  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Long Wheelbase Cadillac Escalade iQ Confirmed

      The Escalade iQ is already pretty big, but a Cadillac spokesperson confirmed a long wheelbase model is in the works.

    A Cadillac spokesperson has confirmed to Car and Driver that the upcoming Cadillac Escalade iQ will eventually also be built in a long-wheelbase form called the Escalade iQL.

    The Escalade iQ wheelbase already spans 136.2 inches, roughly 15 inches longer than the standard wheelbase Escalade ICE. The overall length of the Escalade iQ clocks in at 224.3 inches, just 2.7 inches shorter than the long wheelbase ICE Escalade ESV and over a foot longer than the standard Escalade. Cadillac need not look far to find the long wheelbase components; the Chevrolet Silverado EV on the same platform rides on a 145.7-inch wheelbase with an overall length of 233.1 inches.

    • Cadillac Escalade ICE SWB - 120.9" WB / 211.9" Length
    • Cadillac Escalade iQ SWB - 136.2" WB / 224.3" Length
    • Cadillac Escalade ICE ESV - 134.1" WB / 227.0" Length
    • Chevrolet Silverado EV - 145.7" WB / 233.1" Length
    • Cadillac Escalade iQL - TBD / TBD

    The standard-length Escalade iQ is set to have a range of up to 450 miles using a battery pack of over 200 kW. An extended version could potentially keep that range rating by having extra room for additional batteries.

    There was no word on when we would see the Escalade iQL, but later this year is a safe bet. The standard wheelbase model is not yet in production.

     

    Drew Dowdell
    13 minutes ago, David said:

    Very excited for this as it would be a perfect replacement for my current Escalade ESV Platinum. 🤩

    :suburban:  David out there on his way to play the powerball.

