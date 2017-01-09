Chevrolet SS Says Good-Bye After 2017

Most of us knew this was going happen, but there were some that hoping that somehow the Chevrolet SS would continue on after production of the Holden VF Commodore ended. To those who fall into this camp, it is time to move on as the SS will be no more after 2017.
Alan Batey, head of GM North America confirmed this yesterday at the Detroit Auto Show. Batey also said there would not be a replacement for the rear-drive sedan.
“Obviously it’s unlikely there is anything to follow because of what is going on in Australia. It was an optimistic play from our perspective and it’s played out well and been a nice addition to the range. It’s not mainstream. It’s small volume,” said Batey
In 2016, Chevrolet moved 3,013 SS sedans.
Source: Motor Trend
Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears
