Callaway's AeroWagon, Now In the Flesh

Almost four years ago, famed Corvette tuner Callaway showed a design study for a Corvette Stingray known as the AeroWagon. A shooting brake version of then new Corvette, the tuner announced later in the year that it would put the AeroWagon into production as it generated enough interest.

Flash forward to now and Callaway has finally produced a production version of the AeroWagon, now known as the C21 AeroWagon. The model shown here comes courtesy of Callaway's General Manager of Operations, Peter Callaway on their Facebook page. Available only for the coupe, the conversion swaps the fastback for a longer roof piece and tailgate. All of the body panels are made out of carbon fiber and the rear glass is tempered safety glass that keeps the defroster. The best part of this conversion is that it uses all of the hardware and latching mechanisms from the hatchback, allowing for the easy reversal back to the standard fastback.

The C21 AeroWagon conversion will set you back $14,990. Add an additional $2,980 if you want the AeroWagon to match the body color. Callaway will officially unveil the C21 AeroWagon at the National Corvette Museum’s Bash in Bowling Green, Ky from April 27th to 29th.

Source: Callaway Facebook, Corvette Blogger

Pic Credit: Peter Callaway