Chevy Previews the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Ahead of the 2019 SEMA show in Las Vegas, Chevrolet gave us a preview of the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. After the refresh, the Colorado will show greater differentiation from trim to trim. All Colorados will feature embossed Chevrolet tailgates instead of the rear bowtie badge. The bowtie up front will be revised.

The WT, LT, and Z71 will get updated center bars, lower fascias, and front skid plates for 2021. The WT and LT get gold bowties while the Z71 gets a black one.

The ZR2 off-road variant gets a new look (shown above), and will be the only Colorado to get a lettered front fasica.

The ZR2 continues to get Multimatic DSSV Position senstitive dampers, standard front and rear locking differentials, 2-inch suspension lift, 3.5 inch wider track, off-road rocker protection, cast iron control arms, autotrac transfer case, multiple skid plates, and now standard red tow hooks.

Over 520,000 Colorado pickups have been built to date.

The Colorado will continue to be built at GM's Wentzville Plant and the 2021 will go on sale midway through next year.