to 16 available on Denali

The 2024 GMC Acadia will be produced at GM’s Lansing Delta Township Assembly in Michigan and should go on sale early next year.