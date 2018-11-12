What Does $48,045 Buy You? A Colorado ZR2 Bison

Chevrolet has announced pricing for the upcoming Colorado ZR2 Bison. Built with the help of American Expedition Vehicles, the Bison takes the capable ZR2 and adds some more features to allow it to go further in the bush. But it will set you back a fair amount of cash.

When it arrives at dealers in January, the Extended Cab will set you back $48,045. The crew cab begins at $49,645. Both prices include a $995 destination charge. That represents a premium of $5,000 to $6,000 when compared to the standard ZR2.

That price premium may seem a bit much, but it is going towards some proper upgrades. The includes new skid plates protecting key items such as the oil pan and transfer case; steel bumpers, and 17-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac off-road tires. A snorkel will be available as an option.

It will be interesting to see Chevrolet can draw some buyers away from the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro.

Source: Chevrolet