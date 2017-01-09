Chevrolet SS Says Good-Bye After 2017

The current Chevrolet Traverse has been with us for nine years and it was time for a replacement. This morning at the Detroit Auto Show, Chevrolet introduced the 2018 Traverse.

The new Traverse's shape carries the spirit of the last-generation GMC Acadia. The shape is boxier with both the front and rear being squared-off. Chevrolet's new dual grille design and narrow headlights are present. In terms of size, the Traverse has grown with overall length measuring 204.3 inches long, riding on a 120.9-inch wheelbase. This makes it slightly bigger than a Chevrolet Tahoe (203.9 inches long, 116-inch overall wheelbase). Despite the increase in size, Chevrolet was able to slice off 351 pounds from the new Traverse (note: comparing front-wheel drive models).

Inside, Chevrolet promises best in class head and legroom for those sitting in the second and third-row seats. This does come at a price as cargo space does decrease. Behind the third-row, the Traverse will offer 23 cubic feet, which beats the likes the Ford Explorer (21 cubic feet). Fold both rows and space increases to 99 cubic feet. Other interior details include either seven or eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility; OnStar 4G LTE with Wi-Fi, and USB ports for all three-rows.

Most Traverse models will come with the existing 3.6L V6 producing 305 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. This has us scratching our heads since this engine was one our biggest issues with the current Chevrolet Traverse (and Buick Enclave). The new Traverse RS will use a new 2.0L turbo-four making 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Again, this is slightly odd as the RS is being positioned as the sporty-looking model with blacked-out elements. Both engines will come paired with a nine-speed automatic and front-wheel drive. The V6 will only have the option of all-wheel drive. Speaking of all-wheel drive, the top-line High Country will come with the twin-clutch all-wheel drive system found in the Cadillac XT5. This system can decouple the rear-axle to help with fuel economy.

The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse arrives at dealers this fall.

Source: Chevrolet

Press Release is on Page 2

Chevrolet Introduces the 2018 Traverse

Bold, refined new look with expected segment-best cargo space, third-row legroom DETROIT — Chevrolet today introduced the all-new 2018 Traverse. Wrapped in bold and refined styling, the completely redesigned Traverse offers technologies to help keep passengers of all ages and lifestyles comfortable and connected.

Traverse will deliver what is expected to be best-in-class third-row legroom, maximum cargo room and passenger volume with an enhanced roster of available active safety features.

“The all-new Traverse offers the ultimate in style and convenience for the segment, with the versatility customers need and a thoughtful, spacious design they’ll love,” said Alan Batey, president of GM North America and brand chief, Global Chevrolet. “It’s the midsize SUV designed to help keep you safe, comfortable and connected.”

When it goes on sale this fall, the 2018 Traverse will be the fourth updated crossover or SUV from Chevrolet within a year, joining the Trax, Bolt EV and 2018 Equinox, further strengthening the brand’s crossover and SUV lineup.

“Nobody in the industry offers a broader, fresher lineup of SUVs and crossovers than Chevrolet,” said Batey. “From the all-electric Bolt EV to America’s longest-running nameplate, Suburban, we’ve got something for every customer and lifestyle.”

Bold and refined

The 2018 Traverse has a new look inspired by Chevrolet’s full-size SUVs, with purposeful proportions complemented by premium cues such as chrome accents, LED signature lighting and available D-Optic LED headlamps.

Chevrolet is adding two new trim levels for the 2018 Traverse — the sporty RS and luxurious High Country — to offer customers more choices for a personalized appearance.

The new RS package includes unique, blacked-out exterior cues with a black chrome grille, black bowtie, 20-inch wheels and more.

The High Country trim features premium content and technology, including a unique interior trim featuring Loft Brown leather appointments with suede accents, 20-inch polished wheels, High Country badging, D-Optic headlamps, standard twin-clutch AWD and power-fold third row seats.

“The all-new Traverse blends Chevrolet’s characteristic SUV cues with capability and refinement,” said John Cafaro, executive director, Global Chevrolet Design. “Inside and out, it offers style with a purpose.”

With available seating for up to eight and a longer wheelbase than the current model, the Traverse has few peers when it comes to capacity and roominess. In fact, the new Traverse is expected to offer best-in-class passenger volume as well as max cargo room at 98.5 cubic feet (2,789 liters), while greater storage options and larger bins throughout the ergonomically optimized cabin are designed to enhance convenience and versatility.

Loading the Traverse is a breeze with a new Chevrolet bowtie logo lamp feature illuminating the ground to show where drivers need to place a foot to activate the available hands-free power liftgate.

A new split-folding second-row seat improves on the Traverse’s original Smart Slide® feature. The curbside seat is capable of tipping up and sliding forward, even with a forward-facing child seat in place, to provide open and easy access to the third row. Third-row legroom is expected to be the most spacious in the segment at 33.7 inches (856 mm).

Connected and protected

The 2018 Traverse offers purposeful technology designed to help keep passengers safe, comfortable and connected.

Chevrolet’s latest connectivity technologies include available 7- and 8-inch-diagonal MyLink infotainment systems designed to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as an available OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are products of Apple and Google and their terms and privacy statements apply. Requires compatible smartphone and data plan rates apply.)

Passengers will have access to USB charging ports in all three seating rows, available wireless charging and steering wheel-mounted phone and audio controls. Chevrolet’s Rear Seat Reminder feature is standard on all trim levels.

When it comes to helping to protect passengers, a comprehensive suite of available safety technologies and adaptive crash-avoidance features offers ease of use and added peace of mind, with new available features including:

Surround Vision D-Optic LED headlamps (standard on High Country and Premier) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning Front Pedestrian Braking Forward Collision Alert Low and High-Speed Forward Automatic Braking. Teen Driver is standard, allowing parents to set certain controls and review performance in order to help encourage better driving habits, even when parents are not in the vehicle.

Performance and efficiency

A new 3.6L V-6 and nine-speed automatic transmission form the standard propulsion system, expected to offer nearly 10 percent more horsepower than the current model and a GM-estimated 25 mpg highway (FWD). The combination also supports an estimated 5,000-pound (2,268 kg) trailering capacity when properly equipped.

Sporting the new RS trim, the Traverse will exclusively feature a 2.0L turbocharged engine that provides a unique driving experience, with more maximum torque than the V-6. It is also paired with the nine-speed automatic transmission.

Both engines feature new intelligent stop/start technology that determines the best times for fuel-saving engine-stop events, based on a variety of driving factors.

New Traction Mode Select is standard on all models and allows the driver to make real-time adjustments to the vehicle’s driving mode to account for varying road conditions. On available AWD models, it also allows the system to be completely disconnected from the rear axle, which helps save fuel and enhances refinement.

High Country’s exclusive Advanced AWD system employs twin-clutch technology that optimizes traction for every condition it encounters. It is engineered for optimal performance in wet, snowy and icy conditions, while also providing enhanced stability in dry conditions.



