Commemorating 20 Years of V-Series Performance

20 years ago, Cadillac made a bold move coming out with their V-Series of performance sedans that according to Global Vice President of Cadillac Rory Harvey continues to resonate well with customers.

Quote: “ From the racetrack to the road, V-Series has transformed Cadillac and helped redefine performance luxury for thousands of enthusiasts. Over the next 12 months we will celebrate V-Series with a number of significant moments.”

New products and features commemorating this 20th anniversary of V-Series are planned over the coming 12 months with information that will be released throughout this period of time according to Cadillac.

The 2004 CTS-V was developed on the racetrack and previewed on Germany's famed Nürburgring circuit. This was the start of 13 V-Series sedan, coupe, roadster and SUV models to follow. Every generation of V-Series has benefited from the performance technologies and learnings of 20 years of racetrack winning.

2004 CTS-V Race Car

March 2004 with a race debut at the Sebring International Raceway was the official launch of the Cadillac V-Series performance sub-brand. This finished out the day with their subsequent first win of the CTS-V.R race car in the SCCA Pro Racing World Challenge GT race. This symbiotic relationship of racing is directly tied to the road vehicles they influence, and customers are buying today.

Generation 1 V-Series 2004

Generation 2 V-Series 2009

2011 Cadillac CTS-V.R racing Coupe

Generation 3 V-Series 2016

Generation 4 V-Series 2019

Today’s lineup includes the CT4-V and twin-turbocharged CT4-V Blackwing, the CT5-V and the supercharged CT5-V Blackwing, and the supercharged Escalade-V. With 682 horsepower (508 kW), the Escalade-V currently wears the crown of Cadillac’s most-powerful production model ever, while the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing models offer the ultimate balance of road-going performance luxury and track capability.

Brandon Vivian, executive chief engineer, Cadillac stated the following: “Our championship-winning race team brings an uncompromising eye for detail that is channeled into every production model.” “The result are vehicles that weave power, craftsmanship and innovative technologies into engaging, involving driving experiences.”

2023 Cadillac V-Series.R kicks off the 5th Generation

The 20th year of V-Series is also a big one for Cadillac Racing, which has expanded with the all-new, electrified Cadillac V-Series.R prototype race car competing internationally in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship. The Cadillac V-Series.R represents the start of the fifth generation of V-Series.

V-Series Cadillacs continue to benefit now and into the future from the performance technologies and learning on the racetrack.

Cadillac implies that their customers will not be disappointed as they move into the EV future.

Celebrations kick off at this year's SuperSebring endurance races and includes a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans for Cadillac racing.