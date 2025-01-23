Jump to content
  • G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    2026 Cadillac LYRIQ-V, Fastest Cadillac Ever

      What happens when you combine electrical powertrains with Cadillac V performance, speed, pure adrenaline speed.

    The first-ever all-electric V-Series vehicle, the LYRIQ-V delivers signature performance blended with craftsmanship and technology in a 2026 performance model. 

    To quote John Roth, vice president, Global Cadillac:

    “V-Series captures the spirit of Cadillac, embodying our relentless pursuit of engineering excellence through our racing and production vehicles, LYRIQ-V takes this commitment a step further in the EV era, pushing our performance pedigree of V-Series to new heights with a powerful, personalized and high-tech driving experience that fits perfectly into our customers’ lives.”

    The 2026 LYRIQ-V is a sporty luxury vehicle that delivers a multifaceted, iconic character with pure performance-driven experience that includes the following:

    • Cadillac-estimated 615 hp and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque
    • Cadillac-estimated 0-60 time of 3.3 seconds with Velocity Max, making it the quickest Cadillac ever
    • A multi-layered, unique exterior and interior signature sound
    • Competitive Mode, enabling a suite of traction management features specifically engineered to increase vehicle agility

    LYRIQ-V will be sold in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, as well as other global markets to be announced at a later date. Production starts early 2025 at General Motors’ Spring Hill Manufacturing plant in Tennessee.

    Lets dig into the Performance side of this latest V edition to the Cadillac lineup. 

    LYRIQ-V is stated to deliver an estimated 285 miles of range using a 102 kW battery pack in an AWD dual motor configuration that gives the owner 615 hp with 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque. This V is engineered to deliver Cadillac's signature isolated precision, quiet, smooth, effortless experience while delivering a strong connection to the road. LYRIQ-V comes with a standard continuous damping control, specifically calibrated for the V edition that combines a lowered multi-link suspension, quicker steering ratio, V handling in a comfortable yet spirited ride.

    Velocity MAX, a driver selectable feature unleashes the vehicle's full performance capability at a push of the button on the steering wheel.

    LYRIQ-V will come with the additional performance-supporting and enhancing technologies:

    • V-Mode takes performance customization further, allowing drivers to save performance-focused settings, including Competitive Mode and a unique sound experience. It’s intended to offer instant access to their preferred performance-driving settings via the V button, mounted on the steering wheel. V-Mode can also be accessed in the Drive Mode app within the 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display.
    • Unique, multi-layered sound experience. Interior and exterior signature sounds are synchronized for an orchestrated sonic experience.
    • Launch Control, designed for consistently thrilling straight line acceleration. When engaged in V-Mode or Velocity Max, the vehicle will deliver an extremely rapid 3.3 second 0-60 acceleration.
    • Competitive Mode enables a suite of traction management features specifically engineered to increase vehicle agility.
    • Brembo® performance front brake calipers are standard. In addition to providing excellent stopping capability, they’re designed to provide consistent, fade-resistant performance during spirited driving. Available red calipers are accented with the V-Series logo.
    • Standard Super Cruise 6, the industry’s first truly hands-free driver assistance technology (with three years of OnStar connected service).

    The LYRIQ-V’s unique exterior design elements create a distinctive persona, projecting power and refinement through a sporty aesthetic.

    As with other V-Series models, the LYRIQ-V is identifiable by a unique lower front fascia and side rockers, body colored lower trim, and available carbon fiber accents, offering an unmistakably distinct persona. The Black Crystal Shield integrates Cadillac’s signature choreographed lighting.

    The V-Series logo adorns the rear doors and the tailgate, while a unique chin spoiler and rockers and V-pattern mesh on the front lower grille further distinguish the LYRIQ-V from other models.

    Unique to LYRIQ-V, 22-inch wheels with a dark sport finish and an etched V-Series logo come with a choice of standard summer or available all-season tires.

    LYRIQ-V will come standard with a black painted roof. It offers an exciting exterior color palate, including an exclusive limited exterior color option, Magnus Metal Frost, further reflecting its sporty persona.

    LYRIQ-V’s cabin includes details that reinforce its performance persona and integrates them with cutting-edge technology. Key features shared with the LYRIQ include a panoramic fixed glass roof, a 23 speaker AKG9 Studio Audio System with Dolby Atmos® and a stunning 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display. LYRIQ-V will launch with a dual-plane Augmented Reality Head Up Display.

    LYRIQ-V’s interior distinctions start with the steering wheel, which is uniquely styled with the V-Series logo, a standout V-Mode button, a sport rim with sculpted hand grips and an aluminum Regen On Demand paddle.

    Additional unique and specific interior details include:

    • Power-adjustable seat bolsters for the seatbacks and seat cushions on the driver and front passenger seats
    • Infotainment experience updated with specific customization options reflecting the V-Series persona
    • A signature V-Series illuminated sill plate
    • Celebrating the iconography of the V-Series brand, LYRIQ-V exudes deliberate craftsmanship with standard paperwood décor, available Nappa leather seating and available embroidery and V-pattern detailing on the seatbacks.

    MSRP starts at $79,990, including destination freight charge, and excluding tax, title and dealer fees. Dealer sets final price.

     

    smk4565

    That’s a really good value especially if you can get the tax credit applied via lease if it sticks around.  
     

    The only downside is it is 5,900 lb vehicle so it isn’t really a performance car outside of straight line speed.  
     

    Cadillac needs to make an EV sedan/coupe version of this, because the Lyric is a bit big and heavy and the CT4/CT5 don’t really sell anyway.  

