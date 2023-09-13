Jump to content
Get the Cheers & Gears App! ×
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    GMC Upsizes the Acadia for 2024; New 2.5L Turbo-4

      Longer, wider and taller; Acadia brings increased passenger spaciousness, with extended third-row cargo space and increased front-row leg room

     

     

    GMC caused a stir in 2016 when it downsized the Acadia in 2017 from its previous near-Yukon length. That downsize brought the Acadia down to be inline in size with the contemporary Jeep Grand Cherokee.  In the years since, the Grand Cherokee has grown and GMC is matching that with the 2024 GMC Acadia.

    Inches matter in this class and in that the Acadia gains (back) 10.6 inches in length and 3.2 inches in height. That equates to 80% more space behind the third row and 36% more space behind the second row.

    The biggest news is with the powertrain. The naturally aspirated V6 is gone from the lineup and now all Acadias are powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged 4. This engine is new to GM's lineup and in the Acadia produces 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque.  All models get an 8-speed automatic with all-wheel drive available. The Acadia AT4 gets and exclusive off-road-capable Active Torque Control AWD system.

    The interior is focused around a portrait-oriented 15-inch-diagonal premium GMC infotainment. The system has Google Assistant built in and can display up to 9 camera positions around the vehicle.

    The long safety features list includes:

    • Forward Collision Alert
    • Following Distance Indicator
    • Front Pedestrian and Bicycle Braking
    • IntelliBeam High Beam Assist
    • HD Rear Vision Camera
    • Rear Park Assist
    • Safety Alert Seat
    • Rear Cross Traffic Braking
    • Blind Zone Steering Assist
    • Buckle to Drive
    • Rear Seat Reminder7
    • Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking
    • and more.

    AT4 exclusive features include:

    • A 1-inch taller ride height and a wider track, coupled with 18-inch AT tires enhancing stability, handling and capability when driving off road
    • Off-road-tuned suspension with hydraulic rebound control
    • AT4-exclusive Active Torque Control all-wheel-drive system with twin-clutch rear differentials for optimal traction and control in demanding scenarios
    • Front fascia accented with signature AT4 red tow hooks and integrated skid plates
    • Selectable drive modes including Terrain mode and Hill Descent Control
    • Exclusive AT4 interior elements featuring Forest Storm interior with Mahogany stitching and additional chrome-metallic trim

    Acadia Denali returns to redefine the premium mid-size SUV, with new, stylish enhancements, elevated design cues and a bolder roster of luxurious features including:

    • Standard one-touch folding second-row seats and power-folding third row
    • Distinctive exterior trim and design features, including unique trim accents, a signature Denali grille and available, all-new, 22-inch machined aluminum wheels — the largest ever on Acadia
    • Elevated interior featuring an available panoramic, pillar-to-pillar sunroof, authentic laser-etched wood décor with Galvano chrome accents, and perforated leather-appointed heated and ventilated front seats and available second-row outboard heated seats
    • Active noise cancelling technology and a Bose premium sound system with 12 standard speakers— and up to 16 available on Denali

    The 2024 GMC Acadia will be produced at GM’s Lansing Delta Township Assembly in Michigan and should go on sale early next year.

     

    • Like 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    So back to the old days of Traverse, Acadia and Enclave being the same size.  Kind of creates a size gap between the Terrain and Acadia although at the same time I don't know if you really need a Blazer size SUV, or a Venza, or Passport.  People either get that small SUV or go for a 3 row vehicle.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    Finally making amends for their big mistake. 
     

    yet, ^^^the gap you mention could be filled by rebadging the current Acadia. The smaller size did work better for some and that is a worthwhile market segment on its own. Just not the same sales volume. 
     

    even Toyota has the Highlander and the Grand Highlander now. 

    Edited by regfootball
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    20 hours ago, regfootball said:

    Finally making amends for their big mistake. 
     

    yet, ^^^the gap you mention could be filled by rebadging the current Acadia. The smaller size did work better for some and that is a worthwhile market segment on its own. Just not the same sales volume. 
     

    even Toyota has the Highlander and the Grand Highlander now. 

    I need to look it up, but I think the Traverse and Acadia are back to being the same size again. It looks like the Traverse shrank.  This leads me to wonder what will happen to Enclave and XT6.  Enclave always had the larger body while XT6 is on a very slightly lengthened Acadia wheelbase, but longer overall length.

    • Educational 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball
    5 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I need to look it up, but I think the Traverse and Acadia are back to being the same size again. It looks like the Traverse shrank.  This leads me to wonder what will happen to Enclave and XT6.  Enclave always had the larger body while XT6 is on a very slightly lengthened Acadia wheelbase, but longer overall length.

    If this

    https://burlappcar.com/2023/06/2024-buick-enclave.html

    is accurate to what the new Enclave will be, it can just get in my belly right now

    perfect step up for me from the TourX but I might as well dream because can’t likely afford anything anymore 

     

     

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    6 hours ago, regfootball said:

    If this

    https://burlappcar.com/2023/06/2024-buick-enclave.html

    is accurate to what the new Enclave will be, it can just get in my belly right now

    perfect step up for me from the TourX but I might as well dream because can’t likely afford anything anymore 

     

     

    The hood proportions and height are probably wrong on that. The new platform is taller and has a stubby nose because it's built for a 4-cylinder.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    7 hours ago, regfootball said:

    perfect step up for me from the TourX but I might as well dream because can’t likely afford anything anymore 

    i completely forgot you have a TourX. I want one of those really bad right now. They seem like such a great overall package. 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×

  • Latest News

    Cadillac Refreshes the CT5 with an Updated Look for 2025

    Today at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Cadillac unveiled the refreshed Cadillac CT5 sedan.  CT5 retail sales have been on an upswing of late, increasing over 35%.  In a time when sedan sales are stagnating or disappearing entirely, Cadillac's positive numbers have given hope that the luxury sedan market isn't quite dead yet. The refresh of the CT5 begins with the exterior. A new larger, bolder grille is flanked by new vertically stacked headlamps and Cadillac's sign

    Cadillac

    Ford updates the 2024 F-150 with More Standard Power, More Hybrid Production, and a New Tailgate

    Tonight at an event ahead of the Detroit Auto Show, Ford unveiled the updated 2024 Ford F-150. Starting in 2024, the F-150 will drop the base 3.3-liter naturally aspirated V6 in favor of the familiar 2.7-liter Ecoboost V6. This increases standard power across the line by 25 horsepower and a whopping 135 lb-ft of torque.  Additionally, citing a 28% increase in hybrid F-150 sales, Ford is increasing production of the hybrid powertrain to meet this demand. Ford expects to double the mix of hybrid a

    Ford

    Hilton Hotels Embrace Tesla NACS chargers at 2,000 North American Locations

    Hilton's chief brand officer, Matt Schuyler made the announcement: "At Hilton, we are committed to meeting the changing needs of our guests who are looking for hotel experiences that complement their daily routines while offering exceptional hospitality." This was the opening statement in the press release that Hilton Hotels had reached an agreement with Tesla corporation to expand their charging network to include up to 20,000 Universal Wall chargers installed across the 2024 calendar

    Automotive Industry


×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we notice you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search