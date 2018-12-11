Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Al Oppenheiser Moves from Camaro to Work on Zero-Emission Vehicles

      The Camaro man moves on 

    Al Oppenheiser is possibly one of the most important people working at General Motors being the chief engineer for the fifth and sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro. He helped bring back one of the most iconic muscle cars and make into something quite special. But Oppenheiser will soon face a new challenge.

    Car and Driver reports that Oppenheiser will move over to GM's newly formed AV/EV organization to work on zero-emission-vehicle development. GM spokesman Michael Albano explained that they are moving "some of our best talent" to help work on their electrification efforts. Albano did acknowledge this was a lateral move, Oppenheiser would remain as a chief engineer.

    "We have launched the final variant of this generation of Camaro, so the time is right" for him to move, said Albano.

    What will be Oppenheiser's responsibility in this new position? Car and Driver says it will be "broader than one specific vehicle," meaning he'll be working on a number of vehicle styles.

    Source: Car and Driver

    Edited by William Maley


    Robert Hall

    Makes sense to move on at this time..the Camaro has painted itself into a corner where it paradoxically gets more powerful yet uglier...a dead end.  They need a clean sheet of paper approach for the next Camaro. 

    dfelt

    Considering he had a hand in the EV Camaro plug in motor to the tranny, I can see a legacy of Box'd electric motors to replace ICE motors for restoration by those that want the Torque and reduced maintenance of an electric motor.

    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    Considering he had a hand in the EV Camaro plug in motor to the tranny, I can see a legacy of Box'd electric motors to replace ICE motors for restoration by those that want the Torque and reduced maintenance of an electric motor.

    It is the future, just not one people are ready to embrace.

    I agree with Balthazar that cost is a major issue....but we keep making progress.

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    It is the future, just not one people are ready to embrace.

    I agree with Balthazar that cost is a major issue....but we keep making progress.

    Electric motors are cheap, the battery is the big cost for sure but then I do expect the cost to come down significantly over the next few years as production ramps up. Economy of Scale.

    battery-cost-1

    If we keep following this trend, I expect the cost of per kWh battery to be below $100 by 2023 which makes the battery and a crate electric motor on par with traditional ice crate projects. $100 is where WITHOUT incentives, battery and electric motor are on par with ICE powertrains.

    Robert Hall
    3 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Considering he had a hand in the EV Camaro plug in motor to the tranny, I can see a legacy of Box'd electric motors to replace ICE motors for restoration by those that want the Torque and reduced maintenance of an electric motor.

    Maybe they can come up with a crate EV motor that has a case styled to look like a BBC with chrome valve covers, painted orange, with a fake carburetor on top.   And shake, make rumbly sounds, and smell like gasoline. 

    Edited by Robert Hall
    A Horse With No Name
    2 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    Maybe they can come up with a crate EV motor that has a case styled to look like a BBC with chrome valve covers, painted orange, with a fake carburetor on top.   And shake, make rumbly sounds, and smell like gasoline. 

    ...Or hire a CGI team to do the same thing.

    ocnblu
    7 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    Maybe they can come up with a crate EV motor that has a case styled to look like a BBC with chrome valve covers, painted orange, with a fake carburetor on top.   And shake, make rumbly sounds, and smell like gasoline. 

    Oh boy that sounds so macho

×