Don't Expect Cadillac To Come To Australia Anytime Soon

In 2009, Cadillac was gearing up to launch the brand in Australia. A small number of dealers had signed up to begin selling a right-hand drive version of CTS. But weeks before the launch, plans were axed. The economic crisis and fluctuations in various currencies were the reasons given. But in the past couple of years, various GM executives have said the brand will be coming to Australia and pictures have surfaced of various Cadillac models in the country.

However, head of General Motors International Stefan Jacoby poured a bucket of cold water on this, telling Australian media at the Detroit Auto Show that the time isn't right for Cadillac to enter Australia.

"We have no plans for that," said Jacoby.

"First of all we should manage Holden and then we should look to Cadillac."

Holden is currently transitioning from relying heavily on the Commodore to expanding their lineup comprised of vehicles coming from around the world. Already, Holden has launched the Astra Hatchback and will soon be launching the Astra sedan (Chevrolet Cruze) and Acadia. Once Holden is successful with this, Jacoby said they would revisit the idea of Cadillac in Australia.

Cadillac chief designer Andrew Smith (who happens to be a Holden alum) tells Drive.com.au that he would like to see Cadillacs on Australian roads, but only when the time is right.



"We're talking about Cadillac in Australia and I see it as a really good fit, but it is a futile exercise until you have exactly the portfolio you need," said Smith.

"I think the Australian market is an interesting one, it's always been a mix of the European market and the American tastes. Even though we like to think it is European certainly American tastes are similar. But again it's about having everything we need to make sure we can launch it properly."

