Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    What Does $48,045 Buy You? A Colorado ZR2 Bison

      What does an extra $5,000 to $6,000 net you?

    Chevrolet has announced pricing for the upcoming Colorado ZR2 Bison. Built with the help of American Expedition Vehicles, the Bison takes the capable ZR2 and adds some more features to allow it to go further in the bush. But it will set you back a fair amount of cash.

    When it arrives at dealers in January, the Extended Cab will set you back $48,045. The crew cab begins at $49,645. Both prices include a $995 destination charge. That represents a premium of $5,000 to $6,000 when compared to the standard ZR2.

    That price premium may seem a bit much, but it is going towards some proper upgrades. The includes new skid plates protecting key items such as the oil pan and transfer case; steel bumpers, and 17-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac off-road tires. A snorkel will be available as an option.

    It will be interesting to see Chevrolet can draw some buyers away from the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro.

    Source: Chevrolet


    Go to articles Chevrolet

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×