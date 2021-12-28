Jump to content
Log In Method Change
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Old is New as GM patents Buick Electra in Canada and the US after Showing the Buick Electra Concept at Shanghai Autoshow

      The Buick Electra made its global premiere at the Shanghai auto show and now it would seem GM is bringing this EV to North America.

    Debates have raged over the name Electra with some saying it should never be used on an EV only ICE while others have said it is the perfect name for launching a Buick EV global push. GM today seems to agree as they have filed to patent the name Electra in both Canada and the US.

    1601293928567.jpg2.2.jpg3.3.jpg

    Based on GM's Ultium Platform of battery and engines, Buick looks to kick off their EV transition with a 4 door AWD SUV. Leveraging stat-of-the-art technology, Buick plans to move forward with moving to a zero emissions portfolio. 

    Combining the athletic look of a four-seat crossover with Gran Turismo aesthetics, the Electra previews the 21st century design language for the EV generation.

    The Electra has a clean, minimalist styling inspired by a space capsule. The evolving sculptural beauty is distinguished by a spacious glass interior pod that is part of an aerodynamic wing-form bodyshell and riding on 23" wheels that feature an optimal design, to enhance aerodynamics while contributing to the futuristic look of the Electra.

    Front and rear Matrix LED lamps features parametrical mathematic lighting strings with a three-dimensional effect. This compliments a full LED-illuminated grille and rear screen nameplate to provide dramatic digital lighting interaction.

    The Electra butterfly wing doors support facial recognition and provide a robust opening for convenient access.

    5.5.jpg6.6.jpg7.7.jpg

    The Buick Electra takes advantage of the all new Ultium platform with what is being called a Zero-Gravity environment. This lack of traditional A/B pillars results in a maximum extension of the cabin with a longer wheelbase, a more efficient package and a more spacious, open interior.

    Buick offers an intuitive and immersive user experience that rewards all the senses by starting with Buick's next-generation eConnect system using a large industry-leading freeform curved retina display. This system like all GM systems will get OTA or over the air updates that provides on-demand driving information, advanced driver assistant systems via the infotainment.

    Augmented reality-enhanced head-up display with advanced live-view navigation of roads. A 410-mile range via the Ultium battery pack with 583 HP allowing a 0 to 60 acceleration in 4.3 seconds.

    Buick Makes Bold Statement with Its Vision for Future EV Design (gm.com)

    Trademark Status & Document Retrieval (uspto.gov)

    Canadian Trademarks Details: BUICK ELECTRA — 2155303 - Canadian Trademarks Database - Intellectual property and copyright - Canadian Intellectual Property Office - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

    • Upvote 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    balthazar

    I remind folks that Buick also trademarked 'Invicta' around 2002- and nothing came of that trademark.

    There's no way to support a full catalog of 'electricity' names, so there's no reason to start with an 'Electra' nameplate.

    Edited by balthazar
    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    11 hours ago, balthazar said:

    I remind folks that Buick also trademarked 'Invicta' around 2002- and nothing came of that trademark.

    There's no way to support a full catalog of 'electricity' names, so there's no reason to start with an 'Electra' nameplate.

    Totally disagree, the future is electric and the best way to start the transition to electric auto's is with a name that truly embraces this and that is the Buick Electra EV SUV. This has always made sense and totally makes sense here.

    CES 2022 my gut tells me we will see more of this roadmap show up and I for one am excited by having an AWD Buick Electra EV.

    • Haha 1
    • Upvote 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    So should Chevrolet call the upcoming EV pickup truck the 'Kilowatt', because, 'the future is electric'??

    Maybe the Corvette can become the 'Outlette' 😆 😆 😆 😆 😆 😆 😆 😆 

    • Haha 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    Of course, they're already using 'Bolt' and 'Spark' (and have retired 'Volt'), so not sure what the other current 14 models are going to be 'electrically' renamed as. 🤔

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    11 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Of course, they're already using 'Bolt' and 'Spark' (and have retired 'Volt'), so not sure what the other current 14 models are going to be 'electrically' renamed as. 🤔

    Could you imagine every car company trying to come up with cleaver "Electricity" names?!?! 

    • Upvote 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    Electra makes sense...it's one of those names that fits perfectly w/ an EV, like Bolt and Volt..so why not use it?     Better than some alphanumeric nonsense like Buick X12L-e or something...

    Edited by Robert Hall
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    10 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    The only reason it really makes sense is because they've used the name in the past. 

    I don't see Buick doing a nostalgia or retro play w/ the name, though..    

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    19 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I don't see Buick doing a nostalgia or retro play w/ the name, though..    

    I just don't see people nostalgic for Grandpa's car from decades ago will drive sales of something new and very different.  The name fits with EV without the nostalgia...'Electra' connotes 'electric', 'EV', etc...

    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    Cadillac isn’t using obvious ‘electricity’ names, and Chevrolet has numerous heritage nameplates they’ve long invested in to just dump. 

    Is Buick going to use all ‘electricity’ nameplates going forward? What would other ones be? Or will it be 1 ‘electricity’ nameplate and a handful of non-E nameplates? 

    Gotta think longer-term than just the next 6 months / the blatantly obvious. 

    I don’t believe Buick is looking to be a 1-vehicle brand…

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    4 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Cadillac isn’t using obvious ‘electricity’ names, and Chevrolet has numerous heritage nameplates they’ve long invested in to just dump. 

    Is Buick going to use all ‘electricity’ nameplates going forward? What would other ones be? Or will it be 1 ‘electricity’ nameplate and a handful of non-E nameplates? 

    Gotta think longer-term than just the next 6 months / the blatantly obvious. 

    I don’t believe Buick is looking to be a 1-vehicle brand…

    Electra also fits with their 'e' naming scheme...I assume they will make EV-versions of the Encore, Envision and Enclave eventually...

    4 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Cadillac isn’t using obvious ‘electricity’ names, and Chevrolet has numerous heritage nameplates they’ve long invested in to just dump.  

    Different naming schemes for different brands...marketing stuff.. at least Cadillac is creating new names and identities rather than tacking on 'EV-series' with something like XT5-EV, CT5-EV which would have been obvious..(though it sounds like they may do something like that w/ an EV Escalade eventually?)

    And Chevy could use 'ChEVy' and 'ChEVrolet' ;)

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    Sure; BE variants of the other Buick models. But is there a thought-out naming proposal going forward, or is it going to be ‘Electra’ and ‘EV2’, ‘EV3’, ‘EV4’ ??

    can YOU think of ANY more ‘E’-based ‘electricity’ names for Buick? I believe ‘Energizer’ is taken, BTW.

    Because ‘Electra’ here is a 1-minute bar-napkin solution with no continuance going forward.

     

    Marketing is complex.

    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    19 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Sure; BE variants of the other Buick models. But is there a thought-out naming proposal going forward, or is it going to be ‘Electra’ and ‘EV2’, ‘EV3’, ‘EV4’ ?? 

    Maybe it's more about fitting w/ their existing naming scheme.  Encore, Envision, Enclave, Electra...it fits.

    Since GM is calling their EV technology 'Ultium', Buick could revive the 'Ultra' trim for the EVs.... Encore Ultra, Envision Ultra, Elclave Ultra..that could work.

    It's going to be interesting to see what is to come over the next few years, and how GM differentiates their new EV models across the brands. 

    Edited by Robert Hall
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...