Long Wheelbase Cadillac Escalade iQ Confirmed

A Cadillac spokesperson has confirmed to Car and Driver that the upcoming Cadillac Escalade iQ will eventually also be built in a long-wheelbase form called the Escalade iQL.

The Escalade iQ wheelbase already spans 136.2 inches, roughly 15 inches longer than the standard wheelbase Escalade ICE. The overall length of the Escalade iQ clocks in at 224.3 inches, just 2.7 inches shorter than the long wheelbase ICE Escalade ESV and over a foot longer than the standard Escalade. Cadillac need not look far to find the long wheelbase components; the Chevrolet Silverado EV on the same platform rides on a 145.7-inch wheelbase with an overall length of 233.1 inches.

Cadillac Escalade ICE SWB - 120.9" WB / 211.9" Length

Cadillac Escalade iQ SWB - 136.2" WB / 224.3" Length

Cadillac Escalade ICE ESV - 134.1" WB / 227.0" Length

Chevrolet Silverado EV - 145.7" WB / 233.1" Length

Cadillac Escalade iQL - TBD / TBD

The standard-length Escalade iQ is set to have a range of up to 450 miles using a battery pack of over 200 kW. An extended version could potentially keep that range rating by having extra room for additional batteries.

There was no word on when we would see the Escalade iQL, but later this year is a safe bet. The standard wheelbase model is not yet in production.

