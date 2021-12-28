Old is New as GM patents Buick Electra in Canada and the US after Showing the Buick Electra Concept at Shanghai Autoshow

Debates have raged over the name Electra with some saying it should never be used on an EV only ICE while others have said it is the perfect name for launching a Buick EV global push. GM today seems to agree as they have filed to patent the name Electra in both Canada and the US.

Based on GM's Ultium Platform of battery and engines, Buick looks to kick off their EV transition with a 4 door AWD SUV. Leveraging stat-of-the-art technology, Buick plans to move forward with moving to a zero emissions portfolio.

Combining the athletic look of a four-seat crossover with Gran Turismo aesthetics, the Electra previews the 21st century design language for the EV generation.

The Electra has a clean, minimalist styling inspired by a space capsule. The evolving sculptural beauty is distinguished by a spacious glass interior pod that is part of an aerodynamic wing-form bodyshell and riding on 23" wheels that feature an optimal design, to enhance aerodynamics while contributing to the futuristic look of the Electra.

Front and rear Matrix LED lamps features parametrical mathematic lighting strings with a three-dimensional effect. This compliments a full LED-illuminated grille and rear screen nameplate to provide dramatic digital lighting interaction.

The Electra butterfly wing doors support facial recognition and provide a robust opening for convenient access.

The Buick Electra takes advantage of the all new Ultium platform with what is being called a Zero-Gravity environment. This lack of traditional A/B pillars results in a maximum extension of the cabin with a longer wheelbase, a more efficient package and a more spacious, open interior.

Buick offers an intuitive and immersive user experience that rewards all the senses by starting with Buick's next-generation eConnect system using a large industry-leading freeform curved retina display. This system like all GM systems will get OTA or over the air updates that provides on-demand driving information, advanced driver assistant systems via the infotainment.

Augmented reality-enhanced head-up display with advanced live-view navigation of roads. A 410-mile range via the Ultium battery pack with 583 HP allowing a 0 to 60 acceleration in 4.3 seconds.

