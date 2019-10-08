Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Chevy Previews the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

      ...Go play in the dirt...

    Ahead of the 2019 SEMA show in Las Vegas, Chevrolet gave us a preview of the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2.  After the refresh, the Colorado will show greater differentiation from trim to trim.  All Colorados will feature embossed Chevrolet tailgates instead of the rear bowtie badge. The bowtie up front will be revised. 

    The WT, LT, and Z71 will get updated center bars, lower fascias, and front skid plates for 2021. The WT and LT get gold bowties while the Z71 gets a black one.  

    The ZR2 off-road variant gets a new look (shown above), and will be the only Colorado to get a lettered front fasica. 

    The ZR2 continues to get Multimatic DSSV Position senstitive dampers, standard front and rear locking differentials, 2-inch suspension lift, 3.5 inch wider track, off-road rocker protection, cast iron control arms, autotrac transfer case, multiple skid plates, and now standard red tow hooks. 

    Over 520,000 Colorado pickups have been built to date.

    The Colorado will continue to be built at GM's Wentzville Plant and the 2021 will go on sale midway through next year. 

     

    Source and Images: Chevrolet Media

    Robert Hall

    So no bumper across the front...that grille seems vulnerable..I wonder if there is a horizontal crash bar behind the grille.  Not sure about the styling...too much Magneto's Helmet/ Camaro SS with a touch of Silverado HD.

    USA-1 Vortec 6.2
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    So no bumper across the front...that grille seems vulnerable..I wonder if there is a horizontal crash bar behind the grille.  Not sure about the styling...too much Magneto's Helmet/ Camaro SS with a touch of Silverado HD.

    Yeah, it would need to have a required DOT crash bar/bumper behind the lower part of the grille. GM needs the recent truck designers back over at Chevrolet, GMC definitely has the right design language for the Sierra.

    10 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I think it looks good for a dedicated off-roader. 

    Probably better in person like the T1 Silverado too.

    ocnblu

    Had to stop over here and say... I love it, and the color.  Can't wait to see the Z71 trim, and the rest of the enhancements.  If you look real close at the rear end shot, you can see, mostly obscured in the dust, another emblem on the bottom right corner... is that to denote the 2.7t engine?  Sly preview, Chevy.

